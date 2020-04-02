FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus deaths cross 48,000

April 2 (Reuters) - More than 954,000 people have been reported infected by the novel coronavirus across the world and 48,301 have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in more than 200 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019. Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus: open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser. The following table shows countries that have reported deaths due to the coronavirus and/or at least 100 confirmed cases, as of 1400 GMT on April 2: COUNTRY TOTAL DEATHS CONFIRMED CASES U.S. 4,839 214,368 Italy 13,155 110,574 Spain 10,003 110,238 Mainland China 3,312 81,554 Germany 959 77,981 France 4,032 56,989 Iran 3,160 50,468 United Kingdom 2,352 29,474 Switzerland 505 18,267 Turkey 277 15,679 Belgium 1011 15,348 Netherlands 1,339 14,697 Austria 158 10,927 South Korea 169 9,976 Canada 129 9,731 Portugal 209 9,034 Brazil 246 6,931 Israel 33 6,360 Sweden 282 5,466 Australia 25 5,137 Norway 46 5,013 Czech Republic 40 3,604 Russia 30 3,548 Ireland 85 3,447 Japan 82 3,425 Denmark 123 3,355 Malaysia 50 3,116 Chile 16 3,031 Ecuador 98 2,758 Romania 94 2,738 Poland 45 2,633 Philippines 107 2,633 Luxembourg 29 2,319 India 58 2,302 Pakistan 31 2,291 Peru 47 2,015 Thailand 15 1,875 Indonesia 170 1,790 Saudi Arabia 21 1,720 Finland 19 1,518 Greece 52 1,415 South Africa 5 1,380 Mexico 37 1,378 Panama 32 1,317 Dominican Republic 57 1,284 Iceland 2 1,220 Argentina 33 1,133 Colombia 17 1,065 Serbia 28 1,060 Croatia 7 1,011 Singapore 4 1,000 Slovenia 17 897 Estonia 11 858 Algeria 58 847 Qatar 2 835 UAE 6 814 Ukraine 20 804 Hong Kong 4 802 New Zealand 1 797 Egypt 52 779 Iraq 52 728 Morocco 40 676 Armenia 5 663 Bahrain 4 653 Lithuania 9 649 Hungary 21 585 Bosnia 15 518 Lebanon 16 494 Latvia 0 458 Bulgaria 10 449 Andorra 15 428 Slovakia 0 426 Tunisia 12 423 Kazakhstan 3 423 Moldova 5 423 Azerbaijan 5 400 North Macedonia 11 384 Costa Rica 2 375 Uruguay 1 350 Kuwait 0 342 Taiwan 5 339 Cyprus 9 320 Burkina Faso 16 288 Cameroon 7 284 Reunion 0 281 Jordan 5 278 Albania 16 277 Afghanistan 4 239 San Marino 28 236 Oman 1 231 Vietnam 0 227 Honduras 14 219 Cuba 6 212 Malta 0 196 Ghana 5 195 Senegal 1 195 Ivory Coast 1 190 Uzbekistan 2 190 Faroe Islands 0 177 Nigeria 2 174 Channel Islands 3 172 Belarus 2 163 Mauritius 6 161 Martinique 3 161 Palestinian Territories 1 155 Sri Lanka 2 150 Venezuela 3 144 Montenegro 2 140 Brunei 2 133 Georgia 0 130 Guadeloupe 4 125 Bolivia 7 123 Democratic Republic of 11 123 the Congo Kyrgyzstan 0 116 Mayotte 1 116 Cambodia 0 110 Kenya 3 110 Trinidad and Tobago 4 90 Paraguay 3 77 Isle of Man 1 75 Niger 3 74 Kosovo 1 61 Bangladesh 6 56 Guatemala 1 46 Jamaica 2 44 El Salvador 1 41 Zambia 1 39 Puerto Rico 2 39 Togo 2 39 Guam 1 32 Mali 3 31 Republic of the Congo 2 22 Tanzania 1 20 Gabon 1 16 Saint Martin 1 15 Myanmar 1 15 Cayman Islands 1 14 Guyana 3 12 Curaçao 1 11 Syria 2 10 Guinea-Bissau 1 9 Angola 2 8 Zimbabwe 1 8 Antigua and Barbuda 2 7 Sudan 2 7 Cape Verde 1 6 Mauritania 1 6 Nicaragua 1 5 Botswana 1 4 Gambia 1 4 TOTAL DEATHS OUTSIDE 44,989 MAINLAND CHINA Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials. (Compiled by Milla Nissi, Vishwadha Chander and Mrinalika Roy; Editing by Tomasz Janowski and Maju Samuel)