FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases pass 4.81 million, death toll tops 317,700

May 19 (Reuters) - More than 4.81 million people have been reported to have been infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 317,721 have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019. For an interactive graphic tracking the global spread of coronavirus: open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser. The following table lists countries that have reported deaths and/or at least 100 confirmed cases as of 0541 GMT on Tuesday. Countries and Total Cases Total Deaths Territories United States 1512753 90246 Russia 290678 2722 Brazil 254220 16792 Spain 249460 27709 United Kingdom 246406 34796 Italy 225886 32007 France 179927 28239 Germany 175106 7983 Turkey 150593 4171 Iran 122492 7057 India 96169 3029 Peru 94933 2789 Mainland China 82954 4634 Canada 78072 5842 Saudi Arabia 57345 320 Belgium 55559 9080 Mexico 51633 5332 Chile 46059 478 Netherlands 44141 5694 Pakistan 42125 903 Qatar 33969 15 Ecuador 33582 2799 Switzerland 30597 1603 Belarus 30572 171 Sweden 30377 3698 Portugal 29209 1231 Singapore 28343 22 Ireland 24200 1547 Bangladesh 23870 349 United Arab 23358 220 Emirates Poland 18885 936 Ukraine 18616 535 Indonesia 18010 1191 Japan 17049 769 Romania 17036 1097 Israel 16635 272 Colombia 16295 592 Austria 16220 629 Kuwait 15691 118 South Africa 15515 264 Dominican 12725 434 Republic Philippines 12718 831 Egypt 12229 630 South Korea 11065 263 Denmark 10968 548 Serbia 10699 231 Panama 9726 279 Czech Republic 8527 297 Argentina 8372 382 Norway 8249 233 Algeria 7201 555 Bahrain 7156 12 Afghanistan 7072 173 Australia 7060 99 Malaysia 6941 113 Morocco 6870 192 Kazakhstan 6751 35 Finland 6380 300 Moldova 6138 217 Nigeria 5959 182 Ghana 5735 29 Oman 5379 25 Bolivia 4263 174 Armenia 4044 52 Luxembourg 3947 107 Iraq 3554 127 Hungary 3535 462 Cameroon 3047 139 Thailand 3031 56 Azerbaijan 2897 35 Greece 2836 165 Honduras 2798 146 Uzbekistan 2779 13 Guinea 2727 16 Senegal 2544 26 Bosnia 2304 133 Sudan 2289 97 Bulgaria 2235 110 Croatia 2228 95 Ivory Coast 2109 27 Guatemala 2001 38 Cuba 1881 79 North 1817 104 Macedonia Iceland 1802 10 Estonia 1784 64 Tajikistan 1729 41 Lithuania 1547 59 Democratic 1538 61 Republic of the Congo Djibouti 1518 4 New Zealand 1499 21 Slovakia 1495 28 Slovenia 1466 103 Somalia 1455 57 El Salvador 1413 30 Gabon 1320 11 Kyrgyzstan 1243 14 Maldives 1094 4 Hong Kong 1056 4 Tunisia 1037 45 Latvia 1009 19 Guinea-Bissau 990 4 Sri Lanka 981 9 Kosovo 955 29 Albania 948 31 Cyprus 916 17 Kenya 912 50 Lebanon 911 26 Niger 904 54 Mali 874 52 Costa Rica 866 10 Burkina Faso 796 51 Paraguay 788 11 Andorra 761 51 Zambia 753 7 Uruguay 737 20 Equatorial 690 7 Guinea Georgia 671 12 San Marino 654 41 Jordan 629 9 Venezuela 618 10 Palestinian 565 4 Territories Malta 558 6 Tanzania 556 21 Channel 555 43 Islands Haiti 533 21 Jamaica 520 9 Sierra Leone 505 32 Chad 503 53 Mayotte 460 4 Taiwan 440 7 Réunion 418 0 Republic of 412 15 the Congo Ethiopia 352 5 Benin 339 2 Isle of Man 335 24 Mauritius 332 10 Cape Verde 328 3 Central 327 0 African Republic Montenegro 324 9 Vietnam 324 0 Madagascar 304 1 Nepal 304 2 Togo 301 11 Rwanda 292 0 South Sudan 285 4 Uganda 248 0 Sao Tome and 240 7 Principe Liberia 226 35 French Guiana 210 1 Eswatini 203 2 Martinique 192 14 Myanmar 188 6 Faroe Islands 187 0 Guadeloupe 155 13 Gibraltar 147 0 Mozambique 145 0 Brunei 141 1 Yemen 132 21 Guyana 124 10 Bermuda 123 9 Cambodia 122 0 Trinidad and 116 8 Tobago Seychelles 109 0 N. Cyprus 108 4 Aruba 101 3 Bahamas 96 11 Monaco 96 4 Cayman Islands 94 1 Barbados 88 7 Liechtenstein 82 1 Sint Maarten 77 15 Malawi 70 3 Libya 65 3 Mauritania 62 4 Syria 58 3 Angola 48 2 Zimbabwe 46 4 Burundi 42 1 Saint Martin 39 3 Nicaragua 25 8 Antigua and 25 3 Barbuda Botswana 25 1 Gambia 24 1 Belize 18 2 Curaçao 16 1 Turks and 12 1 Caicos Comoros 11 1 Suriname 11 1 Montserrat 11 1 British Virgin 8 1 Islands Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials. (Compiled by Linda Pasquini, Editing by Andrew Heavens)