Healthcare
FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases pass 4.85 million, death toll tops 318,500

    May 19 (Reuters) - More than 4.85 million people
have been reported to have been infected by the novel
coronavirus globally and 318,539 have died, according to
a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in more
than 210 countries and territories since the first cases
were identified in China in December 2019.
    For an interactive graphic tracking the global
spread of coronavirus: open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in
an external browser.
    The following table lists countries that have
reported deaths and/or at least 100 confirmed cases as
of 1548 GMT on Tuesday.
  
 Countries and Territories    Total Deaths   Total Cases
 United States                       90,254    1,513,051
 Russia                               2,837      299,941
 Brazil                              16,792      254,220
 Spain                               27,778      249,891
 United Kingdom                      34,796      246,406
 Italy                               32,007      225,886
 France                              28,239      179,927
 Germany                              8,060      175,540
 Turkey                               4,171      150,593
 Iran                                 7,119      124,603
 India                                3,163      101,139
 Peru                                 2,789       94,933
 China                                4,634       82,960
 Canada                               5,842       78,072
 Saudi Arabia                           329       59,854
 Belgium                              9,108       55,791
 Mexico                               5,332       51,633
 Chile                                  509       49,579
 Netherlands                          5,715       44,249
 Pakistan                               939       43,966
 Qatar                                   15       35,606
 Ecuador                              2,799       33,582
 Belarus                                175       31,508
 Sweden                               3,743       30,799
 Switzerland                          1,614       30,618
 Portugal                             1,247       29,432
 Singapore                               22       28,794
 Bangladesh                             370       25,121
 United Arab Emirates                   227       25,063
 Ireland                              1,547       24,200
 Poland                                 948       19,268
 Ukraine                                548       18,876
 Indonesia                            1,191       18,010
 Romania                              1,126       17,191
 Japan                                  786       17,104
 Kuwait                                 121       16,764
 Israel                                 277       16,650
 Colombia                               592       16,295
 Austria                                629       16,261
 South Africa                           264       15,515
 Dominican Republic                     441       13,223
 Philippines                            837       12,942
 Egypt                                  630       12,229
 South Korea                            263       11,078
 Denmark                                551       11,044
 Serbia                                 234       10,733
 Panama                                 279        9,726
 Czech Republic                         302        8,630
 Argentina                              382        8,372
 Norway                                 233        8,264
 Afghanistan                            173        7,653
 Bahrain                                 12        7,374
 Algeria                                555        7,201
 Australia                               99        7,068
 Malaysia                               114        6,978
 Morocco                                192        6,930
 Kazakhstan                              35        6,751
 Finland                                300        6,399
 Moldova                                219        6,340
 Nigeria                                182        5,959
 Ghana                                   31        5,918
 Oman                                    26        5,671
 Bolivia                                174        4,263
 Armenia                                 52        4,044
 Luxembourg                             107        3,947
 Iraq                                   131        3,611
 Hungary                                467        3,556
 Thailand                                56        3,031
 Azerbaijan                              35        2,897
 Greece                                 165        2,840
 Uzbekistan                              13        2,825
 Honduras                               146        2,798
 Guinea                                  16        2,796
 Senegal                                 30        2,617
 Cameroon                               128        2,579
 Bosnia                                 134        2,321
 Sudan                                   97        2,289
 Bulgaria                               112        2,259
 Croatia                                 96        2,232
 Ivory Coast                             28        2,119
 Guatemala                               38        2,001
 Tajikistan                              41        1,936
 Cuba                                    79        1,881
 North Macedonia                        104        1,839
 Iceland                                 10        1,802
 Estonia                                 64        1,791
 Lithuania                               59        1,547
 Democratic Republic of the              61        1,538
 Congo                                       
 Djibouti                                 4        1,518
 New Zealand                             21        1,503
 El Salvador                             30        1,498
 Slovakia                                28        1,495
 Slovenia                               104        1,467
 Somalia                                 57        1,455
 Gabon                                   11        1,432
 Kyrgyzstan                              14        1,243
 Maldives                                 4        1,143
 Hong Kong                                4        1,056
 Guinea-Bissau                            4        1,038
 Tunisia                                 45        1,037
 Sri Lanka                                9        1,020
 Latvia                                  21        1,012
 Kosovo                                  29          985
 Kenya                                   50          963
 Lebanon                                 26          954
 Albania                                 31          949
 Cyprus                                  17          918
 Niger                                   55          909
 Mali                                    52          874
 Costa Rica                              10          866
 Equatorial Guinea                        7          825
 Burkina Faso                            51          796
 Paraguay                                11          788
 Zambia                                   7          761
 Andorra                                 51          761
 Uruguay                                 20          737
 Georgia                                 12          671
 San Marino                              41          655
 Jordan                                   9          629
 Venezuela                               10          618
 Malta                                    7          569
 Palestinian Territories                  4          567
 Tanzania                                21          556
 Channel Islands                         44          555
 Haiti                                   21          533
 Jamaica                                  9          520
 Chad                                    54          519
 Sierra Leone                            33          519
 Mayotte                                  4          460
 Taiwan                                   7          440
 Réunion                                  0          418
 Republic of the Congo                   15          414
 Nepal                                    2          402
 Ethiopia                                 5          365
 Benin                                    2          339
 Central African Republic                 0          336
 Isle of Man                             24          335
 Mauritius                               10          332
 Cape Verde                               3          328
 Montenegro                               9          324
 Vietnam                                  0          324
 Madagascar                               1          322
 Togo                                    11          301
 Rwanda                                   0          297
 South Sudan                              4          285
 Uganda                                   0          260
 Sao Tome and Principe                    7          240
 Liberia                                 35          229
 French Guiana                            1          210
 Eswatini                                 2          205
 Martinique                              14          192
 Myanmar                                  6          191
 Faroe Islands                            0          187
 Guadeloupe                              13          155
 Gibraltar                                0          147
 Mozambique                               0          145
 Brunei                                   1          141
 Yemen                                   21          132
 Bermuda                                  9          125
 Guyana                                  10          124
 Cambodia                                 0          122
 Trinidad and Tobago                      8          116
 Seychelles                               0          109
 N. Cyprus                                4          108
 Aruba                                    3          101
 Monaco                                   4           97
 Bahamas                                 11           96
 Cayman Islands                           1           94
 Barbados                                 7           88
 Liechtenstein                            1           82
 Mauritania                               4           81
 Sint Maarten                            15           77
 Malawi                                   3           70
 Libya                                    3           65
 Syria                                    3           58
 Angola                                   2           48
 Zimbabwe                                 4           46
 Burundi                                  1           42
 Saint Martin                             3           39
 Botswana                                 1           25
 Nicaragua                                8           25
 Antigua and Barbuda                      3           25
 Gambia                                   1           24
 Belize                                   2           18
 Curaçao                                  1           16
 Turks and Caicos                         1           12
 Comoros                                  1           11
 Suriname                                 1           11
 Montserrat                               1           11
 British Virgin Islands                   1            8
 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health
ministries and government officials.

 (Compiled by Linda Pasquini, Vishwadha Chander and
Mrinalika Roy
Editing by Andrew Heavens and Maju Samuel)
