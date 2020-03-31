FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus deaths cross 37,500

March 31 (Reuters) - More than 777,000 people have been infected by the novel coronavirus across the world and 37,561 have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in more than 200 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019. Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus: open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser. The following table shows countries that have reported deaths due to the coronavirus and/or at least 10 confirmed cases, as of 0200 GMT on March 31: COUNTRY TOTAL DEATHS CONFIRMED CASES United States 3,017 163,379 Italy 11,591 101,739 Spain 7,716 85,195 Mainland China 3,305 81,518 Germany 544 62,685 France 3,024 44,550 Iran 2,757 41,495 United Kingdom 1,408 22,141 Switzerland 359 15,475 Belgium 513 12,538 Netherlands 864 11,750 Turkey 168 10,827 South Korea 162 9,786 Austria 108 9,618 Canada 89 7,427 Portugal 140 6,408 Brazil 163 4,630 Australia 19 4,460 Norway 32 4,393 Israel 16 4,186 Sweden 146 4,028 Czech Republic 23 3,001 Ireland 54 2,910 Malaysia 37 2,626 Japan 70 2,623 Denmark 77 2,577 Chile 8 2,449 Poland 31 2,055 Luxembourg 22 1,988 Romania 65 1,972 Ecuador 62 1,966 Russia 9 1,836 Pakistan 21 1,717 Philippines 78 1,546 Thailand 9 1,524 Saudi Arabia 8 1,453 Indonesia 122 1,414 South Africa 3 1,326 Finland 13 1,313 India 32 1,251 Greece 46 1,212 Iceland 2 1,086 Panama 27 1,075 Mexico 20 993 Peru 24 950 Dominican Republic 42 901 Singapore 3 879 Argentina 23 820 Colombia 14 798 Croatia 6 790 Serbia 16 785 Slovenia 11 756 Estonia 3 715 Qatar 1 693 Hong Kong 4 683 Egypt 41 656 Iraq 46 630 UAE 5 611 New Zealand 1 589 Algeria 35 584 Morocco 33 556 Ukraine 13 548 Bahrain 4 515 Lithuania 7 491 Armenia 3 482 Hungary 15 447 Lebanon 12 446 Latvia 0 376 Andorra 8 370 Tunisia 10 362 Bulgaria 8 359 Bosnia 10 339 Slovakia 0 336 Costa Rica 2 330 Uruguay 1 320 Taiwan 5 306 Kazakhstan 1 302 Moldova 2 298 North Macedonia 7 285 Azerbaijan 4 273 Jordan 5 268 Kuwait 0 266 Burkina Faso 12 246 Cyprus 7 230 San Marino 25 230 Reunion 0 224 Albania 11 223 Vietnam 0 204 Oman 0 179 Afghanistan 4 170 Cuba 4 170 Faroe Islands 0 168 Ivory Coast 1 168 Senegal 0 162 Malta 0 156 Belarus 0 152 Ghana 5 152 Uzbekistan 2 149 Cameroon 6 142 Channel Islands 2 141 Honduras 7 139 Venezuela 3 135 Nigeria 2 131 Brunei 1 127 Mauritius 3 125 Sri Lanka 2 122 Palestinian Territories 1 117 Cambodia 0 107 Guadeloupe 4 106 Georgia 0 103 Bolivia 4 97 Kyrgyzstan 0 94 Martinique 1 93 Montenegro 1 91 Trinidad and Tobago 3 83 Mayotte 0 82 Democratic Republic of 8 81 the Congo Rwanda 0 70 Gibraltar 0 69 Paraguay 3 64 Liechtenstein 0 62 Kosovo 1 61 Aruba 0 50 Kenya 1 50 Bangladesh 5 49 Isle of Man 0 49 Monaco 0 49 Madagascar 0 46 French Guiana 0 43 Puerto Rico 2 39 Macau 0 38 French Polynesia 0 36 Guatemala 1 36 Jamaica 1 36 Zambia 0 35 Togo 1 34 Barbados 0 33 Uganda 0 33 Guam 1 32 El Salvador 0 30 Bermuda 0 27 Niger 3 27 Djibouti 0 25 Mali 2 25 Ethiopia 0 23 Guinea 0 22 Congo 0 19 Tanzania 0 19 Maldives 0 17 U.S. Virgin Islands 0 17 Gabon 1 16 Eritrea 0 15 Haiti 0 15 New Caledonia 0 15 Saint Martin 1 15 Bahamas 0 14 Myanmar 0 14 Equatorial Guinea 0 13 Cayman Islands 1 12 Dominica 0 12 Mongolia 0 12 Curacao 1 11 Namibia 0 11 Greenland 0 10 Syria 2 10 Angola 2 8 Guinea-Bissau 1 8 Guyana 1 8 Zimbabwe 1 7 Cabo Verde 1 6 Mauritania 1 6 Sudan 1 6 Gambia 1 4 Nicaragua 1 2 TOTAL DEATHS OUTSIDE 34,256 MAINLAND CHINA Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials. (Compiled by Milla Nissi, Vishwadha Chander and Mrinalika Roy; Editing by Mike Collett-White, Maju Samuel and Tomasz Janowski)