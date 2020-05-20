Healthcare
March 5, 2020 / 5:47 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases reach almost 4.91 million, death toll tops 322,400

10 Min Read

    May 20 (Reuters) - Almost 4.91 million
people have been reported to have been
infected by the novel coronavirus globally
and 322,437 have died, according to a
Reuters tally. Infections have been
reported in more than 210 countries and
territories since the first cases were
identified in China in December 2019. 
    For an interactive graphic tracking
the global spread of coronavirus: open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7
 in an external browser. 
    The following table lists countries
that have reported deaths and/or at least
100 confirmed cases as of 0520 GMT on
Wednesday. 
 Countries and  Total Cases  Total Deaths
 Territories                 
 United States      1534064          91798
 Russia              299941           2837
 Brazil              271628          17971
 Spain               249891          27778
 United              248818          35341
 Kingdom                     
 Italy               226699          32169
 France              180809          28022
 Germany             175563           8062
 Turkey              151615           4199
 Iran                124603           7119
 India               101139           3163
 Peru                 99483           2914
 Mainland             82960           4634
 China                       
 Canada               78499           5857
 Saudi Arabia         59854            329
 Belgium              55791           9108
 Mexico               54346           5666
 Chile                49579            509
 Netherlands          44249           5715
 Pakistan             43966            939
 Qatar                35606             15
 Ecuador              34151           2839
 Belarus              31508            175
 Sweden               30799           3743
 Switzerland          30618           1614
 Portugal             29432           1247
 Singapore            28794             22
 Bangladesh           25121            370
 United Arab          25063            227
 Emirates                    
 Ireland              24251           1563
 Poland               19268            948
 Ukraine              18876            548
 Indonesia            18010           1191
 Romania              17191           1126
 Japan                17104            786
 Colombia             16935            613
 Kuwait               16764            121
 Israel               16650            277
 Austria              16268            632
 South Africa         15515            264
 Dominican            13223            441
 Republic                    
 Philippines          12942            837
 Egypt                12764            645
 South Korea          11078            263
 Denmark              11044            551
 Serbia               10733            234
 Panama                9867            281
 Argentina             8809            393
 Czech                 8630            302
 Republic                    
 Norway                8264            233
 Afghanistan           7653            173
 Bahrain               7374             12
 Algeria               7201            555
 Australia             7068             99
 Malaysia              6978            114
 Morocco               6930            192
 Kazakhstan            6751             35
 Finland               6399            301
 Moldova               6340            219
 Nigeria               6175            191
 Ghana                 5918             31
 Oman                  5671             26
 Armenia               5041             64
 Bolivia               4481            189
 Luxembourg            3958            109
 Iraq                  3611            131
 Hungary               3556            467
 Cameroon              3529            140
 Azerbaijan            3387             40
 Thailand              3031             56
 Honduras              2955            147
 Greece                2840            165
 Uzbekistan            2825             13
 Guinea                2796             16
 Senegal               2617             30
 Sudan                 2591            105
 Bosnia                2321            134
 Bulgaria              2259            112
 Croatia               2232             96
 Guatemala             2133             43
 Ivory Coast           2119             28
 Tajikistan            1936             41
 Cuba                  1887             79
 North                 1839            106
 Macedonia                   
 Iceland               1802             10
 Estonia               1791             64
 Lithuania             1547             59
 Democratic            1538             61
 Republic of                 
 the Congo                   
 Djibouti              1518              4
 New Zealand           1503             21
 El Salvador           1498             30
 Slovakia              1495             28
 Slovenia              1467            104
 Somalia               1455             57
 Gabon                 1432             11
 Kyrgyzstan            1243             14
 Maldives              1143              4
 Hong Kong             1056              4
 Guinea-Bissau         1038              4
 Tunisia               1037             45
 Sri Lanka             1027              9
 Latvia                1012             21
 Kosovo                 985             29
 Kenya                  963             50
 Lebanon                954             26
 Albania                949             31
 Cyprus                 918             17
 Niger                  909             55
 Costa Rica             882             10
 Mali                   874             52
 Paraguay               829             11
 Equatorial             825              7
 Guinea                      
 Burkina Faso           796             51
 Zambia                 761              7
 Andorra                761             51
 Venezuela              749             10
 Uruguay                738             20
 Georgia                702             12
 San Marino             655             41
 Jordan                 649              9
 Malta                  569              7
 Palestinian            567              4
 Territories                 
 Tanzania               556             21
 Channel                555             44
 Islands                     
 Haiti                  533             21
 Jamaica                520              9
 Chad                   519             54
 Sierra Leone           519             33
 Mayotte                460              4
 Taiwan                 440              7
 Réunion                418              0
 Republic of            414             15
 the Congo                   
 Nepal                  402              2
 Ethiopia               365              5
 Benin                  339              2
 Central                336              0
 African                     
 Republic                    
 Isle of Man            335             24
 Mauritius              332             10
 Togo                   330             12
 Cape Verde             328              3
 Montenegro             324              9
 Vietnam                324              0
 Madagascar             322              1
 Rwanda                 297              0
 South Sudan            285              4
 Uganda                 260              0
 Sao Tome and           240              7
 Principe                    
 Liberia                229             35
 French Guiana          218              1
 Eswatini               205              2
 Martinique             192             14
 Myanmar                191              6
 Faroe Islands          187              0
 Guadeloupe             155             13
 Gibraltar              147              0
 Mozambique             145              0
 Brunei                 141              1
 Yemen                  132             21
 Bermuda                125              9
 Guyana                 125             10
 Cambodia               122              0
 Trinidad and           116              8
 Tobago                      
 Seychelles             109              0
 N. Cyprus              108              4
 Aruba                  101              3
 Monaco                  97              4
 Bahamas                 96             11
 Cayman                  94              1
 Islands                     
 Barbados                90              7
 Liechtenstein           82              1
 Mauritania              81              4
 Sint Maarten            77             15
 Malawi                  70              3
 Libya                   65              3
 Syria                   58              3
 Angola                  50              2
 Zimbabwe                46              4
 Burundi                 42              1
 Saint Martin            39              3
 Nicaragua               25              8
 Antigua and             25              3
 Barbuda                     
 Botswana                25              1
 Gambia                  24              1
 Belize                  18              2
 Curaçao                 16              1
 Turks and               12              1
 Caicos                      
 Comoros                 11              1
 Suriname                11              1
 Montserrat              11              1
 British                  8              1
 Virgin                      
 Islands                     
 
Source: Reuters tally based on statements
from health ministries and government
officials.

 (Compiled by Linda Pasquini, Vishwadha
Chander and Mrinalika Roy; Editing by Maju
Samuel)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below