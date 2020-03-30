Healthcare
FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus deaths around 34,000

    March 30 (Reuters) - More than 720,000 people have been
infected by the novel coronavirus across the world and 33,969
have died, according to a Reuters tally.
    Infections have been reported in more than 200 countries and
territories since the first cases were identified in China in
December 2019.
    
    The following table shows countries that have reported
deaths due to the coronavirus and/or at least 10 confirmed
cases, as of 0200 GMT on March 30: 
    
 COUNTRIES AND         TOTAL DEATHS  CONFIRMED CASES
 TERRITORIES                         
 United States                2,471          141,136
 Italy                       10,779           97,689
 Mainland China               3,304           81,470
 Spain                        6,803           80,110
 Germany                        541           62,095
 France                       2,606           40,174
 Iran                         2,640           38,309
 United Kingdom               1,228           19,522
 Switzerland                    300           14,336
 Netherlands                    771           10,866
 Belgium                        431           10,836
 South Korea                    158            9,661
 Turkey                         131            9,217
 Austria                         86            8,788
 Canada                          65            6,320
 Portugal                       119            5,962
 Norway                          23            4,284
 Brazil                         136            4,256
 Australia                       17            4,163
 Israel                          15            3,865
 Sweden                         110            3,700
 Czech Republic                  16            2,743
 Ireland                         46            2,615
 Japan                           66            2,596
 Malaysia                        35            2,470
 Denmark                         72            2,395
 Chile                            7            2,139
 Luxembourg                      21            1,950
 Ecuador                         58            1,924
 Poland                          22            1,862
 Romania                         43            1,815
 Pakistan                        14            1,597
 Russia                           8            1,534
 Philippines                     71            1,418
 Thailand                         7            1,388
 Saudi Arabia                     8            1,299
 Indonesia                      114            1,285
 South Africa                     2            1,280
 Finland                         11            1,240
 Greece                          39            1,156
 India                           27            1,024
 Iceland                          2            1,020
 Panama                          24              989
 Dominican Republic              39              859
 Peru                            18              852
 Mexico                          16              848
 Singapore                        3              844
 Argentina                       20              820
 Serbia                          13              741
 Slovenia                        11              730
 Croatia                          6              713
 Colombia                        10              702
 Estonia                          3              679
 Hong Kong                        4              641
 Qatar                            1              634
 Egypt                           40              609
 New Zealand                      1              589
 UAE                              3              570
 Iraq                            42              547
 Algeria                         31              511
 Bahrain                          4              499
 Morocco                         26              479
 Ukraine                         10              475
 Lithuania                        7              460
 Lebanon                         12              438
 Armenia                          3              424
 Hungary                         13              408
 Latvia                           0              347
 Bulgaria                         8              346
 Andorra                          6              334
 Bosnia                           6              323
 Costa Rica                       2              314
 Slovakia                         0              314
 Tunisia                          8              312
 Uruguay                          1              304
 Taiwan                           3              298
 Kazakhstan                       1              284
 Moldova                          2              263
 Jordan                           3              259
 North Macedonia                  6              257
 Kuwait                           0              255
 San Marino                      22              224
 Burkina Faso                    12              222
 Cyprus                           6              214
 Albania                         10              212
 Azerbaijan                       4              209
 Vietnam                          0              194
 Reunion                          0              183
 Oman                             0              167
 Ivory Coast                      0              165
 Faroe Islands                    0              159
 Malta                            0              151
 Uzbekistan                       2              144
 Senegal                          0              142
 Ghana                            5              141
 Cameroon                         6              139
 Cuba                             3              139
 Brunei                           1              126
 Afghanistan                      4              120
 Venezuela                        3              119
 Sri Lanka                        1              117
 Nigeria                          1              111
 Honduras                         3              110
 Channel Islands                  2              108
 Palestinian                      1              108
 Territories                         
 Mauritius                        3              107
 Guadeloupe                       4              106
 Cambodia                         0              103
 Belarus                          0               94
 Martinique                       1               93
 Georgia                          0               91
 Montenegro                       1               85
 Kyrgyzstan                       0               84
 Bolivia                          1               81
 Democratic Republic              8               81
 of the Congo                        
 Trinidad and Tobago              3               78
 Rwanda                           0               70
 Gibraltar                        0               65
 Mayotte                          0               63
 Kosovo                           1               61
 Liechtenstein                    0               61
 Paraguay                         3               59
 Aruba                            0               50
 Bangladesh                       5               48
 Monaco                           0               46
 French Guiana                    0               43
 Isle of Man                      0               42
 Kenya                            1               42
 Madagascar                       0               39
 Puerto Rico                      2               39
 Macau                            0               37
 Guatemala                        1               34
 Barbados                         0               33
 Uganda                           0               33
 Guam                             1               32
 Jamaica                          1               32
 French Polynesia                 0               30
 Togo                             1               29
 Zambia                           0               29
 El Salvador                      0               24
 Bermuda                          0               22
 Ethiopia                         0               21
 Mali                             1               20
 Congo                            0               19
 Djibouti                         0               18
 Niger                            3               18
 Maldives                         0               17
 U.S. Virgin Islands              0               17
 Guinea                           0               16
 Haiti                            0               15
 New Caledonia                    0               15
 Bahamas                          0               14
 Tanzania                         0               14
 Cayman Islands                   1               12
 Equatorial Guinea                0               12
 Eritrea                          0               12
 Mongolia                         0               12
 Saint Martin                     0               12
 Dominica                         0               11
 Namibia                          0               11
 Greenland                        0               10
 Myanmar                          0               10
 Syria                            1                9
 Angola                           2                8
 Curacao                          1                8
 Gabon                            1                8
 Guyana                           1                8
 Zimbabwe                         1                7
 Cabo Verde                       1                6
 Sudan                            1                6
 Gambia                           1                4
 Guinea-Bissau                    1                2
 Nicaragua                        1                2
 TOTAL DEATHS OUTSIDE        30,665                 
 MAINLAND CHINA                      
 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries
and government officials.

 (Compiled by Milla Nissi and Vishwadha Chander; 
Editing by Mike Collett-White)
