FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus deaths cross 42,000

April 1 (Reuters) - More than 851,000 people have been infected by the novel coronavirus across the world and 42,053 have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in more than 200 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019. Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus: open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser. The following table shows countries that have reported deaths due to the coronavirus and/or at least 10 confirmed cases, as of 0200 GMT on April 1: COUNTRY TOTAL CONFIRMED DEATHS CASES United States 3,883 187,625 Italy 12,428 105,792 Spain 8,464 94,417 Mainland China 3,305 81,518 Germany 687 66,729 France 3,523 52,128 Iran 2,898 44,605 United Kingdom 1,789 25,150 Switzerland 433 16,176 Turkey 214 13,531 Belgium 705 12,775 Netherlands 1,039 12,595 Austria 128 10,182 South Korea 165 9,887 Canada 101 8,612 Portugal 160 7,443 Brazil 201 5,717 Israel 20 5,358 Australia 20 4,763 Norway 39 4,641 Sweden 180 4,435 Czech Republic 31 3,308 Ireland 71 3,235 Denmark 90 2,860 Malaysia 43 2,766 Chile 12 2,738 Japan 70 2,623 Russia 17 2,337 Poland 33 2,311 Ecuador 79 2,301 Romania 82 2,245 Luxembourg 23 2,178 Philippines 88 2,084 Peru 30 2,015 Pakistan 26 1,790 Thailand 10 1,651 Saudi Arabia 10 1,563 Indonesia 136 1,528 Finland 17 1,418 India 35 1,397 South Africa 5 1,353 Greece 49 1,314 Panama 30 1,181 Iceland 2 1,135 Dominican Republic 51 1,109 Mexico 28 1,094 Singapore 3 926 Argentina 27 908 Colombia 16 906 Serbia 23 900 Croatia 6 867 Slovenia 15 802 Qatar 2 781 Estonia 4 745 Algeria 44 716 Hong Kong 4 714 Egypt 46 710 Iraq 50 694 United Arab Emirates 6 664 New Zealand 1 647 Ukraine 17 645 Morocco 36 617 Bahrain 4 567 Lithuania 8 537 Armenia 3 532 Hungary 16 492 Lebanon 12 470 Bosnia 13 420 Bulgaria 8 399 Latvia 0 398 Tunisia 10 394 Andorra 12 376 Slovakia 0 363 Moldova 4 353 Costa Rica 2 347 Kazakhstan 2 343 Uruguay 1 338 North Macedonia 9 329 Taiwan 5 322 Azerbaijan 5 298 Kuwait 0 289 Jordan 5 274 Cyprus 8 262 Burkina Faso 14 261 Réunion 0 247 Albania 15 243 San Marino 26 236 Vietnam 0 209 Cameroon 6 193 Oman 1 192 Cuba 6 186 Ivory Coast 1 179 Senegal 0 175 Afghanistan 4 174 Faroe Islands 0 169 Malta 0 169 Ghana 5 161 Uzbekistan 2 154 Belarus 1 152 Mauritius 5 143 Sri Lanka 2 143 Honduras 7 141 Channel Islands 3 141 Nigeria 2 139 Venezuela 3 135 Brunei 1 129 Martinique 3 128 Palestinian 1 119 Territories Guadeloupe 4 114 Georgia 0 110 Montenegro 2 109 Cambodia 0 109 Bolivia 6 107 Kyrgyzstan 0 107 Democratic Republic 8 98 of the Congo Mayotte 1 94 Trinidad and Tobago 3 87 Rwanda 0 75 Gibraltar 0 69 Liechtenstein 0 68 Paraguay 3 65 Kosovo 1 61 Isle of Man 0 60 Kenya 1 59 Madagascar 0 57 Aruba 0 55 Monaco 0 52 Bangladesh 5 51 French Guiana 0 51 Uganda 0 44 Macau 0 41 Puerto Rico 2 39 Jamaica 2 38 Guatemala 1 38 French Polynesia 0 37 Zambia 0 36 Niger 3 34 Togo 1 34 Barbados 0 34 El Salvador 1 32 Guam 1 32 Bermuda 0 32 Djibouti 0 30 Mali 2 28 Ethiopia 0 26 Guinea 0 22 Tanzania 1 19 Republic of the Congo 0 19 Maldives 0 18 U.S. Virgin Islands 0 17 Gabon 1 16 New Caledonia 0 16 Myanmar 1 15 Saint Martin 1 15 Equatorial Guinea 0 15 Eritrea 0 15 Haiti 0 15 Cayman Islands 1 14 Bahamas 0 14 Saint Lucia 0 13 Guyana 2 12 Dominica 0 12 Mongolia 0 12 Curaçao 1 11 Namibia 0 11 Syria 2 10 Greenland 0 10 Libya 0 10 Seychelles 0 10 Angola 2 8 Guinea-Bissau 1 8 Zimbabwe 1 8 Sudan 2 7 Cape Verde 1 6 Mauritania 1 6 Nicaragua 1 5 Gambia 1 4 Botswana 1 4 TOTAL DEATHS OUTSIDE 38,748 MAINLAND CHINA Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials. (Compiled by Milla Nissi, Vishwadha Chander and Mrinalika Roy; Editing by Mike Collett-White, Maju Samuel and Tomasz Janowski)