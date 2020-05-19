Healthcare
FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases pass 4.81 million, death toll tops 317,700

    May 19 (Reuters) - More than 4.81
million people have been reported to have
been infected by the novel coronavirus
globally and 317,721 have died, according
to a Reuters tally. Infections have been
reported in more than 210 countries and
territories since the first cases were
identified in China in December 2019.
    The following table lists countries
that have reported deaths and/or at least
100 confirmed cases as of 0541 GMT on
Tuesday.
 Countries and   Total Cases  Total Deaths
 Territories                  
 United States       1512753         90246
 Russia               290678          2722
 Brazil               254220         16792
 Spain                249460         27709
 United Kingdom       246406         34796
 Italy                225886         32007
 France               179927         28239
 Germany              175106          7983
 Turkey               150593          4171
 Iran                 122492          7057
 India                 96169          3029
 Peru                  94933          2789
 Mainland China        82954          4634
 Canada                78072          5842
 Saudi Arabia          57345           320
 Belgium               55559          9080
 Mexico                51633          5332
 Chile                 46059           478
 Netherlands           44141          5694
 Pakistan              42125           903
 Qatar                 33969            15
 Ecuador               33582          2799
 Switzerland           30597          1603
 Belarus               30572           171
 Sweden                30377          3698
 Portugal              29209          1231
 Singapore             28343            22
 Ireland               24200          1547
 Bangladesh            23870           349
 United Arab           23358           220
 Emirates                     
 Poland                18885           936
 Ukraine               18616           535
 Indonesia             18010          1191
 Japan                 17049           769
 Romania               17036          1097
 Israel                16635           272
 Colombia              16295           592
 Austria               16220           629
 Kuwait                15691           118
 South Africa          15515           264
 Dominican             12725           434
 Republic                     
 Philippines           12718           831
 Egypt                 12229           630
 South Korea           11065           263
 Denmark               10968           548
 Serbia                10699           231
 Panama                 9726           279
 Czech Republic         8527           297
 Argentina              8372           382
 Norway                 8249           233
 Algeria                7201           555
 Bahrain                7156            12
 Afghanistan            7072           173
 Australia              7060            99
 Malaysia               6941           113
 Morocco                6870           192
 Kazakhstan             6751            35
 Finland                6380           300
 Moldova                6138           217
 Nigeria                5959           182
 Ghana                  5735            29
 Oman                   5379            25
 Bolivia                4263           174
 Armenia                4044            52
 Luxembourg             3947           107
 Iraq                   3554           127
 Hungary                3535           462
 Cameroon               3047           139
 Thailand               3031            56
 Azerbaijan             2897            35
 Greece                 2836           165
 Honduras               2798           146
 Uzbekistan             2779            13
 Guinea                 2727            16
 Senegal                2544            26
 Bosnia                 2304           133
 Sudan                  2289            97
 Bulgaria               2235           110
 Croatia                2228            95
 Ivory Coast            2109            27
 Guatemala              2001            38
 Cuba                   1881            79
 North                  1817           104
 Macedonia                    
 Iceland                1802            10
 Estonia                1784            64
 Tajikistan             1729            41
 Lithuania              1547            59
 Democratic             1538            61
 Republic of                  
 the Congo                    
 Djibouti               1518             4
 New Zealand            1499            21
 Slovakia               1495            28
 Slovenia               1466           103
 Somalia                1455            57
 El Salvador            1413            30
 Gabon                  1320            11
 Kyrgyzstan             1243            14
 Maldives               1094             4
 Hong Kong              1056             4
 Tunisia                1037            45
 Latvia                 1009            19
 Guinea-Bissau           990             4
 Sri Lanka               981             9
 Kosovo                  955            29
 Albania                 948            31
 Cyprus                  916            17
 Kenya                   912            50
 Lebanon                 911            26
 Niger                   904            54
 Mali                    874            52
 Costa Rica              866            10
 Burkina Faso            796            51
 Paraguay                788            11
 Andorra                 761            51
 Zambia                  753             7
 Uruguay                 737            20
 Equatorial              690             7
 Guinea                       
 Georgia                 671            12
 San Marino              654            41
 Jordan                  629             9
 Venezuela               618            10
 Palestinian             565             4
 Territories                  
 Malta                   558             6
 Tanzania                556            21
 Channel                 555            43
 Islands                      
 Haiti                   533            21
 Jamaica                 520             9
 Sierra Leone            505            32
 Chad                    503            53
 Mayotte                 460             4
 Taiwan                  440             7
 Réunion                 418             0
 Republic of             412            15
 the Congo                    
 Ethiopia                352             5
 Benin                   339             2
 Isle of Man             335            24
 Mauritius               332            10
 Cape Verde              328             3
 Central                 327             0
 African                      
 Republic                     
 Montenegro              324             9
 Vietnam                 324             0
 Madagascar              304             1
 Nepal                   304             2
 Togo                    301            11
 Rwanda                  292             0
 South Sudan             285             4
 Uganda                  248             0
 Sao Tome and            240             7
 Principe                     
 Liberia                 226            35
 French Guiana           210             1
 Eswatini                203             2
 Martinique              192            14
 Myanmar                 188             6
 Faroe Islands           187             0
 Guadeloupe              155            13
 Gibraltar               147             0
 Mozambique              145             0
 Brunei                  141             1
 Yemen                   132            21
 Guyana                  124            10
 Bermuda                 123             9
 Cambodia                122             0
 Trinidad and            116             8
 Tobago                       
 Seychelles              109             0
 N. Cyprus               108             4
 Aruba                   101             3
 Bahamas                  96            11
 Monaco                   96             4
 Cayman Islands           94             1
 Barbados                 88             7
 Liechtenstein            82             1
 Sint Maarten             77            15
 Malawi                   70             3
 Libya                    65             3
 Mauritania               62             4
 Syria                    58             3
 Angola                   48             2
 Zimbabwe                 46             4
 Burundi                  42             1
 Saint Martin             39             3
 Nicaragua                25             8
 Antigua and              25             3
 Barbuda                      
 Botswana                 25             1
 Gambia                   24             1
 Belize                   18             2
 Curaçao                  16             1
 Turks and                12             1
 Caicos                       
 Comoros                  11             1
 Suriname                 11             1
 Montserrat               11             1
 British Virgin            8             1
 Islands                      
 
 Source: Reuters tally based on statements
from health ministries and government
officials.

 (Compiled by Linda Pasquini,
Editing by Andrew Heavens)
