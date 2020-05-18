FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases pass 4.75 million, death toll crosses 314,400

May 18 (Reuters) - More than 4.75 million people have been reported to have been infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 314,414 have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019. For an interactive graphic tracking the global spread of coronavirus: open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser. The following table lists countries that have reported deaths and/or at least 100 confirmed cases as of 1517 GMT on Monday. Countries and Total Total Territories Deaths Cases United States 88,719 1,492,299 Russia 2,722 290,678 Spain 27,650 248,037 United Kingdom 34,636 243,695 Brazil 16,118 241,080 Italy 31,908 225,435 France 28,108 179,569 Germany 7,983 175,034 Turkey 4,140 149,435 Iran 7,057 122,492 India 3,029 96,169 Peru 2,648 92,273 China 4,634 82,954 Canada 5,702 76,204 Saudi Arabia 320 57,345 Belgium 9,080 55,559 Mexico 5,177 49,219 Netherlands 5,694 44,141 Chile 450 43,781 Pakistan 903 42,125 Qatar 15 33,969 Ecuador 2,736 33,182 Switzerland 1,603 30,597 Belarus 171 30,572 Sweden 3,698 30,377 Portugal 1,231 29,209 Singapore 22 28,343 Ireland 1,543 24,112 Bangladesh 349 23,870 United Arab 220 23,358 Emirates Poland 929 18,746 Ukraine 535 18,616 Indonesia 1,191 18,010 Japan 769 17,049 Romania 1,097 17,036 Israel 272 16,635 Austria 629 16,199 Kuwait 118 15,691 Colombia 574 15,574 South Africa 264 15,515 Dominican 434 12,725 Republic Philippines 831 12,718 Egypt 612 11,719 South Korea 263 11,065 Denmark 548 10,968 Serbia 231 10,699 Panama 275 9,606 Czech Republic 298 8,480 Norway 233 8,249 Argentina 366 7,805 Bahrain 12 7,156 Australia 99 7,060 Algeria 548 7,019 Malaysia 113 6,941 Morocco 192 6,741 Afghanistan 169 6,635 Kazakhstan 34 6,440 Finland 300 6,380 Moldova 217 6,138 Nigeria 182 5,959 Ghana 29 5,735 Oman 25 5,379 Bolivia 169 4,088 Armenia 52 4,044 Luxembourg 107 3,945 Hungary 462 3,535 Iraq 123 3,404 Cameroon 139 3,047 Thailand 56 3,031 Azerbaijan 35 2,897 Greece 163 2,834 Uzbekistan 13 2,779 Guinea 16 2,727 Honduras 142 2,646 Senegal 26 2,544 Bosnia 133 2,304 Sudan 97 2,289 Bulgaria 110 2,235 Croatia 95 2,228 Ivory Coast 27 2,109 Guatemala 35 1,912 Cuba 79 1,881 North Macedonia 104 1,817 Iceland 10 1,802 Estonia 64 1,784 Tajikistan 41 1,729 Lithuania 59 1,547 Democratic 61 1,538 Republic of the Congo New Zealand 21 1,499 Slovakia 28 1,495 Slovenia 103 1,466 Djibouti 4 1,401 Somalia 55 1,357 El Salvador 30 1,338 Gabon 11 1,320 Kyrgyzstan 14 1,216 Maldives 4 1,094 Hong Kong 4 1,056 Tunisia 45 1,037 Latvia 19 1,009 Guinea-Bissau 4 990 Sri Lanka 9 981 Kosovo 29 955 Albania 31 948 Cyprus 17 916 Lebanon 26 911 Niger 54 904 Kenya 50 877 Costa Rica 10 863 Mali 52 860 Burkina Faso 51 796 Paraguay 11 786 Andorra 51 761 Zambia 7 753 Uruguay 20 734 Equatorial 7 690 Guinea Georgia 12 671 San Marino 41 654 Jordan 9 613 Palestinian 4 560 Territories Malta 6 558 Tanzania 21 556 Channel Islands 43 555 Venezuela 10 541 Jamaica 9 520 Sierra Leone 32 505 Chad 53 503 Mayotte 4 460 Haiti 20 456 Taiwan 7 440 Réunion 0 418 Republic of the 15 412 Congo Ethiopia 5 352 Benin 2 339 Isle of Man 24 335 Mauritius 10 332 Cape Verde 3 328 Central African 0 327 Republic Montenegro 9 324 Vietnam 0 324 Madagascar 1 304 Nepal 2 304 Togo 11 298 Rwanda 0 292 South Sudan 4 285 Uganda 0 248 Sao Tome and 7 240 Principe Liberia 35 226 Eswatini 2 202 French Guiana 1 197 Martinique 14 192 Myanmar 6 188 Faroe Islands 0 187 Guadeloupe 13 155 Gibraltar 0 147 Brunei 1 141 Mozambique 0 137 Yemen 21 132 Bermuda 9 123 Cambodia 0 122 Guyana 10 117 Trinidad and 8 116 Tobago N. Cyprus 4 108 Aruba 3 101 Monaco 4 96 Bahamas 11 96 Cayman Islands 1 94 Barbados 7 88 Liechtenstein 1 82 Sint Maarten 15 77 Malawi 3 70 Libya 3 65 Syria 3 58 Angola 2 48 Zimbabwe 4 46 Burundi 1 42 Mauritania 4 40 Saint Martin 3 39 Botswana 1 25 Nicaragua 8 25 Antigua and 3 25 Barbuda Gambia 1 23 Belize 2 18 Curaçao 1 16 Turks and Caicos 1 12 Comoros 1 11 Montserrat 1 11 Suriname 1 10 British Virgin 1 8 Islands Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials. (Compiled by Anita Kobylinska, Linda Pasquini, Sarah Morland, Vishwadha Chander and Mrinalika Roy Editing by Tomasz Janowski and Maju Samuel) ((anita.kobylinska@thomsonreuters.com) )