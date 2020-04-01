Healthcare
FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus deaths cross 43,000

    April 1 (Reuters) - More than 878,000 people have been
infected by the novel coronavirus across the world and 43,412
have died, according to a Reuters tally.
    Infections have been reported in more than 200 countries and
territories since the first cases were identified in China in
December 2019.
    The following table shows countries that have reported
deaths due to the coronavirus and/or at least 100 confirmed
cases, as of 1400 GMT on April 1: 
    
 COUNTRY                 TOTAL DEATHS     CONFIRMED CASES
 U.S.                              3,889              187,945
 Italy                            12,428              105,792
 Spain                             9,053              102,136
 Mainland China                    3,312               81,554
 Germany                             802               73,217
 France                            3,523               52,128
 Iran                              3,036               47,593
 United Kingdom                    1,789               25,150
 Switzerland                         461               17,137
 Belgium                             828               13,964
 Netherlands                       1,173               13,614
 Turkey                              214               13,531
 Austria                             146               10,482
 South Korea                         165                9,887
 Canada                              101                8,612
 Portugal                            187                8,251
 Brazil                              203                5,812
 Israel                               21                5,591
 Sweden                              239                4,947
 Australia                            21                4,864
 Norway                               43                4,798
 Czech Republic                       32                3,330
 Ireland                              71                3,235
 Japan                                78                3,202
 Denmark                             104                3,092
 Malaysia                             45                2,908
 Russia                               24                2,777
 Chile                                12                2,738
 Romania                              86                2,460
 Poland                               36                2,420
 Philippines                          96                2,311
 Ecuador                              79                2,301
 Luxembourg                           23                2,178
 Pakistan                             26                2,071
 Peru                                 30                2,015
 Thailand                             12                1,771
 Saudi Arabia                         16                1,720
 Indonesia                           157                1,677
 India                                38                1,637
 Finland                              17                1,446
 South Africa                          5                1,353
 Greece                               49                1,314
 Mexico                               29                1,215
 Panama                               30                1,181
 Iceland                               2                1,135
 Dominican Republic                   51                1,109
 Serbia                               28                1,060
 Croatia                               6                  963
 Singapore                             3                  926
 Argentina                            27                  908
 Colombia                             16                  906
 Slovenia                             15                  841
 Qatar                                 2                  781
 Estonia                               5                  779
 Hong Kong                             4                  765
 Algeria                              44                  716
 Egypt                                46                  710
 New Zealand                           1                  708
 Iraq                                 50                  694
 Ukraine                              17                  669
 UAE                                   6                  664
 Morocco                              36                  638
 Lithuania                             8                  581
 Armenia                               3                  571
 Bahrain                               4                  567
 Hungary                              20                  525
 Lebanon                              12                  479
 Bosnia                               13                  465
 Latvia                                0                  446
 Bulgaria                              8                  412
 Slovakia                              0                  400
 Tunisia                              10                  394
 Andorra                              12                  376
 Kazakhstan                            3                  372
 Azerbaijan                            5                  359
 North Macedonia                      10                  354
 Moldova                               4                  353
 Costa Rica                            2                  347
 Uruguay                               1                  338
 Taiwan                                5                  329
 Kuwait                                0                  317
 Jordan                                5                  274
 Cyprus                                8                  262
 Burkina Faso                         14                  261
 Albania                              15                  259
 Reunion                               0                  247
 San Marino                           26                  236
 Cameroon                              6                  233
 Vietnam                               0                  218
 Oman                                  1                  210
 Afghanistan                           4                  196
 Ghana                                 5                  195
 Senegal                               1                  190
 Malta                                 0                  188
 Cuba                                  6                  186
 Ivory Coast                           1                  179
 Faroe Islands                         0                  173
 Uzbekistan                            2                  173
 Honduras                             10                  172
 Channel Islands                       3                  172
 Belarus                               2                  163
 Nigeria                               2                  151
 Mauritius                             5                  147
 Sri Lanka                             2                  146
 Venezuela                             3                  143
 Palestinian                           1                  134
 Territories                              
 Brunei                                2                  131
 Martinique                            3                  128
 Montenegro                            2                  120
 Georgia                               0                  115
 Bolivia                               7                  115
 Guadeloupe                            4                  114
 Kyrgyzstan                            0                  111
 Cambodia                              0                  109
 Democratic Republic of                8                  109
 the Congo                                
 Mayotte                               1                   94
 Trinidad and Tobago                   4                   89
 Kenya                                 1                   81
 Paraguay                              3                   68
 Kosovo                                1                   61
 Bangladesh                            6                   54
 Puerto Rico                           2                   39
 Guatemala                             1                   39
 Jamaica                               2                   38
 Togo                                  2                   36
 Niger                                 3                   34
 Guam                                  1                   32
 El Salvador                           1                   32
 Mali                                  3                   31
 Republic of the Congo                 2                   22
 Tanzania                              1                   20
 Gabon                                 1                   16
 Saint Martin                          1                   15
 Myanmar                               1                   15
 Cayman Islands                        1                   14
 Guyana                                2                   12
 Curaçao                               1                   11
 Syria                                 2                   10
 Guinea-Bissau                         1                    9
 Angola                                2                    8
 Zimbabwe                              1                    8
 Antigua and Barbuda                   2                    7
 Sudan                                 2                    7
 Cape Verde                            1                    6
 Mauritania                            1                    6
 Nicaragua                             1                    5
 Botswana                              1                    4
 Gambia                                1                    4
 TOTAL DEATHS OUTSIDE             40,100                     
 MAINLAND CHINA                           
    
Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries
and government officials.

 (Compiled by Milla Nissi, Vishwadha Chander and Mrinalika Roy;
Editing by Mike Collett-White, Tomasz Janowski and Maju Samuel)
