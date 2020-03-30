FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus deaths cross 35,000

March 30 (Reuters) - More than 738,400 people have been infected by the novel coronavirus across the world and 35,006 have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in more than 200 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019. Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus: open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser. The following table shows countries that have reported deaths due to the coronavirus and/or at least 10 confirmed cases, as of 1400 GMT on March 30: COUNTRY TOTAL DEATHS CONFIRMED CASES Mainland China 3,304 81,470 Italy 10,779 97,689 Spain 7,340 85,195 Iran 2,757 41,495 France 2,606 40,174 U.S. 2477 1,41,883 United Kingdom 1228 19,522 Netherlands 864 11,750 Germany 544 62,685 Belgium 513 12,538 Switzerland 333 15,475 South Korea 158 9,661 Sweden 146 4,028 Portugal 140 6,408 Brazil 139 4,316 Turkey 131 9,217 Indonesia 122 1,414 Austria 108 9,299 Philippines 78 1546 Denmark 77 2,555 Japan 69 2,674 Canada 65 6,320 Ecuador 58 1,924 Romania 46 1,952 Ireland 46 2,615 Iraq 42 547 Egypt 40 609 Greece 39 1,156 Dominican Republic 39 859 Malaysia 37 2,626 Algeria 31 511 India 29 1070 Morocco 29 516 Norway 28 4,393 Poland 26 1,984 San Marino 24 230 Panama 24 989 Argentina 22 820 Luxembourg 22 1,988 Pakistan 20 1,650 Mexico 20 993 Australia 18 4,245 Peru 18 852 Czech Republic 17 2,866 Israel 16 4,374 Hungary 15 447 Serbia 15 785 Finland 13 1,313 Lebanon 12 446 Burkina Faso 12 222 Slovenia 11 756 Albania 11 223 Ukraine 11 480 Colombia 10 702 Thailand 9 1,524 Russia 9 1,836 Tunisia 8 312 Bulgaria 8 354 Democratic Republic of 8 81 Congo Bosnia 8 352 Saudi Arabia 8 1,453 Lithuania 7 484 Chile 7 2139 North Macedonia 7 285 Cyprus 6 214 Andorra 6 334 Croatia 6 790 Cameroon 6 139 Bangladesh 5 48 Ghana 5 152 Taiwan 5 306 UAE 5 611 Hong Kong 4 641 Bahrain 4 500 Afghanistan 4 120 Azerbaijan 4 273 Guadeloupe 4 106 Jordan 4 259 Paraguay 3 64 Singapore 3 879 Mauritius 3 110 Cuba 3 139 Niger 3 22 Estonia 3 715 Trinidad and Tobago 3 78 Armenia 3 482 Honduras 3 139 Bolivia 3 96 Venezuela 3 129 Angola 2 8 Puerto Rico 2 39 Costa Rica 2 314 Iceland 2 1,020 Moldova 2 263 South Africa 2 1,280 Channel Islands 2 141 Uzbekistan 2 149 Mali 2 25 Syria 1 9 Saint Martin 1 15 Zimbabwe 1 7 Cabo Verde 1 6 Kosovo 1 61 Gambia 1 4 Gabon 1 8 Guyana 1 8 Cayman Islands 1 12 Sudan 1 6 Guatemala 1 36 Martinique 1 93 Jamaica 1 34 Curacao 1 8 Nigeria 1 111 Montenegro 1 91 Guam 1 32 Palestinian 1 115 Territories Kenya 1 50 Kazakhstan 1 302 Ivory Coast 1 165 Guinea-Bissau 1 8 Qatar 1 634 Brunei 1 126 Sri Lanka 1 122 Nicaragua 1 2 New Zealand 1 589 Uruguay 1 304 Togo 1 30 Greenland 0 10 Namibia 0 11 Myanmar 0 14 Congo 0 19 Bahamas 0 14 Haiti 0 15 Bermuda 0 22 Eritrea 0 12 Guinea 0 22 Equatorial Guinea 0 13 El Salvador 0 30 Dominica 0 11 Djibouti 0 19 Uganda 0 33 New Caledonia 0 15 U.S. Virgin Islands 0 17 Isle of Man 0 46 Madagascar 0 44 Tanzania 0 19 Barbados 0 33 Mongolia 0 12 Monaco 0 46 Macau 0 38 Kyrgyzstan 0 94 Kuwait 0 266 Zambia 0 35 Vietnam 0 203 Oman 0 179 Gibraltar 0 65 Ethiopia 0 23 Georgia 0 98 Latvia 0 376 Slovakia 0 336 Belarus 0 152 Malta 0 156 Senegal 0 162 Aruba 0 50 Cambodia 0 107 Faroe Islands 0 168 French Polynesia 0 35 French Guiana 0 43 Maldives 0 17 Liechtenstein 0 62 Reunion 0 183 Rwanda 0 70 Mayotte 0 82 TOTAL DEATHS OUTSIDE 31,702 MAINLAND CHINA Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials. (Compiled by Milla Nissi, Vishwadha Chander and Mrinalika Roy; Editing by Mike Collett-White and Maju Samuel)