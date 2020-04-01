Healthcare
FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus deaths cross 42,000

10 Min Read

    April 1 (Reuters) - More than 851,000 people have been
infected by the novel coronavirus across the world and 42,053
have died, according to a Reuters tally.
    Infections have been reported in more than 200 countries and
territories since the first cases were identified in China in
December 2019.
    The following table shows countries that have reported
deaths due to the coronavirus and/or at least 10 confirmed
cases, as of 0200 GMT on April 1: 

 COUNTRY                TOTAL       CONFIRMED
                        DEATHS      CASES
 United States               3,883       187,625
 Italy                      12,428       105,792
 Spain                       8,464        94,417
 Mainland China              3,305        81,518
 Germany                       687        66,729
 France                      3,523        52,128
 Iran                        2,898        44,605
 United Kingdom              1,789        25,150
 Switzerland                   433        16,176
 Turkey                        214        13,531
 Belgium                       705        12,775
 Netherlands                 1,039        12,595
 Austria                       128        10,182
 South Korea                   165         9,887
 Canada                        101         8,612
 Portugal                      160         7,443
 Brazil                        201         5,717
 Israel                         20         5,358
 Australia                      20         4,763
 Norway                         39         4,641
 Sweden                        180         4,435
 Czech Republic                 31         3,308
 Ireland                        71         3,235
 Denmark                        90         2,860
 Malaysia                       43         2,766
 Chile                          12         2,738
 Japan                          70         2,623
 Russia                         17         2,337
 Poland                         33         2,311
 Ecuador                        79         2,301
 Romania                        82         2,245
 Luxembourg                     23         2,178
 Philippines                    88         2,084
 Peru                           30         2,015
 Pakistan                       26         1,790
 Thailand                       10         1,651
 Saudi Arabia                   10         1,563
 Indonesia                     136         1,528
 Finland                        17         1,418
 India                          35         1,397
 South Africa                    5         1,353
 Greece                         49         1,314
 Panama                         30         1,181
 Iceland                         2         1,135
 Dominican Republic             51         1,109
 Mexico                         28         1,094
 Singapore                       3           926
 Argentina                      27           908
 Colombia                       16           906
 Serbia                         23           900
 Croatia                         6           867
 Slovenia                       15           802
 Qatar                           2           781
 Estonia                         4           745
 Algeria                        44           716
 Hong Kong                       4           714
 Egypt                          46           710
 Iraq                           50           694
 United Arab Emirates            6           664
 New Zealand                     1           647
 Ukraine                        17           645
 Morocco                        36           617
 Bahrain                         4           567
 Lithuania                       8           537
 Armenia                         3           532
 Hungary                        16           492
 Lebanon                        12           470
 Bosnia                         13           420
 Bulgaria                        8           399
 Latvia                          0           398
 Tunisia                        10           394
 Andorra                        12           376
 Slovakia                        0           363
 Moldova                         4           353
 Costa Rica                      2           347
 Kazakhstan                      2           343
 Uruguay                         1           338
 North Macedonia                 9           329
 Taiwan                          5           322
 Azerbaijan                      5           298
 Kuwait                          0           289
 Jordan                          5           274
 Cyprus                          8           262
 Burkina Faso                   14           261
 Réunion                         0           247
 Albania                        15           243
 San Marino                     26           236
 Vietnam                         0           209
 Cameroon                        6           193
 Oman                            1           192
 Cuba                            6           186
 Ivory Coast                     1           179
 Senegal                         0           175
 Afghanistan                     4           174
 Faroe Islands                   0           169
 Malta                           0           169
 Ghana                           5           161
 Uzbekistan                      2           154
 Belarus                         1           152
 Mauritius                       5           143
 Sri Lanka                       2           143
 Honduras                        7           141
 Channel Islands                 3           141
 Nigeria                         2           139
 Venezuela                       3           135
 Brunei                          1           129
 Martinique                      3           128
 Palestinian                     1           119
 Territories                        
 Guadeloupe                      4           114
 Georgia                         0           110
 Montenegro                      2           109
 Cambodia                        0           109
 Bolivia                         6           107
 Kyrgyzstan                      0           107
 Democratic Republic             8            98
 of the Congo                       
 Mayotte                         1            94
 Trinidad and Tobago             3            87
 Rwanda                          0            75
 Gibraltar                       0            69
 Liechtenstein                   0            68
 Paraguay                        3            65
 Kosovo                          1            61
 Isle of Man                     0            60
 Kenya                           1            59
 Madagascar                      0            57
 Aruba                           0            55
 Monaco                          0            52
 Bangladesh                      5            51
 French Guiana                   0            51
 Uganda                          0            44
 Macau                           0            41
 Puerto Rico                     2            39
 Jamaica                         2            38
 Guatemala                       1            38
 French Polynesia                0            37
 Zambia                          0            36
 Niger                           3            34
 Togo                            1            34
 Barbados                        0            34
 El Salvador                     1            32
 Guam                            1            32
 Bermuda                         0            32
 Djibouti                        0            30
 Mali                            2            28
 Ethiopia                        0            26
 Guinea                          0            22
 Tanzania                        1            19
 Republic of the Congo           0            19
 Maldives                        0            18
 U.S. Virgin Islands             0            17
 Gabon                           1            16
 New Caledonia                   0            16
 Myanmar                         1            15
 Saint Martin                    1            15
 Equatorial Guinea               0            15
 Eritrea                         0            15
 Haiti                           0            15
 Cayman Islands                  1            14
 Bahamas                         0            14
 Saint Lucia                     0            13
 Guyana                          2            12
 Dominica                        0            12
 Mongolia                        0            12
 Curaçao                         1            11
 Namibia                         0            11
 Syria                           2            10
 Greenland                       0            10
 Libya                           0            10
 Seychelles                      0            10
 Angola                          2             8
 Guinea-Bissau                   1             8
 Zimbabwe                        1             8
 Sudan                           2             7
 Cape Verde                      1             6
 Mauritania                      1             6
 Nicaragua                       1             5
 Gambia                          1             4
 Botswana                        1             4
 TOTAL DEATHS OUTSIDE       38,748              
 MAINLAND CHINA                     
       
Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries
and government officials.

 (Compiled by Milla Nissi, Vishwadha Chander and Mrinalika Roy;
Editing by Mike Collett-White, Maju Samuel and Tomasz Janowski)
