FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus deaths exceed 11,000

March 21 (Reuters) - More than 274,800 people have been infected by the novel coronavirus across the world and 11,389 have died, with deaths in Italy surpassing the toll in China, where the outbreak began, according to a Reuters tally. Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus: open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser. The following table shows countries that have reported deaths due to the coronavirus and/or at least 10 confirmed cases, as of 0200 GMT on March 21: Countries and Cases Deaths Territories Italy 47021 4032 Mainland China 81008 3255 Iran 19644 1433 Spain 21510 1093 France 12612 450 United States 19498 261 United Kingdom 3983 177 Netherlands 2994 106 South Korea 8652 94 Germany 19073 65 Switzerland 5615 56 Japan 1728 43 Belgium 2257 37 Indonesia 369 32 Philippines 230 18 Iraq 208 17 Sweden 1639 16 San Marino 144 14 Canada 1087 12 Brazil 970 11 Algeria 94 11 Greece 495 10 Denmark 1255 9 Turkey 670 9 Egypt 285 8 Norway 1957 7 Australia 928 7 Ecuador 426 7 Austria 2649 6 Portugal 1020 6 Poland 425 6 Luxembourg 484 5 India 249 5 Peru 263 4 Hong Kong 256 4 Lebanon 177 4 Hungary 85 4 Ukraine 41 4 Malaysia 1030 3 Ireland 683 3 Pakistan 501 3 Argentina 158 3 Bulgaria 112 3 Morocco 86 3 UAE 140 2 Taiwan 135 2 Costa Rica 89 2 Dominican Republic 72 2 Albania 70 2 Israel 705 1 Slovenia 341 1 Thailand 322 1 Bahrain 298 1 Russia 253 1 Panama 200 1 Mexico 164 1 Serbia 135 1 Croatia 130 1 Moldova 66 1 Tunisia 54 1 Azerbaijan 44 1 Burkina Faso 40 1 Martinique 32 1 Cuba 21 1 Bangladesh 20 1 Jamaica 19 1 Guyana 15 1 Guatemala 12 1 Gabon 4 1 Cayman Islands 3 1 Curacao 3 1 Sudan 2 1 Czech Republic 833 0 Qatar 470 0 Finland 450 0 Chile 434 0 Iceland 409 0 Singapore 385 0 Saudi Arabia 344 0 Romania 308 0 Estonia 283 0 South Africa 202 0 Kuwait 159 0 Colombia 145 0 Slovakia 137 0 Armenia 136 0 Latvia 111 0 Uruguay 110 0 Vietnam 91 0 Bosnia 89 0 Jordan 85 0 Faroe Islands 80 0 Brunei 78 0 North Macedonia 76 0 Andorra 75 0 Cyprus 75 0 Sri Lanka 73 0 Belarus 69 0 Venezuela 65 0 Malta 64 0 Lithuania 63 0 New Zealand 53 0 Kazakhstan 52 0 Cambodia 51 0 Oman 48 0 Palestine 48 0 Senegal 47 0 Guadeloupe 45 0 Georgia 44 0 Uzbekistan 33 0 Liechtenstein 28 0 Reunion 28 0 Cameroon 27 0 Afghanistan 24 0 Honduras 24 0 Democratic 18 0 Republic of Congo Paraguay 18 0 Macau 17 0 Rwanda 17 0 Bolivia 16 0 Ghana 16 0 Guam 14 0 Ivory Coast 14 0 Montenegro 14 0 Puerto Rico 14 0 Maldives 13 0 Channel Islands 12 0 Mauritius 12 0 Nigeria 12 0 French Guiana 11 0 French Polynesia 11 0 Monaco 11 0 Gibraltar 10 0 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials (Compiled by Vishwadha Chander, Mrinalika Roy, Milla Nissi and Catherine Cadell Editing by Frances Kerry)