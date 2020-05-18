Healthcare
FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases pass 4.75 million, death toll crosses 314,400

    May 18 (Reuters) - More than 4.75
million people have been reported to
have been infected by the novel
coronavirus globally and 314,414 have
died, according to a Reuters tally.
Infections have been reported in more
than 210 countries and territories
since the first cases were identified
in China in December 2019.
    The following table lists countries
that have reported deaths and/or at
least 100 confirmed cases as of 1517
GMT on Monday.
  
 Countries and     Total      Total
 Territories       Deaths     Cases
 United States        88,719  1,492,299
 Russia                2,722    290,678
 Spain                27,650    248,037
 United Kingdom       34,636    243,695
 Brazil               16,118    241,080
 Italy                31,908    225,435
 France               28,108    179,569
 Germany               7,983    175,034
 Turkey                4,140    149,435
 Iran                  7,057    122,492
 India                 3,029     96,169
 Peru                  2,648     92,273
 China                 4,634     82,954
 Canada                5,702     76,204
 Saudi Arabia            320     57,345
 Belgium               9,080     55,559
 Mexico                5,177     49,219
 Netherlands           5,694     44,141
 Chile                   450     43,781
 Pakistan                903     42,125
 Qatar                    15     33,969
 Ecuador               2,736     33,182
 Switzerland           1,603     30,597
 Belarus                 171     30,572
 Sweden                3,698     30,377
 Portugal              1,231     29,209
 Singapore                22     28,343
 Ireland               1,543     24,112
 Bangladesh              349     23,870
 United Arab             220     23,358
 Emirates                     
 Poland                  929     18,746
 Ukraine                 535     18,616
 Indonesia             1,191     18,010
 Japan                   769     17,049
 Romania               1,097     17,036
 Israel                  272     16,635
 Austria                 629     16,199
 Kuwait                  118     15,691
 Colombia                574     15,574
 South Africa            264     15,515
 Dominican               434     12,725
 Republic                     
 Philippines             831     12,718
 Egypt                   612     11,719
 South Korea             263     11,065
 Denmark                 548     10,968
 Serbia                  231     10,699
 Panama                  275      9,606
 Czech Republic          298      8,480
 Norway                  233      8,249
 Argentina               366      7,805
 Bahrain                  12      7,156
 Australia                99      7,060
 Algeria                 548      7,019
 Malaysia                113      6,941
 Morocco                 192      6,741
 Afghanistan             169      6,635
 Kazakhstan               34      6,440
 Finland                 300      6,380
 Moldova                 217      6,138
 Nigeria                 182      5,959
 Ghana                    29      5,735
 Oman                     25      5,379
 Bolivia                 169      4,088
 Armenia                  52      4,044
 Luxembourg              107      3,945
 Hungary                 462      3,535
 Iraq                    123      3,404
 Cameroon                139      3,047
 Thailand                 56      3,031
 Azerbaijan               35      2,897
 Greece                  163      2,834
 Uzbekistan               13      2,779
 Guinea                   16      2,727
 Honduras                142      2,646
 Senegal                  26      2,544
 Bosnia                  133      2,304
 Sudan                    97      2,289
 Bulgaria                110      2,235
 Croatia                  95      2,228
 Ivory Coast              27      2,109
 Guatemala                35      1,912
 Cuba                     79      1,881
 North Macedonia         104      1,817
 Iceland                  10      1,802
 Estonia                  64      1,784
 Tajikistan               41      1,729
 Lithuania                59      1,547
 Democratic               61      1,538
 Republic of the              
 Congo                        
 New Zealand              21      1,499
 Slovakia                 28      1,495
 Slovenia                103      1,466
 Djibouti                  4      1,401
 Somalia                  55      1,357
 El Salvador              30      1,338
 Gabon                    11      1,320
 Kyrgyzstan               14      1,216
 Maldives                  4      1,094
 Hong Kong                 4      1,056
 Tunisia                  45      1,037
 Latvia                   19      1,009
 Guinea-Bissau             4        990
 Sri Lanka                 9        981
 Kosovo                   29        955
 Albania                  31        948
 Cyprus                   17        916
 Lebanon                  26        911
 Niger                    54        904
 Kenya                    50        877
 Costa Rica               10        863
 Mali                     52        860
 Burkina Faso             51        796
 Paraguay                 11        786
 Andorra                  51        761
 Zambia                    7        753
 Uruguay                  20        734
 Equatorial                7        690
 Guinea                       
 Georgia                  12        671
 San Marino               41        654
 Jordan                    9        613
 Palestinian               4        560
 Territories                  
 Malta                     6        558
 Tanzania                 21        556
 Channel Islands          43        555
 Venezuela                10        541
 Jamaica                   9        520
 Sierra Leone             32        505
 Chad                     53        503
 Mayotte                   4        460
 Haiti                    20        456
 Taiwan                    7        440
 Réunion                   0        418
 Republic of the          15        412
 Congo                        
 Ethiopia                  5        352
 Benin                     2        339
 Isle of Man              24        335
 Mauritius                10        332
 Cape Verde                3        328
 Central African           0        327
 Republic                     
 Montenegro                9        324
 Vietnam                   0        324
 Madagascar                1        304
 Nepal                     2        304
 Togo                     11        298
 Rwanda                    0        292
 South Sudan               4        285
 Uganda                    0        248
 Sao Tome and              7        240
 Principe                     
 Liberia                  35        226
 Eswatini                  2        202
 French Guiana             1        197
 Martinique               14        192
 Myanmar                   6        188
 Faroe Islands             0        187
 Guadeloupe               13        155
 Gibraltar                 0        147
 Brunei                    1        141
 Mozambique                0        137
 Yemen                    21        132
 Bermuda                   9        123
 Cambodia                  0        122
 Guyana                   10        117
 Trinidad and              8        116
 Tobago                       
 N. Cyprus                 4        108
 Aruba                     3        101
 Monaco                    4         96
 Bahamas                  11         96
 Cayman Islands            1         94
 Barbados                  7         88
 Liechtenstein             1         82
 Sint Maarten             15         77
 Malawi                    3         70
 Libya                     3         65
 Syria                     3         58
 Angola                    2         48
 Zimbabwe                  4         46
 Burundi                   1         42
 Mauritania                4         40
 Saint Martin              3         39
 Botswana                  1         25
 Nicaragua                 8         25
 Antigua and               3         25
 Barbuda                      
 Gambia                    1         23
 Belize                    2         18
 Curaçao                   1         16
 Turks and Caicos          1         12
 Comoros                   1         11
 Montserrat                1         11
 Suriname                  1         10
 British Virgin            1          8
 Islands                      
 Source: Reuters tally based on
statements from health ministries and
government officials.

 (Compiled by Anita Kobylinska, Linda
Pasquini, Sarah Morland, Vishwadha
Chander and Mrinalika Roy
Editing by Tomasz Janowski and Maju
Samuel)
 ((anita.kobylinska@thomsonreuters.com)
)
