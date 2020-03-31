Healthcare
FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus deaths cross 38,800

    March 31 (Reuters) - More than 799,800 people have been
infected by the novel coronavirus across the world and 38,854
have died, according to a Reuters tally.
    Infections have been reported in more than 200 countries and
territories since the first cases were identified in China in
December 2019.
    The following table shows countries that have reported
deaths due to the coronavirus and/or at least 10 confirmed
cases, as of 1400 GMT on March 31: 
  
 COUNTRY                 TOTAL DEATHS     CONFIRMED CASES
 U.S.                               3024              163,510
 Italy                            11,591              101,739
 Spain                             8,189               94,417
 Mainland China                    3,305               81,518
 Germany                             648               65,166
 Iran                              2,898               44,605
 France                            3,024               44,550
 United Kingdom                     1408               22,141
 Switzerland                         373               16,176
 Belgium                             705               12,775
 Netherlands                       1,039               12,595
 Turkey                              168               10,827
 South Korea                         162                9,786
 Austria                             128                9,634
 Portugal                            160                7,443
 Canada                               92                7,427
 Brazil                              165                4,661
 Israel                               17                4,641
 Australia                            19                4,557
 Norway                               35                4,538
 Sweden                              180                4,435
 Czech Republic                       25                3,002
 Ireland                              54                2,910
 Denmark                              90                2,815
 Malaysia                             43                2,766
 Japan                                70                2,623
 Chile                                 8                2,449
 Russia                               17                2,337
 Romania                              69                2,245
 Poland                               32                2,215
 Philippines                          88                2,084
 Luxembourg                           22                1,988
 Ecuador                              62                1,966
 Pakistan                             25                1,865
 Thailand                             10                1,651
 Saudi Arabia                         10                1,563
 Indonesia                           136                1,528
 Finland                              13                1,418
 South Africa                          3                1,326
 India                                32                 1251
 Greece                               46                1,212
 Mexico                               28                1,094
 Iceland                               2                1,086
 Panama                               27                 1075
 Argentina                            25                  966
 Peru                                 24                  950
 Singapore                             3                  926
 Dominican Republic                   42                  901
 Serbia                               23                  900
 Croatia                               6                  867
 Slovenia                             15                  802
 Colombia                             14                  798
 Estonia                               4                  745
 Hong Kong                             4                  714
 Qatar                                 1                  693
 Egypt                                41                  656
 New Zealand                           1                  647
 Iraq                                 46                  630
 UAE                                   5                  611
 Algeria                              35                  584
 Morocco                              33                  574
 Bahrain                               4                  567
 Ukraine                              13                  549
 Lithuania                             7                  533
 Armenia                               3                  532
 Hungary                              16                  492
 Lebanon                              12                  463
 Bosnia                               12                  411
 Latvia                                0                  398
 Bulgaria                              8                  379
 Andorra                               8                  370
 Slovakia                              0                  363
 Tunisia                              10                  362
 Kazakhstan                            2                  336
 Costa Rica                            2                  330
 North Macedonia                       7                  329
 Taiwan                                5                  322
 Uruguay                               1                  320
 Azerbaijan                            5                  298
 Moldova                               2                  298
 Kuwait                                0                  289
 Jordan                                5                  268
 Burkina Faso                         12                  246
 Albania                              13                  243
 San Marino                           25                  230
 Cyprus                                7                  230
 Reunion                               0                  224
 Vietnam                               0                  207
 Cameroon                              6                  193
 Oman                                  0                  192
 Senegal                               0                  175
 Afghanistan                           4                  174
 Cuba                                  4                  170
 Malta                                 0                  169
 Faroe Islands                         0                  169
 Ivory Coast                           1                  168
 Uzbekistan                            2                  158
 Ghana                                 5                  152
 Belarus                               1                  152
 Mauritius                             3                  143
 Honduras                              7                  141
 Channel Islands                       3                  141
 Venezuela                             3                  135
 Nigeria                               2                  135
 Sri Lanka                             2                  132
 Brunei                                1                  129
 Martinique                            2                  119
 Palestinian                           1                  117
 Territories                              
 Georgia                               0                  110
 Cambodia                              0                  109
 Bolivia                               6                  107
 Kyrgyzstan                            0                  107
 Guadeloupe                            4                  106
 Montenegro                            2                  105
 Democratic Republic of                8                   98
 Congo                                    
 Mayotte                               1                   94
 Trinidad and Tobago                   3                   85
 Rwanda                                0                   70
 Gibraltar                             0                   69
 Paraguay                              3                   65
 Liechtenstein                         0                   64
 Kosovo                                1                   61
 Isle of Man                           0                   60
 Bangladesh                            5                   51
 Kenya                                 1                   50
 Aruba                                 0                   50
 Monaco                                0                   49
 Madagascar                            0                   46
 French Guiana                         0                   43
 Puerto Rico                           2                   39
 Macau                                 0                   39
 Guatemala                             1                   36
 Jamaica                               1                   36
 French Polynesia                      0                   36
 Zambia                                0                   35
 Togo                                  1                   34
 Barbados                              0                   34
 Uganda                                0                   33
 Guam                                  1                   32
 El Salvador                           0                   32
 Mali                                  2                   28
 Niger                                 3                   27
 Bermuda                               0                   27
 Djibouti                              0                   26
 Ethiopia                              0                   25
 Guinea                                0                   22
 Tanzania                              1                   19
 Republic of the Congo                 0                   19
 Maldives                              0                   18
 U.S. Virgin Islands                   0                   17
 Gabon                                 1                   16
 New Caledonia                         0                   16
 Saint Martin                          1                   15
 Haiti                                 0                   15
 Eritrea                               0                   15
 Myanmar                               1                   14
 Bahamas                               0                   14
 Equatorial Guinea                     0                   13
 Cayman Islands                        1                   12
 Dominica                              0                   12
 Mongolia                              0                   12
 Curaçao                               1                   11
 Namibia                               0                   11
 Syria                                 2                   10
 Seychelles                            0                   10
 Greenland                             0                   10
 Angola                                2                    8
 Zimbabwe                              1                    8
 Guyana                                1                    8
 Guinea-Bissau                         1                    8
 Sudan                                 2                    7
 Cape Verde                            1                    6
 Mauritania                            1                    6
 Gambia                                1                    4
 Nicaragua                             1                    2
 TOTAL DEATHS OUTSIDE             35,549                     
 MAINLAND CHINA                           
   
    Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health
ministries and government officials.

 (Compiled by Milla Nissi, Vishwadha Chander and Mrinalika Roy;
Editing by Mike Collett-White, Maju Samuel and Tomasz Janowski)
