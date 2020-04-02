FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus deaths cross 46,900

April 2 (Reuters) - More than 935,000 people have been reported infected by the novel coronavirus across the world and 46,906 have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in more than 200 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019. Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus: open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser. The following table shows countries that have reported deaths due to the coronavirus and/or at least 100 confirmed cases, as of 0200 GMT on April 2: COUNTRY TOTAL DEATHS CONFIRMED CASES United States 4,820 214,207 Italy 13,155 110,574 Spain 9,387 104,118 Mainland China 3,312 81,554 Germany 931 77,981 France 4,032 56,989 Iran 3,036 47,593 United Kingdom 2,352 29,474 Switzerland 488 17,768 Turkey 277 15,679 Belgium 828 13,964 Netherlands 1,173 13,614 Austria 146 10,711 South Korea 169 9,976 Canada 114 9,731 Portugal 187 8,251 Brazil 244 6,931 Israel 26 5,859 Australia 23 5,105 Sweden 239 4,947 Norway 44 4,877 Czech Republic 39 3,589 Ireland 85 3,447 Japan 78 3,202 Denmark 104 3,107 Chile 16 3,031 Malaysia 45 2,908 Russia 24 2,777 Ecuador 98 2,758 Poland 43 2,554 Romania 92 2,460 Luxembourg 29 2,319 Philippines 96 2,311 Pakistan 27 2,118 Peru 30 2,015 India 58 1,998 Thailand 12 1,771 Saudi Arabia 16 1,720 Indonesia 157 1,677 Finland 17 1,446 Greece 51 1,415 South Africa 5 1,380 Panama 32 1,317 Dominican Republic 57 1,284 Iceland 2 1,220 Mexico 29 1,215 Argentina 32 1,133 Colombia 17 1,065 Serbia 28 1,060 Singapore 3 1,000 Croatia 6 963 Algeria 58 847 Slovenia 15 841 Qatar 2 835 United Arab Emirates 6 814 New Zealand 1 797 Ukraine 20 794 Egypt 52 779 Estonia 5 779 Hong Kong 4 766 Iraq 52 728 Morocco 39 654 Lithuania 8 581 Armenia 3 571 Bahrain 4 569 Hungary 20 525 Lebanon 14 479 Bosnia 13 465 Latvia 0 446 Tunisia 12 423 Moldova 5 423 Bulgaria 10 422 Slovakia 0 400 Andorra 14 390 Kazakhstan 3 380 Costa Rica 2 375 Azerbaijan 5 359 North Macedonia 11 354 Uruguay 1 350 Taiwan 5 329 Cyprus 9 320 Kuwait 0 317 Burkina Faso 16 282 Réunion 0 281 Jordan 5 278 Albania 15 259 Afghanistan 4 237 San Marino 28 236 Cameroon 6 233 Vietnam 0 222 Cuba 6 212 Oman 1 210 Ghana 5 195 Ivory Coast 1 190 Senegal 1 190 Malta 0 188 Uzbekistan 2 181 Nigeria 2 174 Faroe Islands 0 173 Honduras 10 172 Channel Islands 3 172 Belarus 2 163 Mauritius 5 161 Martinique 3 161 Sri Lanka 2 146 Venezuela 3 144 Palestinian Territories 1 134 Brunei 2 131 Guadeloupe 4 125 Montenegro 2 123 Georgia 0 117 Bolivia 7 115 Kyrgyzstan 0 111 Democratic Republic of 9 109 the Congo Cambodia 0 109 Mayotte 1 101 Trinidad and Tobago 4 90 Kenya 1 81 Paraguay 3 77 Niger 3 74 Isle of Man 1 68 Kosovo 1 61 Bangladesh 6 54 Guatemala 1 46 Jamaica 2 44 Puerto Rico 2 39 Togo 2 36 El Salvador 1 33 Guam 1 32 Mali 3 31 Republic of the Congo 2 22 Tanzania 1 20 Gabon 1 16 Myanmar 1 15 Saint Martin 1 15 Cayman Islands 1 14 Guyana 2 12 Curaçao 1 11 Syria 2 10 Guinea-Bissau 1 9 Angola 2 8 Zimbabwe 1 8 Antigua and Barbuda 2 7 Sudan 2 7 Cape Verde 1 6 Mauritania 1 6 Nicaragua 1 5 Botswana 1 4 Gambia 1 4 TOTAL DEATHS OUTSIDE 43,594 MAINLAND CHINA Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials. (Compiled by Milla Nissi, Vishwadha Chander and Mrinalika Roy; Editing by Tomasz Janowski and Maju Samuel)