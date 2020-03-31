FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus deaths cross 38,800

March 31 (Reuters) - More than 799,800 people have been infected by the novel coronavirus across the world and 38,854 have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in more than 200 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019. Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus: open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser. The following table shows countries that have reported deaths due to the coronavirus and/or at least 10 confirmed cases, as of 1400 GMT on March 31: COUNTRY TOTAL DEATHS CONFIRMED CASES U.S. 3024 163,510 Italy 11,591 101,739 Spain 8,189 94,417 Mainland China 3,305 81,518 Germany 648 65,166 Iran 2,898 44,605 France 3,024 44,550 United Kingdom 1408 22,141 Switzerland 373 16,176 Belgium 705 12,775 Netherlands 1,039 12,595 Turkey 168 10,827 South Korea 162 9,786 Austria 128 9,634 Portugal 160 7,443 Canada 92 7,427 Brazil 165 4,661 Israel 17 4,641 Australia 19 4,557 Norway 35 4,538 Sweden 180 4,435 Czech Republic 25 3,002 Ireland 54 2,910 Denmark 90 2,815 Malaysia 43 2,766 Japan 70 2,623 Chile 8 2,449 Russia 17 2,337 Romania 69 2,245 Poland 32 2,215 Philippines 88 2,084 Luxembourg 22 1,988 Ecuador 62 1,966 Pakistan 25 1,865 Thailand 10 1,651 Saudi Arabia 10 1,563 Indonesia 136 1,528 Finland 13 1,418 South Africa 3 1,326 India 32 1251 Greece 46 1,212 Mexico 28 1,094 Iceland 2 1,086 Panama 27 1075 Argentina 25 966 Peru 24 950 Singapore 3 926 Dominican Republic 42 901 Serbia 23 900 Croatia 6 867 Slovenia 15 802 Colombia 14 798 Estonia 4 745 Hong Kong 4 714 Qatar 1 693 Egypt 41 656 New Zealand 1 647 Iraq 46 630 UAE 5 611 Algeria 35 584 Morocco 33 574 Bahrain 4 567 Ukraine 13 549 Lithuania 7 533 Armenia 3 532 Hungary 16 492 Lebanon 12 463 Bosnia 12 411 Latvia 0 398 Bulgaria 8 379 Andorra 8 370 Slovakia 0 363 Tunisia 10 362 Kazakhstan 2 336 Costa Rica 2 330 North Macedonia 7 329 Taiwan 5 322 Uruguay 1 320 Azerbaijan 5 298 Moldova 2 298 Kuwait 0 289 Jordan 5 268 Burkina Faso 12 246 Albania 13 243 San Marino 25 230 Cyprus 7 230 Reunion 0 224 Vietnam 0 207 Cameroon 6 193 Oman 0 192 Senegal 0 175 Afghanistan 4 174 Cuba 4 170 Malta 0 169 Faroe Islands 0 169 Ivory Coast 1 168 Uzbekistan 2 158 Ghana 5 152 Belarus 1 152 Mauritius 3 143 Honduras 7 141 Channel Islands 3 141 Venezuela 3 135 Nigeria 2 135 Sri Lanka 2 132 Brunei 1 129 Martinique 2 119 Palestinian 1 117 Territories Georgia 0 110 Cambodia 0 109 Bolivia 6 107 Kyrgyzstan 0 107 Guadeloupe 4 106 Montenegro 2 105 Democratic Republic of 8 98 Congo Mayotte 1 94 Trinidad and Tobago 3 85 Rwanda 0 70 Gibraltar 0 69 Paraguay 3 65 Liechtenstein 0 64 Kosovo 1 61 Isle of Man 0 60 Bangladesh 5 51 Kenya 1 50 Aruba 0 50 Monaco 0 49 Madagascar 0 46 French Guiana 0 43 Puerto Rico 2 39 Macau 0 39 Guatemala 1 36 Jamaica 1 36 French Polynesia 0 36 Zambia 0 35 Togo 1 34 Barbados 0 34 Uganda 0 33 Guam 1 32 El Salvador 0 32 Mali 2 28 Niger 3 27 Bermuda 0 27 Djibouti 0 26 Ethiopia 0 25 Guinea 0 22 Tanzania 1 19 Republic of the Congo 0 19 Maldives 0 18 U.S. Virgin Islands 0 17 Gabon 1 16 New Caledonia 0 16 Saint Martin 1 15 Haiti 0 15 Eritrea 0 15 Myanmar 1 14 Bahamas 0 14 Equatorial Guinea 0 13 Cayman Islands 1 12 Dominica 0 12 Mongolia 0 12 Curaçao 1 11 Namibia 0 11 Syria 2 10 Seychelles 0 10 Greenland 0 10 Angola 2 8 Zimbabwe 1 8 Guyana 1 8 Guinea-Bissau 1 8 Sudan 2 7 Cape Verde 1 6 Mauritania 1 6 Gambia 1 4 Nicaragua 1 2 TOTAL DEATHS OUTSIDE 35,549 MAINLAND CHINA Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials. (Compiled by Milla Nissi, Vishwadha Chander and Mrinalika Roy; Editing by Mike Collett-White, Maju Samuel and Tomasz Janowski)