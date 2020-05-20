FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases reach almost 4.91 million, death toll tops 322,400

May 20 (Reuters) - Almost 4.91 million people have been reported to have been infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 322,437 have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019. For an interactive graphic tracking the global spread of coronavirus: open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser. The following table lists countries that have reported deaths and/or at least 100 confirmed cases as of 0520 GMT on Wednesday. Countries and Total Cases Total Deaths Territories United States 1534064 91798 Russia 299941 2837 Brazil 271628 17971 Spain 249891 27778 United 248818 35341 Kingdom Italy 226699 32169 France 180809 28022 Germany 175563 8062 Turkey 151615 4199 Iran 124603 7119 India 101139 3163 Peru 99483 2914 Mainland 82960 4634 China Canada 78499 5857 Saudi Arabia 59854 329 Belgium 55791 9108 Mexico 54346 5666 Chile 49579 509 Netherlands 44249 5715 Pakistan 43966 939 Qatar 35606 15 Ecuador 34151 2839 Belarus 31508 175 Sweden 30799 3743 Switzerland 30618 1614 Portugal 29432 1247 Singapore 28794 22 Bangladesh 25121 370 United Arab 25063 227 Emirates Ireland 24251 1563 Poland 19268 948 Ukraine 18876 548 Indonesia 18010 1191 Romania 17191 1126 Japan 17104 786 Colombia 16935 613 Kuwait 16764 121 Israel 16650 277 Austria 16268 632 South Africa 15515 264 Dominican 13223 441 Republic Philippines 12942 837 Egypt 12764 645 South Korea 11078 263 Denmark 11044 551 Serbia 10733 234 Panama 9867 281 Argentina 8809 393 Czech 8630 302 Republic Norway 8264 233 Afghanistan 7653 173 Bahrain 7374 12 Algeria 7201 555 Australia 7068 99 Malaysia 6978 114 Morocco 6930 192 Kazakhstan 6751 35 Finland 6399 301 Moldova 6340 219 Nigeria 6175 191 Ghana 5918 31 Oman 5671 26 Armenia 5041 64 Bolivia 4481 189 Luxembourg 3958 109 Iraq 3611 131 Hungary 3556 467 Cameroon 3529 140 Azerbaijan 3387 40 Thailand 3031 56 Honduras 2955 147 Greece 2840 165 Uzbekistan 2825 13 Guinea 2796 16 Senegal 2617 30 Sudan 2591 105 Bosnia 2321 134 Bulgaria 2259 112 Croatia 2232 96 Guatemala 2133 43 Ivory Coast 2119 28 Tajikistan 1936 41 Cuba 1887 79 North 1839 106 Macedonia Iceland 1802 10 Estonia 1791 64 Lithuania 1547 59 Democratic 1538 61 Republic of the Congo Djibouti 1518 4 New Zealand 1503 21 El Salvador 1498 30 Slovakia 1495 28 Slovenia 1467 104 Somalia 1455 57 Gabon 1432 11 Kyrgyzstan 1243 14 Maldives 1143 4 Hong Kong 1056 4 Guinea-Bissau 1038 4 Tunisia 1037 45 Sri Lanka 1027 9 Latvia 1012 21 Kosovo 985 29 Kenya 963 50 Lebanon 954 26 Albania 949 31 Cyprus 918 17 Niger 909 55 Costa Rica 882 10 Mali 874 52 Paraguay 829 11 Equatorial 825 7 Guinea Burkina Faso 796 51 Zambia 761 7 Andorra 761 51 Venezuela 749 10 Uruguay 738 20 Georgia 702 12 San Marino 655 41 Jordan 649 9 Malta 569 7 Palestinian 567 4 Territories Tanzania 556 21 Channel 555 44 Islands Haiti 533 21 Jamaica 520 9 Chad 519 54 Sierra Leone 519 33 Mayotte 460 4 Taiwan 440 7 Réunion 418 0 Republic of 414 15 the Congo Nepal 402 2 Ethiopia 365 5 Benin 339 2 Central 336 0 African Republic Isle of Man 335 24 Mauritius 332 10 Togo 330 12 Cape Verde 328 3 Montenegro 324 9 Vietnam 324 0 Madagascar 322 1 Rwanda 297 0 South Sudan 285 4 Uganda 260 0 Sao Tome and 240 7 Principe Liberia 229 35 French Guiana 218 1 Eswatini 205 2 Martinique 192 14 Myanmar 191 6 Faroe Islands 187 0 Guadeloupe 155 13 Gibraltar 147 0 Mozambique 145 0 Brunei 141 1 Yemen 132 21 Bermuda 125 9 Guyana 125 10 Cambodia 122 0 Trinidad and 116 8 Tobago Seychelles 109 0 N. Cyprus 108 4 Aruba 101 3 Monaco 97 4 Bahamas 96 11 Cayman 94 1 Islands Barbados 90 7 Liechtenstein 82 1 Mauritania 81 4 Sint Maarten 77 15 Malawi 70 3 Libya 65 3 Syria 58 3 Angola 50 2 Zimbabwe 46 4 Burundi 42 1 Saint Martin 39 3 Nicaragua 25 8 Antigua and 25 3 Barbuda Botswana 25 1 Gambia 24 1 Belize 18 2 Curaçao 16 1 Turks and 12 1 Caicos Comoros 11 1 Suriname 11 1 Montserrat 11 1 British 8 1 Virgin Islands Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials. (Compiled by Linda Pasquini, Vishwadha Chander and Mrinalika Roy; Editing by Maju Samuel)