FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases pass 4.85 million, death toll tops 318,500

May 19 (Reuters) - More than 4.85 million people have been reported to have been infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 318,539 have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019. For an interactive graphic tracking the global spread of coronavirus: open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser. The following table lists countries that have reported deaths and/or at least 100 confirmed cases as of 1548 GMT on Tuesday. Countries and Territories Total Deaths Total Cases United States 90,254 1,513,051 Russia 2,837 299,941 Brazil 16,792 254,220 Spain 27,778 249,891 United Kingdom 34,796 246,406 Italy 32,007 225,886 France 28,239 179,927 Germany 8,060 175,540 Turkey 4,171 150,593 Iran 7,119 124,603 India 3,163 101,139 Peru 2,789 94,933 China 4,634 82,960 Canada 5,842 78,072 Saudi Arabia 329 59,854 Belgium 9,108 55,791 Mexico 5,332 51,633 Chile 509 49,579 Netherlands 5,715 44,249 Pakistan 939 43,966 Qatar 15 35,606 Ecuador 2,799 33,582 Belarus 175 31,508 Sweden 3,743 30,799 Switzerland 1,614 30,618 Portugal 1,247 29,432 Singapore 22 28,794 Bangladesh 370 25,121 United Arab Emirates 227 25,063 Ireland 1,547 24,200 Poland 948 19,268 Ukraine 548 18,876 Indonesia 1,191 18,010 Romania 1,126 17,191 Japan 786 17,104 Kuwait 121 16,764 Israel 277 16,650 Colombia 592 16,295 Austria 629 16,261 South Africa 264 15,515 Dominican Republic 441 13,223 Philippines 837 12,942 Egypt 630 12,229 South Korea 263 11,078 Denmark 551 11,044 Serbia 234 10,733 Panama 279 9,726 Czech Republic 302 8,630 Argentina 382 8,372 Norway 233 8,264 Afghanistan 173 7,653 Bahrain 12 7,374 Algeria 555 7,201 Australia 99 7,068 Malaysia 114 6,978 Morocco 192 6,930 Kazakhstan 35 6,751 Finland 300 6,399 Moldova 219 6,340 Nigeria 182 5,959 Ghana 31 5,918 Oman 26 5,671 Bolivia 174 4,263 Armenia 52 4,044 Luxembourg 107 3,947 Iraq 131 3,611 Hungary 467 3,556 Thailand 56 3,031 Azerbaijan 35 2,897 Greece 165 2,840 Uzbekistan 13 2,825 Honduras 146 2,798 Guinea 16 2,796 Senegal 30 2,617 Cameroon 128 2,579 Bosnia 134 2,321 Sudan 97 2,289 Bulgaria 112 2,259 Croatia 96 2,232 Ivory Coast 28 2,119 Guatemala 38 2,001 Tajikistan 41 1,936 Cuba 79 1,881 North Macedonia 104 1,839 Iceland 10 1,802 Estonia 64 1,791 Lithuania 59 1,547 Democratic Republic of the 61 1,538 Congo Djibouti 4 1,518 New Zealand 21 1,503 El Salvador 30 1,498 Slovakia 28 1,495 Slovenia 104 1,467 Somalia 57 1,455 Gabon 11 1,432 Kyrgyzstan 14 1,243 Maldives 4 1,143 Hong Kong 4 1,056 Guinea-Bissau 4 1,038 Tunisia 45 1,037 Sri Lanka 9 1,020 Latvia 21 1,012 Kosovo 29 985 Kenya 50 963 Lebanon 26 954 Albania 31 949 Cyprus 17 918 Niger 55 909 Mali 52 874 Costa Rica 10 866 Equatorial Guinea 7 825 Burkina Faso 51 796 Paraguay 11 788 Zambia 7 761 Andorra 51 761 Uruguay 20 737 Georgia 12 671 San Marino 41 655 Jordan 9 629 Venezuela 10 618 Malta 7 569 Palestinian Territories 4 567 Tanzania 21 556 Channel Islands 44 555 Haiti 21 533 Jamaica 9 520 Chad 54 519 Sierra Leone 33 519 Mayotte 4 460 Taiwan 7 440 Réunion 0 418 Republic of the Congo 15 414 Nepal 2 402 Ethiopia 5 365 Benin 2 339 Central African Republic 0 336 Isle of Man 24 335 Mauritius 10 332 Cape Verde 3 328 Montenegro 9 324 Vietnam 0 324 Madagascar 1 322 Togo 11 301 Rwanda 0 297 South Sudan 4 285 Uganda 0 260 Sao Tome and Principe 7 240 Liberia 35 229 French Guiana 1 210 Eswatini 2 205 Martinique 14 192 Myanmar 6 191 Faroe Islands 0 187 Guadeloupe 13 155 Gibraltar 0 147 Mozambique 0 145 Brunei 1 141 Yemen 21 132 Bermuda 9 125 Guyana 10 124 Cambodia 0 122 Trinidad and Tobago 8 116 Seychelles 0 109 N. Cyprus 4 108 Aruba 3 101 Monaco 4 97 Bahamas 11 96 Cayman Islands 1 94 Barbados 7 88 Liechtenstein 1 82 Mauritania 4 81 Sint Maarten 15 77 Malawi 3 70 Libya 3 65 Syria 3 58 Angola 2 48 Zimbabwe 4 46 Burundi 1 42 Saint Martin 3 39 Botswana 1 25 Nicaragua 8 25 Antigua and Barbuda 3 25 Gambia 1 24 Belize 2 18 Curaçao 1 16 Turks and Caicos 1 12 Comoros 1 11 Suriname 1 11 Montserrat 1 11 British Virgin Islands 1 8 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials. (Compiled by Linda Pasquini, Vishwadha Chander and Mrinalika Roy Editing by Andrew Heavens and Maju Samuel)