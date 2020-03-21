Healthcare
FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus deaths exceed 11,000

    March 21 (Reuters) - More than
274,800 people have been infected by
the novel coronavirus across the
world and 11,389 have died, with
deaths in Italy surpassing the toll
in China, where the outbreak began,
according to a Reuters tally.
    Interactive graphic tracking
global spread of coronavirus: open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7
 in an external browser.
    The following table shows
countries that have reported deaths
due to the coronavirus and/or at
least 10 confirmed cases, as of 0200
GMT on March 21: 
    
 Countries and       Cases   Deaths
 Territories                 
 Italy                47021     4032
 Mainland China       81008     3255
 Iran                 19644     1433
 Spain                21510     1093
 France               12612      450
 United States        19498      261
 United Kingdom        3983      177
 Netherlands           2994      106
 South Korea           8652       94
 Germany              19073       65
 Switzerland           5615       56
 Japan                 1728       43
 Belgium               2257       37
 Indonesia              369       32
 Philippines            230       18
 Iraq                   208       17
 Sweden                1639       16
 San Marino             144       14
 Canada                1087       12
 Brazil                 970       11
 Algeria                 94       11
 Greece                 495       10
 Denmark               1255        9
 Turkey                 670        9
 Egypt                  285        8
 Norway                1957        7
 Australia              928        7
 Ecuador                426        7
 Austria               2649        6
 Portugal              1020        6
 Poland                 425        6
 Luxembourg             484        5
 India                  249        5
 Peru                   263        4
 Hong Kong              256        4
 Lebanon                177        4
 Hungary                 85        4
 Ukraine                 41        4
 Malaysia              1030        3
 Ireland                683        3
 Pakistan               501        3
 Argentina              158        3
 Bulgaria               112        3
 Morocco                 86        3
 UAE                    140        2
 Taiwan                 135        2
 Costa Rica              89        2
 Dominican Republic      72        2
 Albania                 70        2
 Israel                 705        1
 Slovenia               341        1
 Thailand               322        1
 Bahrain                298        1
 Russia                 253        1
 Panama                 200        1
 Mexico                 164        1
 Serbia                 135        1
 Croatia                130        1
 Moldova                 66        1
 Tunisia                 54        1
 Azerbaijan              44        1
 Burkina Faso            40        1
 Martinique              32        1
 Cuba                    21        1
 Bangladesh              20        1
 Jamaica                 19        1
 Guyana                  15        1
 Guatemala               12        1
 Gabon                    4        1
 Cayman Islands           3        1
 Curacao                  3        1
 Sudan                    2        1
 Czech Republic         833        0
 Qatar                  470        0
 Finland                450        0
 Chile                  434        0
 Iceland                409        0
 Singapore              385        0
 Saudi Arabia           344        0
 Romania                308        0
 Estonia                283        0
 South Africa           202        0
 Kuwait                 159        0
 Colombia               145        0
 Slovakia               137        0
 Armenia                136        0
 Latvia                 111        0
 Uruguay                110        0
 Vietnam                 91        0
 Bosnia                  89        0
 Jordan                  85        0
 Faroe Islands           80        0
 Brunei                  78        0
 North Macedonia         76        0
 Andorra                 75        0
 Cyprus                  75        0
 Sri Lanka               73        0
 Belarus                 69        0
 Venezuela               65        0
 Malta                   64        0
 Lithuania               63        0
 New Zealand             53        0
 Kazakhstan              52        0
 Cambodia                51        0
 Oman                    48        0
 Palestine               48        0
 Senegal                 47        0
 Guadeloupe              45        0
 Georgia                 44        0
 Uzbekistan              33        0
 Liechtenstein           28        0
 Reunion                 28        0
 Cameroon                27        0
 Afghanistan             24        0
 Honduras                24        0
 Democratic              18        0
 Republic of Congo           
 Paraguay                18        0
 Macau                   17        0
 Rwanda                  17        0
 Bolivia                 16        0
 Ghana                   16        0
 Guam                    14        0
 Ivory Coast             14        0
 Montenegro              14        0
 Puerto Rico             14        0
 Maldives                13        0
 Channel Islands         12        0
 Mauritius               12        0
 Nigeria                 12        0
 French Guiana           11        0
 French Polynesia        11        0
 Monaco                  11        0
 Gibraltar               10        0
                                    
 
Source: Reuters tally based on
statements from health ministries
and government officials
    

 (Compiled by Vishwadha Chander,
Mrinalika Roy, Milla Nissi and
Catherine Cadell
Editing by Frances Kerry)
