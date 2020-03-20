Healthcare
FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus deaths exceed 10,000

8 Min Read

    March 20 (Reuters) - More than 245,000 people have been
infected by the novel coronavirus across the world and 10,028
have died, with cases and deaths outside China far exceeding
those in the country where the outbreak began, according to a
Reuters tally.
    Infections have been reported by 178 countries outside
China.
    Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus:
open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser.
    The following table shows countries that have reported
deaths due to the coronavirus and/or at least 10 confirmed
cases, as of 0200 GMT on March 20:

 COUNTRY              TOTAL DEATHS      CONFIRMED
                                        CASES
 Mainland China                  3,248        80,967
 Italy                           3,405        41,035
 Iran                            1,284        18,407
 Spain                             831        18,077
 Germany                            44        15,320
 United States                     200        13,880
 France                            372        10,995
 South Korea                        94         8,652
 Switzerland                        43         4,222
 United Kingdom                    144         3,269
 Netherlands                        76         2,460
 Austria                             6         2,013
 Belgium                            21         1,795
 Norway                              7         1,790
 Japan                              40         1,668
 Sweden                             11         1,439
 Denmark                             6         1,151
 Malaysia                            2           900
 Canada                             12           873
 Portugal                            4           786
 Australia                           7           756
 Czech Republic                      0           694
 Israel                              0           677
 Brazil                              7           640
 Ireland                             3           557
 Greece                              6           464
 Pakistan                            2           464
 Qatar                               0           460
 Finland                             0           400
 Turkey                              4           359
 Poland                              5           355
 Singapore                           0           345
 Chile                               0           342
 Luxembourg                          4           335
 Iceland                             0           330
 Slovenia                            1           319
 Indonesia                          25           309
 Bahrain                             1           278
 Romania                             0           277
 Saudi Arabia                        0           274
 Thailand                            1           272
 Estonia                             0           267
 Ecuador                             3           260
 Egypt                               7           256
 Peru                                1           234
 Philippines                        17           217
 Hong Kong                           4           208
 Russia                              1           199
 India                               4           197
 Iraq                               13           192
 Mexico                              1           164
 Lebanon                             4           157
 South Africa                        0           150
 Kuwait                              0           148
 San Marino                         14           144
 UAE                                 0           140
 Panama                              1           137
 Argentina                           3           128
 Slovakia                            0           124
 Armenia                             0           122
 Croatia                             1           110
 Colombia                            0           108
 Taiwan                              1           108
 Bulgaria                            3           107
 Serbia                              0           103
 Algeria                             9            90
 Costa Rica                          1            87
 Latvia                              0            86
 Vietnam                             0            85
 Uruguay                             0            79
 Andorra                             0            74
 Brunei                              0            73
 Hungary                             1            73
 Faroe Islands                       0            72
 Jordan                              0            69
 Cyprus                              0            67
 Albania                             2            64
 Bosnia                              0            64
 Morocco                             2            63
 Sri Lanka                           0            60
 Malta                               0            53
 Belarus                             0            51
 North Macedonia                     0            50
 Moldova                             1            49
 Lithuania                           0            48
 Oman                                0            48
 Cambodia                            0            47
 Palestinian                         0            47
 Territories                            
 Azerbaijan                          1            44
 Kazakhstan                          0            44
 Venezuela                           0            42
 Georgia                             0            40
 New Zealand                         0            39
 Tunisia                             1            39
 Senegal                             0            38
 Dominican Republic                  2            34
 Burkina Faso                        1            33
 Liechtenstein                       0            28
 Reunion                             0            28
 Guadeloupe                          0            27
 Ukraine                             4            26
 Martinique                          1            23
 Uzbekistan                          0            23
 Afghanistan                         0            22
 Bangladesh                          1            18
 Macau                               0            17
 Bolivia                             0            15
 Jamaica                             1            15
 Democratic Republic                 0            14
 of Congo                               
 Cameroon                            0            13
 Maldives                            0            13
 Paraguay                            0            13
 Montenegro                          0            13
 Nigeria                             0            12
 Honduras                            0            12
 Guam                                0            12
 Channel Islands                     0            11
 French Guiana                       0            11
 Cuba                                1            11
 Guyana                              1            11
 Ghana                               0            11
 Rwanda                              0            11
 Gibraltar                           0            10
 Monaco                              0            10
 Guatemala                           1             9
 Cayman Islands                      1             3
 Curacao                             1             3
 Sudan                               1             2
 TOTAL DEATHS                    6,780  
 OUTSIDE MAINLAND                       
 CHINA                                  
   Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health
ministries and government officials
        
    

 (Compiled by Vishwadha Chander, Mrinalika Roy, Milla Nissi and
Catherine Cadell; Editing by Kevin Liffey)
