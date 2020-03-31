Healthcare
March 5, 2020 / 5:47 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus deaths cross 37,500

11 Min Read

    March 31 (Reuters) - More than 777,000 people have been
infected by the novel coronavirus across the world and 37,561
have died, according to a Reuters tally.
    Infections have been reported in more than 200 countries and
territories since the first cases were identified in China in
December 2019.
    Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus:
open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser.
    The following table shows countries that have reported
deaths due to the coronavirus and/or at least 10 confirmed
cases, as of 0200 GMT on March 31: 
 
 COUNTRY                  TOTAL DEATHS    CONFIRMED
                                          CASES
 United States                     3,017         163,379
 Italy                            11,591         101,739
 Spain                             7,716          85,195
 Mainland China                    3,305          81,518
 Germany                             544          62,685
 France                            3,024          44,550
 Iran                              2,757          41,495
 United Kingdom                    1,408          22,141
 Switzerland                         359          15,475
 Belgium                             513          12,538
 Netherlands                         864          11,750
 Turkey                              168          10,827
 South Korea                         162           9,786
 Austria                             108           9,618
 Canada                               89           7,427
 Portugal                            140           6,408
 Brazil                              163           4,630
 Australia                            19           4,460
 Norway                               32           4,393
 Israel                               16           4,186
 Sweden                              146           4,028
 Czech Republic                       23           3,001
 Ireland                              54           2,910
 Malaysia                             37           2,626
 Japan                                70           2,623
 Denmark                              77           2,577
 Chile                                 8           2,449
 Poland                               31           2,055
 Luxembourg                           22           1,988
 Romania                              65           1,972
 Ecuador                              62           1,966
 Russia                                9           1,836
 Pakistan                             21           1,717
 Philippines                          78           1,546
 Thailand                              9           1,524
 Saudi Arabia                          8           1,453
 Indonesia                           122           1,414
 South Africa                          3           1,326
 Finland                              13           1,313
 India                                32           1,251
 Greece                               46           1,212
 Iceland                               2           1,086
 Panama                               27           1,075
 Mexico                               20             993
 Peru                                 24             950
 Dominican Republic                   42             901
 Singapore                             3             879
 Argentina                            23             820
 Colombia                             14             798
 Croatia                               6             790
 Serbia                               16             785
 Slovenia                             11             756
 Estonia                               3             715
 Qatar                                 1             693
 Hong Kong                             4             683
 Egypt                                41             656
 Iraq                                 46             630
 UAE                                   5             611
 New Zealand                           1             589
 Algeria                              35             584
 Morocco                              33             556
 Ukraine                              13             548
 Bahrain                               4             515
 Lithuania                             7             491
 Armenia                               3             482
 Hungary                              15             447
 Lebanon                              12             446
 Latvia                                0             376
 Andorra                               8             370
 Tunisia                              10             362
 Bulgaria                              8             359
 Bosnia                               10             339
 Slovakia                              0             336
 Costa Rica                            2             330
 Uruguay                               1             320
 Taiwan                                5             306
 Kazakhstan                            1             302
 Moldova                               2             298
 North Macedonia                       7             285
 Azerbaijan                            4             273
 Jordan                                5             268
 Kuwait                                0             266
 Burkina Faso                         12             246
 Cyprus                                7             230
 San Marino                           25             230
 Reunion                               0             224
 Albania                              11             223
 Vietnam                               0             204
 Oman                                  0             179
 Afghanistan                           4             170
 Cuba                                  4             170
 Faroe Islands                         0             168
 Ivory Coast                           1             168
 Senegal                               0             162
 Malta                                 0             156
 Belarus                               0             152
 Ghana                                 5             152
 Uzbekistan                            2             149
 Cameroon                              6             142
 Channel Islands                       2             141
 Honduras                              7             139
 Venezuela                             3             135
 Nigeria                               2             131
 Brunei                                1             127
 Mauritius                             3             125
 Sri Lanka                             2             122
 Palestinian Territories               1             117
 Cambodia                              0             107
 Guadeloupe                            4             106
 Georgia                               0             103
 Bolivia                               4              97
 Kyrgyzstan                            0              94
 Martinique                            1              93
 Montenegro                            1              91
 Trinidad and Tobago                   3              83
 Mayotte                               0              82
 Democratic Republic of                8              81
 the Congo                                
 Rwanda                                0              70
 Gibraltar                             0              69
 Paraguay                              3              64
 Liechtenstein                         0              62
 Kosovo                                1              61
 Aruba                                 0              50
 Kenya                                 1              50
 Bangladesh                            5              49
 Isle of Man                           0              49
 Monaco                                0              49
 Madagascar                            0              46
 French Guiana                         0              43
 Puerto Rico                           2              39
 Macau                                 0              38
 French Polynesia                      0              36
 Guatemala                             1              36
 Jamaica                               1              36
 Zambia                                0              35
 Togo                                  1              34
 Barbados                              0              33
 Uganda                                0              33
 Guam                                  1              32
 El Salvador                           0              30
 Bermuda                               0              27
 Niger                                 3              27
 Djibouti                              0              25
 Mali                                  2              25
 Ethiopia                              0              23
 Guinea                                0              22
 Congo                                 0              19
 Tanzania                              0              19
 Maldives                              0              17
 U.S. Virgin Islands                   0              17
 Gabon                                 1              16
 Eritrea                               0              15
 Haiti                                 0              15
 New Caledonia                         0              15
 Saint Martin                          1              15
 Bahamas                               0              14
 Myanmar                               0              14
 Equatorial Guinea                     0              13
 Cayman Islands                        1              12
 Dominica                              0              12
 Mongolia                              0              12
 Curacao                               1              11
 Namibia                               0              11
 Greenland                             0              10
 Syria                                 2              10
 Angola                                2               8
 Guinea-Bissau                         1               8
 Guyana                                1               8
 Zimbabwe                              1               7
 Cabo Verde                            1               6
 Mauritania                            1               6
 Sudan                                 1               6
 Gambia                                1               4
 Nicaragua                             1               2
 TOTAL DEATHS OUTSIDE             34,256                
 MAINLAND CHINA                           
    Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health
ministries and government officials.

 (Compiled by Milla Nissi, Vishwadha Chander and Mrinalika Roy;
Editing by Mike Collett-White, Maju Samuel and Tomasz Janowski)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below