FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus deaths cross 43,000

April 1 (Reuters) - More than 878,000 people have been infected by the novel coronavirus across the world and 43,412 have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in more than 200 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019. Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus: open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser. The following table shows countries that have reported deaths due to the coronavirus and/or at least 100 confirmed cases, as of 1400 GMT on April 1: COUNTRY TOTAL DEATHS CONFIRMED CASES U.S. 3,889 187,945 Italy 12,428 105,792 Spain 9,053 102,136 Mainland China 3,312 81,554 Germany 802 73,217 France 3,523 52,128 Iran 3,036 47,593 United Kingdom 1,789 25,150 Switzerland 461 17,137 Belgium 828 13,964 Netherlands 1,173 13,614 Turkey 214 13,531 Austria 146 10,482 South Korea 165 9,887 Canada 101 8,612 Portugal 187 8,251 Brazil 203 5,812 Israel 21 5,591 Sweden 239 4,947 Australia 21 4,864 Norway 43 4,798 Czech Republic 32 3,330 Ireland 71 3,235 Japan 78 3,202 Denmark 104 3,092 Malaysia 45 2,908 Russia 24 2,777 Chile 12 2,738 Romania 86 2,460 Poland 36 2,420 Philippines 96 2,311 Ecuador 79 2,301 Luxembourg 23 2,178 Pakistan 26 2,071 Peru 30 2,015 Thailand 12 1,771 Saudi Arabia 16 1,720 Indonesia 157 1,677 India 38 1,637 Finland 17 1,446 South Africa 5 1,353 Greece 49 1,314 Mexico 29 1,215 Panama 30 1,181 Iceland 2 1,135 Dominican Republic 51 1,109 Serbia 28 1,060 Croatia 6 963 Singapore 3 926 Argentina 27 908 Colombia 16 906 Slovenia 15 841 Qatar 2 781 Estonia 5 779 Hong Kong 4 765 Algeria 44 716 Egypt 46 710 New Zealand 1 708 Iraq 50 694 Ukraine 17 669 UAE 6 664 Morocco 36 638 Lithuania 8 581 Armenia 3 571 Bahrain 4 567 Hungary 20 525 Lebanon 12 479 Bosnia 13 465 Latvia 0 446 Bulgaria 8 412 Slovakia 0 400 Tunisia 10 394 Andorra 12 376 Kazakhstan 3 372 Azerbaijan 5 359 North Macedonia 10 354 Moldova 4 353 Costa Rica 2 347 Uruguay 1 338 Taiwan 5 329 Kuwait 0 317 Jordan 5 274 Cyprus 8 262 Burkina Faso 14 261 Albania 15 259 Reunion 0 247 San Marino 26 236 Cameroon 6 233 Vietnam 0 218 Oman 1 210 Afghanistan 4 196 Ghana 5 195 Senegal 1 190 Malta 0 188 Cuba 6 186 Ivory Coast 1 179 Faroe Islands 0 173 Uzbekistan 2 173 Honduras 10 172 Channel Islands 3 172 Belarus 2 163 Nigeria 2 151 Mauritius 5 147 Sri Lanka 2 146 Venezuela 3 143 Palestinian 1 134 Territories Brunei 2 131 Martinique 3 128 Montenegro 2 120 Georgia 0 115 Bolivia 7 115 Guadeloupe 4 114 Kyrgyzstan 0 111 Cambodia 0 109 Democratic Republic of 8 109 the Congo Mayotte 1 94 Trinidad and Tobago 4 89 Kenya 1 81 Paraguay 3 68 Kosovo 1 61 Bangladesh 6 54 Puerto Rico 2 39 Guatemala 1 39 Jamaica 2 38 Togo 2 36 Niger 3 34 Guam 1 32 El Salvador 1 32 Mali 3 31 Republic of the Congo 2 22 Tanzania 1 20 Gabon 1 16 Saint Martin 1 15 Myanmar 1 15 Cayman Islands 1 14 Guyana 2 12 Curaçao 1 11 Syria 2 10 Guinea-Bissau 1 9 Angola 2 8 Zimbabwe 1 8 Antigua and Barbuda 2 7 Sudan 2 7 Cape Verde 1 6 Mauritania 1 6 Nicaragua 1 5 Botswana 1 4 Gambia 1 4 TOTAL DEATHS OUTSIDE 40,100 MAINLAND CHINA Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials. (Compiled by Milla Nissi, Vishwadha Chander and Mrinalika Roy; Editing by Mike Collett-White, Tomasz Janowski and Maju Samuel)