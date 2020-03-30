FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus deaths around 34,000

March 30 (Reuters) - More than 720,000 people have been infected by the novel coronavirus across the world and 33,969 have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in more than 200 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019. Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus: open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser. The following table shows countries that have reported deaths due to the coronavirus and/or at least 10 confirmed cases, as of 0200 GMT on March 30: COUNTRIES AND TOTAL DEATHS CONFIRMED CASES TERRITORIES United States 2,471 141,136 Italy 10,779 97,689 Mainland China 3,304 81,470 Spain 6,803 80,110 Germany 541 62,095 France 2,606 40,174 Iran 2,640 38,309 United Kingdom 1,228 19,522 Switzerland 300 14,336 Netherlands 771 10,866 Belgium 431 10,836 South Korea 158 9,661 Turkey 131 9,217 Austria 86 8,788 Canada 65 6,320 Portugal 119 5,962 Norway 23 4,284 Brazil 136 4,256 Australia 17 4,163 Israel 15 3,865 Sweden 110 3,700 Czech Republic 16 2,743 Ireland 46 2,615 Japan 66 2,596 Malaysia 35 2,470 Denmark 72 2,395 Chile 7 2,139 Luxembourg 21 1,950 Ecuador 58 1,924 Poland 22 1,862 Romania 43 1,815 Pakistan 14 1,597 Russia 8 1,534 Philippines 71 1,418 Thailand 7 1,388 Saudi Arabia 8 1,299 Indonesia 114 1,285 South Africa 2 1,280 Finland 11 1,240 Greece 39 1,156 India 27 1,024 Iceland 2 1,020 Panama 24 989 Dominican Republic 39 859 Peru 18 852 Mexico 16 848 Singapore 3 844 Argentina 20 820 Serbia 13 741 Slovenia 11 730 Croatia 6 713 Colombia 10 702 Estonia 3 679 Hong Kong 4 641 Qatar 1 634 Egypt 40 609 New Zealand 1 589 UAE 3 570 Iraq 42 547 Algeria 31 511 Bahrain 4 499 Morocco 26 479 Ukraine 10 475 Lithuania 7 460 Lebanon 12 438 Armenia 3 424 Hungary 13 408 Latvia 0 347 Bulgaria 8 346 Andorra 6 334 Bosnia 6 323 Costa Rica 2 314 Slovakia 0 314 Tunisia 8 312 Uruguay 1 304 Taiwan 3 298 Kazakhstan 1 284 Moldova 2 263 Jordan 3 259 North Macedonia 6 257 Kuwait 0 255 San Marino 22 224 Burkina Faso 12 222 Cyprus 6 214 Albania 10 212 Azerbaijan 4 209 Vietnam 0 194 Reunion 0 183 Oman 0 167 Ivory Coast 0 165 Faroe Islands 0 159 Malta 0 151 Uzbekistan 2 144 Senegal 0 142 Ghana 5 141 Cameroon 6 139 Cuba 3 139 Brunei 1 126 Afghanistan 4 120 Venezuela 3 119 Sri Lanka 1 117 Nigeria 1 111 Honduras 3 110 Channel Islands 2 108 Palestinian 1 108 Territories Mauritius 3 107 Guadeloupe 4 106 Cambodia 0 103 Belarus 0 94 Martinique 1 93 Georgia 0 91 Montenegro 1 85 Kyrgyzstan 0 84 Bolivia 1 81 Democratic Republic 8 81 of the Congo Trinidad and Tobago 3 78 Rwanda 0 70 Gibraltar 0 65 Mayotte 0 63 Kosovo 1 61 Liechtenstein 0 61 Paraguay 3 59 Aruba 0 50 Bangladesh 5 48 Monaco 0 46 French Guiana 0 43 Isle of Man 0 42 Kenya 1 42 Madagascar 0 39 Puerto Rico 2 39 Macau 0 37 Guatemala 1 34 Barbados 0 33 Uganda 0 33 Guam 1 32 Jamaica 1 32 French Polynesia 0 30 Togo 1 29 Zambia 0 29 El Salvador 0 24 Bermuda 0 22 Ethiopia 0 21 Mali 1 20 Congo 0 19 Djibouti 0 18 Niger 3 18 Maldives 0 17 U.S. Virgin Islands 0 17 Guinea 0 16 Haiti 0 15 New Caledonia 0 15 Bahamas 0 14 Tanzania 0 14 Cayman Islands 1 12 Equatorial Guinea 0 12 Eritrea 0 12 Mongolia 0 12 Saint Martin 0 12 Dominica 0 11 Namibia 0 11 Greenland 0 10 Myanmar 0 10 Syria 1 9 Angola 2 8 Curacao 1 8 Gabon 1 8 Guyana 1 8 Zimbabwe 1 7 Cabo Verde 1 6 Sudan 1 6 Gambia 1 4 Guinea-Bissau 1 2 Nicaragua 1 2 TOTAL DEATHS OUTSIDE 30,665 MAINLAND CHINA Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials. (Compiled by Milla Nissi and Vishwadha Chander; Editing by Mike Collett-White)