Healthcare
March 5, 2020 / 5:47 PM / Updated an hour ago

FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus deaths cross 48,000

    April 2 (Reuters) - More than 954,000 people have been
reported infected by the novel coronavirus across the world and
48,301 have died, according to a Reuters tally.
    Infections have been reported in more than 200 countries and
territories since the first cases were identified in China in
December 2019.
    The following table shows countries that have reported
deaths due to the coronavirus and/or at least 100 confirmed
cases, as of 1400 GMT on April 2:     
 COUNTRY                  TOTAL DEATHS     CONFIRMED CASES
 U.S.                               4,839              214,368
 Italy                             13,155              110,574
 Spain                             10,003              110,238
 Mainland China                     3,312               81,554
 Germany                              959               77,981
 France                             4,032               56,989
 Iran                               3,160               50,468
 United Kingdom                     2,352               29,474
 Switzerland                          505               18,267
 Turkey                               277               15,679
 Belgium                             1011               15,348
 Netherlands                        1,339               14,697
 Austria                              158               10,927
 South Korea                          169                9,976
 Canada                               129                9,731
 Portugal                             209                9,034
 Brazil                               246                6,931
 Israel                                33                6,360
 Sweden                               282                5,466
 Australia                             25                5,137
 Norway                                46                5,013
 Czech Republic                        40                3,604
 Russia                                30                3,548
 Ireland                               85                3,447
 Japan                                 82                3,425
 Denmark                              123                3,355
 Malaysia                              50                3,116
 Chile                                 16                3,031
 Ecuador                               98                2,758
 Romania                               94                2,738
 Poland                                45                2,633
 Philippines                          107                2,633
 Luxembourg                            29                2,319
 India                                 58                2,302
 Pakistan                              31                2,291
 Peru                                  47                2,015
 Thailand                              15                1,875
 Indonesia                            170                1,790
 Saudi Arabia                          21                1,720
 Finland                               19                1,518
 Greece                                52                1,415
 South Africa                           5                1,380
 Mexico                                37                1,378
 Panama                                32                1,317
 Dominican Republic                    57                1,284
 Iceland                                2                1,220
 Argentina                             33                1,133
 Colombia                              17                1,065
 Serbia                                28                1,060
 Croatia                                7                1,011
 Singapore                              4                1,000
 Slovenia                              17                  897
 Estonia                               11                  858
 Algeria                               58                  847
 Qatar                                  2                  835
 UAE                                    6                  814
 Ukraine                               20                  804
 Hong Kong                              4                  802
 New Zealand                            1                  797
 Egypt                                 52                  779
 Iraq                                  52                  728
 Morocco                               40                  676
 Armenia                                5                  663
 Bahrain                                4                  653
 Lithuania                              9                  649
 Hungary                               21                  585
 Bosnia                                15                  518
 Lebanon                               16                  494
 Latvia                                 0                  458
 Bulgaria                              10                  449
 Andorra                               15                  428
 Slovakia                               0                  426
 Tunisia                               12                  423
 Kazakhstan                             3                  423
 Moldova                                5                  423
 Azerbaijan                             5                  400
 North Macedonia                       11                  384
 Costa Rica                             2                  375
 Uruguay                                1                  350
 Kuwait                                 0                  342
 Taiwan                                 5                  339
 Cyprus                                 9                  320
 Burkina Faso                          16                  288
 Cameroon                               7                  284
 Reunion                                0                  281
 Jordan                                 5                  278
 Albania                               16                  277
 Afghanistan                            4                  239
 San Marino                            28                  236
 Oman                                   1                  231
 Vietnam                                0                  227
 Honduras                              14                  219
 Cuba                                   6                  212
 Malta                                  0                  196
 Ghana                                  5                  195
 Senegal                                1                  195
 Ivory Coast                            1                  190
 Uzbekistan                             2                  190
 Faroe Islands                          0                  177
 Nigeria                                2                  174
 Channel Islands                        3                  172
 Belarus                                2                  163
 Mauritius                              6                  161
 Martinique                             3                  161
 Palestinian Territories                1                  155
 Sri Lanka                              2                  150
 Venezuela                              3                  144
 Montenegro                             2                  140
 Brunei                                 2                  133
 Georgia                                0                  130
 Guadeloupe                             4                  125
 Bolivia                                7                  123
 Democratic Republic of                11                  123
 the Congo                                 
 Kyrgyzstan                             0                  116
 Mayotte                                1                  116
 Cambodia                               0                  110
 Kenya                                  3                  110
 Trinidad and Tobago                    4                   90
 Paraguay                               3                   77
 Isle of Man                            1                   75
 Niger                                  3                   74
 Kosovo                                 1                   61
 Bangladesh                             6                   56
 Guatemala                              1                   46
 Jamaica                                2                   44
 El Salvador                            1                   41
 Zambia                                 1                   39
 Puerto Rico                            2                   39
 Togo                                   2                   39
 Guam                                   1                   32
 Mali                                   3                   31
 Republic of the Congo                  2                   22
 Tanzania                               1                   20
 Gabon                                  1                   16
 Saint Martin                           1                   15
 Myanmar                                1                   15
 Cayman Islands                         1                   14
 Guyana                                 3                   12
 Curaçao                                1                   11
 Syria                                  2                   10
 Guinea-Bissau                          1                    9
 Angola                                 2                    8
 Zimbabwe                               1                    8
 Antigua and Barbuda                    2                    7
 Sudan                                  2                    7
 Cape Verde                             1                    6
 Mauritania                             1                    6
 Nicaragua                              1                    5
 Botswana                               1                    4
 Gambia                                 1                    4
 TOTAL DEATHS OUTSIDE              44,989                     
 MAINLAND CHINA                            
    
Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries
and government officials.

 (Compiled by Milla Nissi, Vishwadha Chander and Mrinalika Roy;
Editing by Tomasz Janowski and Maju Samuel)
