March 5, 2020 / 5:47 PM / Updated 5 hours ago

FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus deaths cross 53,000

10 Min Read

    April 3 (Reuters) - More than 1 million people have been
reported infected by the novel coronavirus across the world and
53,007 have died, according to a Reuters tally.
    Infections have been reported in more than 200 countries and
territories since the first cases were identified in China in
December 2019.
    Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus:
open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser.
    The following table shows countries that have reported
deaths due to the coronavirus and/or at least 100 confirmed
cases, as of 0200 GMT on April 3:

 COUNTRY                  TOTAL DEATHS  CONFIRMED CASES
 United States                   5,887          243,635
 Italy                          13,915          115,242
 Spain                          10,348          112,065
 Mainland China                  3,322           81,620
 Germany                         1,107           78,534
 France                          5,387           59,105
 Iran                            3,160           50,468
 United Kingdom                  2,921           34,718
 Switzerland                       536           18,827
 Turkey                            356           18,135
 Belgium                         1,011           15,348
 Netherlands                     1,339           14,697
 Canada                            173           11,283
 Austria                           158           11,127
 South Korea                       169            9,976
 Portugal                          209            9,034
 Brazil                            324            8,044
 Israel                             36            6,857
 Sweden                            308            5,568
 Australia                          25            5,282
 Norway                             50            5,038
 Czech Republic                     44            3,858
 Ireland                            98            3,849
 Russia                             30            3,548
 Japan                              78            3,425
 Chile                              18            3,404
 Denmark                           123            3,386
 Ecuador                           120            3,163
 Malaysia                           50            3,116
 Poland                             57            2,946
 Romania                           115            2,738
 Philippines                       107            2,633
 India                              72            2,543
 Luxembourg                         30            2,487
 Pakistan                           34            2,421
 Saudi Arabia                       21            1,885
 Thailand                           15            1,875
 Indonesia                         170            1,790
 Greece                             53            1,544
 Finland                            19            1,518
 Panama                             37            1,475
 South Africa                        5            1,462
 Peru                               55            1,414
 Dominican Republic                 60            1,380
 Mexico                             37            1,378
 Iceland                             4            1,319
 Argentina                          36            1,265
 Serbia                             42            1,171
 Colombia                           19            1,161
 Singapore                           4            1,049
 United Arab Emirates                8            1,024
 Croatia                             7            1,011
 Algeria                            86              986
 Qatar                               3              949
 Ukraine                            22              897
 Slovenia                           17              897
 New Zealand                         1              868
 Egypt                              58              865
 Estonia                            11              858
 Hong Kong                           4              802
 Iraq                               54              772
 Morocco                            44              708
 Armenia                             7              663
 Bahrain                             4              653
 Lithuania                           9              649
 Hungary                            21              585
 Bosnia                             16              518
 Moldova                             6              505
 Lebanon                            16              494
 Latvia                              0              458
 Bulgaria                           10              457
 Tunisia                            14              455
 Kazakhstan                          3              435
 Andorra                            15              428
 Slovakia                            1              426
 Azerbaijan                          5              400
 Costa Rica                          2              396
 North Macedonia                    11              384
 Uruguay                             4              369
 Cyprus                             10              356
 Kuwait                              0              342
 Taiwan                              5              339
 Réunion                             0              308
 Cameroon                            7              306
 Belarus                             4              304
 Jordan                              5              299
 Burkina Faso                       16              288
 Albania                            16              277
 Afghanistan                         6              273
 San Marino                         30              245
 Cuba                                6              233
 Vietnam                             0              233
 Oman                                1              231
 Honduras                           14              219
 Uzbekistan                          2              205
 Malta                               0              196
 Ghana                               5              195
 Senegal                             1              195
 Ivory Coast                         1              194
 Channel Islands                     3              193
 Nigeria                             2              184
 Faroe Islands                       0              177
 Mauritius                           7              169
 Palestinian Territories             1              161
 Sri Lanka                           4              151
 Venezuela                           5              146
 Montenegro                          2              144
 Martinique                          3              138
 Democratic Republic of             11              134
 the Congo                              
 Georgia                             0              134
 Brunei                              2              133
 Bolivia                             9              132
 Guadeloupe                          6              128
 Mayotte                             1              116
 Kyrgyzstan                          0              116
 Kenya                               3              110
 Cambodia                            0              110
 Niger                               5               98
 Isle of Man                         1               95
 Trinidad and Tobago                 5               94
 Paraguay                            3               92
 Kosovo                              1               61
 Monaco                              1               60
 Bangladesh                          6               56
 Jamaica                             3               47
 Guatemala                           1               47
 El Salvador                         2               41
 Puerto Rico                         2               39
 Togo                                2               39
 Zambia                              1               39
 Mali                                3               36
 Guam                                1               32
 Cayman Islands                      1               28
 Bahamas                             1               24
 Republic of the Congo               2               22
 Gabon                               1               21
 Tanzania                            1               21
 Myanmar                             1               20
 Guyana                              4               19
 Syria                               2               16
 Saint Martin                        1               15
 Curaçao                             1               11
 Libya                               1               11
 Antigua and Barbuda                 2                9
 Guinea-Bissau                       1                9
 Zimbabwe                            1                9
 Angola                              2                8
 Sudan                               2                8
 Cape Verde                          1                6
 Mauritania                          1                6
 Nicaragua                           1                5
 Botswana                            1                4
 Gambia                              1                4
 TOTAL DEATHS OUTSIDE           50,814  
 MAINLAND CHINA                         
 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries
and government officials.

 (Compiled by Milla Nissi, Vishwadha Chander and Mrinalika Roy;
Editing by Tomasz Janowski and Maju Samuel)
