Healthcare
March 5, 2020 / 5:47 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus deaths cross 46,900

9 Min Read

    April 2 (Reuters) - More than 935,000 people have been
reported infected by the novel coronavirus across the world and
46,906 have died, according to a Reuters tally.
    Infections have been reported in more than 200 countries and
territories since the first cases were identified in China in
December 2019.
    Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus:
open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser.
    The following table shows countries that have reported
deaths due to the coronavirus and/or at least 100 confirmed
cases, as of 0200 GMT on April 2: 

 COUNTRY                  TOTAL DEATHS  CONFIRMED
                                        CASES
 United States                   4,820      214,207
 Italy                          13,155      110,574
 Spain                           9,387      104,118
 Mainland China                  3,312       81,554
 Germany                           931       77,981
 France                          4,032       56,989
 Iran                            3,036       47,593
 United Kingdom                  2,352       29,474
 Switzerland                       488       17,768
 Turkey                            277       15,679
 Belgium                           828       13,964
 Netherlands                     1,173       13,614
 Austria                           146       10,711
 South Korea                       169        9,976
 Canada                            114        9,731
 Portugal                          187        8,251
 Brazil                            244        6,931
 Israel                             26        5,859
 Australia                          23        5,105
 Sweden                            239        4,947
 Norway                             44        4,877
 Czech Republic                     39        3,589
 Ireland                            85        3,447
 Japan                              78        3,202
 Denmark                           104        3,107
 Chile                              16        3,031
 Malaysia                           45        2,908
 Russia                             24        2,777
 Ecuador                            98        2,758
 Poland                             43        2,554
 Romania                            92        2,460
 Luxembourg                         29        2,319
 Philippines                        96        2,311
 Pakistan                           27        2,118
 Peru                               30        2,015
 India                              58        1,998
 Thailand                           12        1,771
 Saudi Arabia                       16        1,720
 Indonesia                         157        1,677
 Finland                            17        1,446
 Greece                             51        1,415
 South Africa                        5        1,380
 Panama                             32        1,317
 Dominican Republic                 57        1,284
 Iceland                             2        1,220
 Mexico                             29        1,215
 Argentina                          32        1,133
 Colombia                           17        1,065
 Serbia                             28        1,060
 Singapore                           3        1,000
 Croatia                             6          963
 Algeria                            58          847
 Slovenia                           15          841
 Qatar                               2          835
 United Arab Emirates                6          814
 New Zealand                         1          797
 Ukraine                            20          794
 Egypt                              52          779
 Estonia                             5          779
 Hong Kong                           4          766
 Iraq                               52          728
 Morocco                            39          654
 Lithuania                           8          581
 Armenia                             3          571
 Bahrain                             4          569
 Hungary                            20          525
 Lebanon                            14          479
 Bosnia                             13          465
 Latvia                              0          446
 Tunisia                            12          423
 Moldova                             5          423
 Bulgaria                           10          422
 Slovakia                            0          400
 Andorra                            14          390
 Kazakhstan                          3          380
 Costa Rica                          2          375
 Azerbaijan                          5          359
 North Macedonia                    11          354
 Uruguay                             1          350
 Taiwan                              5          329
 Cyprus                              9          320
 Kuwait                              0          317
 Burkina Faso                       16          282
 Réunion                             0          281
 Jordan                              5          278
 Albania                            15          259
 Afghanistan                         4          237
 San Marino                         28          236
 Cameroon                            6          233
 Vietnam                             0          222
 Cuba                                6          212
 Oman                                1          210
 Ghana                               5          195
 Ivory Coast                         1          190
 Senegal                             1          190
 Malta                               0          188
 Uzbekistan                          2          181
 Nigeria                             2          174
 Faroe Islands                       0          173
 Honduras                           10          172
 Channel Islands                     3          172
 Belarus                             2          163
 Mauritius                           5          161
 Martinique                          3          161
 Sri Lanka                           2          146
 Venezuela                           3          144
 Palestinian Territories             1          134
 Brunei                              2          131
 Guadeloupe                          4          125
 Montenegro                          2          123
 Georgia                             0          117
 Bolivia                             7          115
 Kyrgyzstan                          0          111
 Democratic Republic of              9          109
 the Congo                              
 Cambodia                            0          109
 Mayotte                             1          101
 Trinidad and Tobago                 4           90
 Kenya                               1           81
 Paraguay                            3           77
 Niger                               3           74
 Isle of Man                         1           68
 Kosovo                              1           61
 Bangladesh                          6           54
 Guatemala                           1           46
 Jamaica                             2           44
 Puerto Rico                         2           39
 Togo                                2           36
 El Salvador                         1           33
 Guam                                1           32
 Mali                                3           31
 Republic of the Congo               2           22
 Tanzania                            1           20
 Gabon                               1           16
 Myanmar                             1           15
 Saint Martin                        1           15
 Cayman Islands                      1           14
 Guyana                              2           12
 Curaçao                             1           11
 Syria                               2           10
 Guinea-Bissau                       1            9
 Angola                              2            8
 Zimbabwe                            1            8
 Antigua and Barbuda                 2            7
 Sudan                               2            7
 Cape Verde                          1            6
 Mauritania                          1            6
 Nicaragua                           1            5
 Botswana                            1            4
 Gambia                              1            4
 TOTAL DEATHS OUTSIDE           43,594             
 MAINLAND CHINA                         
    
Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries
and government officials.

 (Compiled by Milla Nissi, Vishwadha Chander and Mrinalika Roy;
Editing by Tomasz Janowski and Maju Samuel)
