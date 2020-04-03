FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus deaths cross 53,000

April 3 (Reuters) - More than 1 million people have been reported infected by the novel coronavirus across the world and 53,007 have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in more than 200 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019. Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus: open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser. The following table shows countries that have reported deaths due to the coronavirus and/or at least 100 confirmed cases, as of 0200 GMT on April 3: COUNTRY TOTAL DEATHS CONFIRMED CASES United States 5,887 243,635 Italy 13,915 115,242 Spain 10,348 112,065 Mainland China 3,322 81,620 Germany 1,107 78,534 France 5,387 59,105 Iran 3,160 50,468 United Kingdom 2,921 34,718 Switzerland 536 18,827 Turkey 356 18,135 Belgium 1,011 15,348 Netherlands 1,339 14,697 Canada 173 11,283 Austria 158 11,127 South Korea 169 9,976 Portugal 209 9,034 Brazil 324 8,044 Israel 36 6,857 Sweden 308 5,568 Australia 25 5,282 Norway 50 5,038 Czech Republic 44 3,858 Ireland 98 3,849 Russia 30 3,548 Japan 78 3,425 Chile 18 3,404 Denmark 123 3,386 Ecuador 120 3,163 Malaysia 50 3,116 Poland 57 2,946 Romania 115 2,738 Philippines 107 2,633 India 72 2,543 Luxembourg 30 2,487 Pakistan 34 2,421 Saudi Arabia 21 1,885 Thailand 15 1,875 Indonesia 170 1,790 Greece 53 1,544 Finland 19 1,518 Panama 37 1,475 South Africa 5 1,462 Peru 55 1,414 Dominican Republic 60 1,380 Mexico 37 1,378 Iceland 4 1,319 Argentina 36 1,265 Serbia 42 1,171 Colombia 19 1,161 Singapore 4 1,049 United Arab Emirates 8 1,024 Croatia 7 1,011 Algeria 86 986 Qatar 3 949 Ukraine 22 897 Slovenia 17 897 New Zealand 1 868 Egypt 58 865 Estonia 11 858 Hong Kong 4 802 Iraq 54 772 Morocco 44 708 Armenia 7 663 Bahrain 4 653 Lithuania 9 649 Hungary 21 585 Bosnia 16 518 Moldova 6 505 Lebanon 16 494 Latvia 0 458 Bulgaria 10 457 Tunisia 14 455 Kazakhstan 3 435 Andorra 15 428 Slovakia 1 426 Azerbaijan 5 400 Costa Rica 2 396 North Macedonia 11 384 Uruguay 4 369 Cyprus 10 356 Kuwait 0 342 Taiwan 5 339 Réunion 0 308 Cameroon 7 306 Belarus 4 304 Jordan 5 299 Burkina Faso 16 288 Albania 16 277 Afghanistan 6 273 San Marino 30 245 Cuba 6 233 Vietnam 0 233 Oman 1 231 Honduras 14 219 Uzbekistan 2 205 Malta 0 196 Ghana 5 195 Senegal 1 195 Ivory Coast 1 194 Channel Islands 3 193 Nigeria 2 184 Faroe Islands 0 177 Mauritius 7 169 Palestinian Territories 1 161 Sri Lanka 4 151 Venezuela 5 146 Montenegro 2 144 Martinique 3 138 Democratic Republic of 11 134 the Congo Georgia 0 134 Brunei 2 133 Bolivia 9 132 Guadeloupe 6 128 Mayotte 1 116 Kyrgyzstan 0 116 Kenya 3 110 Cambodia 0 110 Niger 5 98 Isle of Man 1 95 Trinidad and Tobago 5 94 Paraguay 3 92 Kosovo 1 61 Monaco 1 60 Bangladesh 6 56 Jamaica 3 47 Guatemala 1 47 El Salvador 2 41 Puerto Rico 2 39 Togo 2 39 Zambia 1 39 Mali 3 36 Guam 1 32 Cayman Islands 1 28 Bahamas 1 24 Republic of the Congo 2 22 Gabon 1 21 Tanzania 1 21 Myanmar 1 20 Guyana 4 19 Syria 2 16 Saint Martin 1 15 Curaçao 1 11 Libya 1 11 Antigua and Barbuda 2 9 Guinea-Bissau 1 9 Zimbabwe 1 9 Angola 2 8 Sudan 2 8 Cape Verde 1 6 Mauritania 1 6 Nicaragua 1 5 Botswana 1 4 Gambia 1 4 TOTAL DEATHS OUTSIDE 50,814 MAINLAND CHINA Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials. (Compiled by Milla Nissi, Vishwadha Chander and Mrinalika Roy; Editing by Tomasz Janowski and Maju Samuel)