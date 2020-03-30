Healthcare
FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus deaths cross 35,000

    March 30 (Reuters) - More than 738,400 people have been
infected by the novel coronavirus across the world and 35,006
have died, according to a Reuters tally.
    Infections have been reported in more than 200 countries and
territories since the first cases were identified in China in
December 2019.
    The following table shows countries that have reported
deaths due to the coronavirus and/or at least 10 confirmed
cases, as of 1400 GMT on March 30: 
 
 COUNTRY                 TOTAL DEATHS     CONFIRMED CASES
 Mainland China                    3,304               81,470
 Italy                            10,779               97,689
 Spain                             7,340               85,195
 Iran                              2,757               41,495
 France                            2,606               40,174
 U.S.                               2477             1,41,883
 United Kingdom                     1228               19,522
 Netherlands                         864               11,750
 Germany                             544               62,685
 Belgium                             513               12,538
 Switzerland                         333               15,475
 South Korea                         158                9,661
 Sweden                              146                4,028
 Portugal                            140                6,408
 Brazil                              139                4,316
 Turkey                              131                9,217
 Indonesia                           122                1,414
 Austria                             108                9,299
 Philippines                          78                 1546
 Denmark                              77                2,555
 Japan                                69                2,674
 Canada                               65                6,320
 Ecuador                              58                1,924
 Romania                              46                1,952
 Ireland                              46                2,615
 Iraq                                 42                  547
 Egypt                                40                  609
 Greece                               39                1,156
 Dominican Republic                   39                  859
 Malaysia                             37                2,626
 Algeria                              31                  511
 India                                29                 1070
 Morocco                              29                  516
 Norway                               28                4,393
 Poland                               26                1,984
 San Marino                           24                  230
 Panama                               24                  989
 Argentina                            22                  820
 Luxembourg                           22                1,988
 Pakistan                             20                1,650
 Mexico                               20                  993
 Australia                            18                4,245
 Peru                                 18                  852
 Czech Republic                       17                2,866
 Israel                               16                4,374
 Hungary                              15                  447
 Serbia                               15                  785
 Finland                              13                1,313
 Lebanon                              12                  446
 Burkina Faso                         12                  222
 Slovenia                             11                  756
 Albania                              11                  223
 Ukraine                              11                  480
 Colombia                             10                  702
 Thailand                              9                1,524
 Russia                                9                1,836
 Tunisia                               8                  312
 Bulgaria                              8                  354
 Democratic Republic of                8                   81
 Congo                                    
 Bosnia                                8                  352
 Saudi Arabia                          8                1,453
 Lithuania                             7                  484
 Chile                                 7                 2139
 North Macedonia                       7                  285
 Cyprus                                6                  214
 Andorra                               6                  334
 Croatia                               6                  790
 Cameroon                              6                  139
 Bangladesh                            5                   48
 Ghana                                 5                  152
 Taiwan                                5                  306
 UAE                                   5                  611
 Hong Kong                             4                  641
 Bahrain                               4                  500
 Afghanistan                           4                  120
 Azerbaijan                            4                  273
 Guadeloupe                            4                  106
 Jordan                                4                  259
 Paraguay                              3                   64
 Singapore                             3                  879
 Mauritius                             3                  110
 Cuba                                  3                  139
 Niger                                 3                   22
 Estonia                               3                  715
 Trinidad and Tobago                   3                   78
 Armenia                               3                  482
 Honduras                              3                  139
 Bolivia                               3                   96
 Venezuela                             3                  129
 Angola                                2                    8
 Puerto Rico                           2                   39
 Costa Rica                            2                  314
 Iceland                               2                1,020
 Moldova                               2                  263
 South Africa                          2                1,280
 Channel Islands                       2                  141
 Uzbekistan                            2                  149
 Mali                                  2                   25
 Syria                                 1                    9
 Saint Martin                          1                   15
 Zimbabwe                              1                    7
 Cabo Verde                            1                    6
 Kosovo                                1                   61
 Gambia                                1                    4
 Gabon                                 1                    8
 Guyana                                1                    8
 Cayman Islands                        1                   12
 Sudan                                 1                    6
 Guatemala                             1                   36
 Martinique                            1                   93
 Jamaica                               1                   34
 Curacao                               1                    8
 Nigeria                               1                  111
 Montenegro                            1                   91
 Guam                                  1                   32
 Palestinian                           1                  115
 Territories                              
 Kenya                                 1                   50
 Kazakhstan                            1                  302
 Ivory Coast                           1                  165
 Guinea-Bissau                         1                    8
 Qatar                                 1                  634
 Brunei                                1                  126
 Sri Lanka                             1                  122
 Nicaragua                             1                    2
 New Zealand                           1                  589
 Uruguay                               1                  304
 Togo                                  1                   30
 Greenland                             0                   10
 Namibia                               0                   11
 Myanmar                               0                   14
 Congo                                 0                   19
 Bahamas                               0                   14
 Haiti                                 0                   15
 Bermuda                               0                   22
 Eritrea                               0                   12
 Guinea                                0                   22
 Equatorial Guinea                     0                   13
 El Salvador                           0                   30
 Dominica                              0                   11
 Djibouti                              0                   19
 Uganda                                0                   33
 New Caledonia                         0                   15
 U.S. Virgin Islands                   0                   17
 Isle of Man                           0                   46
 Madagascar                            0                   44
 Tanzania                              0                   19
 Barbados                              0                   33
 Mongolia                              0                   12
 Monaco                                0                   46
 Macau                                 0                   38
 Kyrgyzstan                            0                   94
 Kuwait                                0                  266
 Zambia                                0                   35
 Vietnam                               0                  203
 Oman                                  0                  179
 Gibraltar                             0                   65
 Ethiopia                              0                   23
 Georgia                               0                   98
 Latvia                                0                  376
 Slovakia                              0                  336
 Belarus                               0                  152
 Malta                                 0                  156
 Senegal                               0                  162
 Aruba                                 0                   50
 Cambodia                              0                  107
 Faroe Islands                         0                  168
 French Polynesia                      0                   35
 French Guiana                         0                   43
 Maldives                              0                   17
 Liechtenstein                         0                   62
 Reunion                               0                  183
 Rwanda                                0                   70
 Mayotte                               0                   82
 TOTAL DEATHS OUTSIDE             31,702                     
 MAINLAND CHINA                           
 
    Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health
ministries and government officials.

 (Compiled by Milla Nissi, Vishwadha Chander and Mrinalika Roy;
Editing by Mike Collett-White and Maju Samuel)
