FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus deaths exceed 10,000

March 20 (Reuters) - More than 245,000 people have been infected by the novel coronavirus across the world and 10,028 have died, with cases and deaths outside China far exceeding those in the country where the outbreak began, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported by 178 countries outside China. Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus: open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser. The following table shows countries that have reported deaths due to the coronavirus and/or at least 10 confirmed cases, as of 0200 GMT on March 20: COUNTRY TOTAL DEATHS CONFIRMED CASES Mainland China 3,248 80,967 Italy 3,405 41,035 Iran 1,284 18,407 Spain 831 18,077 Germany 44 15,320 United States 200 13,880 France 372 10,995 South Korea 94 8,652 Switzerland 43 4,222 United Kingdom 144 3,269 Netherlands 76 2,460 Austria 6 2,013 Belgium 21 1,795 Norway 7 1,790 Japan 40 1,668 Sweden 11 1,439 Denmark 6 1,151 Malaysia 2 900 Canada 12 873 Portugal 4 786 Australia 7 756 Czech Republic 0 694 Israel 0 677 Brazil 7 640 Ireland 3 557 Greece 6 464 Pakistan 2 464 Qatar 0 460 Finland 0 400 Turkey 4 359 Poland 5 355 Singapore 0 345 Chile 0 342 Luxembourg 4 335 Iceland 0 330 Slovenia 1 319 Indonesia 25 309 Bahrain 1 278 Romania 0 277 Saudi Arabia 0 274 Thailand 1 272 Estonia 0 267 Ecuador 3 260 Egypt 7 256 Peru 1 234 Philippines 17 217 Hong Kong 4 208 Russia 1 199 India 4 197 Iraq 13 192 Mexico 1 164 Lebanon 4 157 South Africa 0 150 Kuwait 0 148 San Marino 14 144 UAE 0 140 Panama 1 137 Argentina 3 128 Slovakia 0 124 Armenia 0 122 Croatia 1 110 Colombia 0 108 Taiwan 1 108 Bulgaria 3 107 Serbia 0 103 Algeria 9 90 Costa Rica 1 87 Latvia 0 86 Vietnam 0 85 Uruguay 0 79 Andorra 0 74 Brunei 0 73 Hungary 1 73 Faroe Islands 0 72 Jordan 0 69 Cyprus 0 67 Albania 2 64 Bosnia 0 64 Morocco 2 63 Sri Lanka 0 60 Malta 0 53 Belarus 0 51 North Macedonia 0 50 Moldova 1 49 Lithuania 0 48 Oman 0 48 Cambodia 0 47 Palestinian 0 47 Territories Azerbaijan 1 44 Kazakhstan 0 44 Venezuela 0 42 Georgia 0 40 New Zealand 0 39 Tunisia 1 39 Senegal 0 38 Dominican Republic 2 34 Burkina Faso 1 33 Liechtenstein 0 28 Reunion 0 28 Guadeloupe 0 27 Ukraine 4 26 Martinique 1 23 Uzbekistan 0 23 Afghanistan 0 22 Bangladesh 1 18 Macau 0 17 Bolivia 0 15 Jamaica 1 15 Democratic Republic 0 14 of Congo Cameroon 0 13 Maldives 0 13 Paraguay 0 13 Montenegro 0 13 Nigeria 0 12 Honduras 0 12 Guam 0 12 Channel Islands 0 11 French Guiana 0 11 Cuba 1 11 Guyana 1 11 Ghana 0 11 Rwanda 0 11 Gibraltar 0 10 Monaco 0 10 Guatemala 1 9 Cayman Islands 1 3 Curacao 1 3 Sudan 1 2 TOTAL DEATHS 6,780 OUTSIDE MAINLAND CHINA Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials (Compiled by Vishwadha Chander, Mrinalika Roy, Milla Nissi and Catherine Cadell; Editing by Kevin Liffey)