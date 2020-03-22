FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus deaths exceed 13,000

March 22 (Reuters) - More than 305,000 people have been infected by the novel coronavirus across the world and more than 13,000 have died, with deaths in Italy surpassing the toll in China, where the outbreak began, according to a Reuters tally. Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus: open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser. The following table shows countries that have reported deaths due to the coronavirus and/or at least 10 confirmed cases, as of 0200 GMT on March 22: Countries and Cases Deaths Territories Italy 53578 4825 Mainland China 81054 3261 Iran 20610 1556 Spain 25496 1378 France 14459 562 United States 24180 317 United Kingdom 5018 233 Netherlands 3631 136 South Korea 8897 104 Germany 22364 84 Switzerland 6863 80 Belgium 2815 67 Japan 1767 45 Indonesia 450 38 Turkey 947 21 Sweden 1770 20 San Marino 160 20 Canada 1328 19 Philippines 307 19 Brazil 1178 18 Iraq 214 17 Algeria 139 15 Denmark 1326 13 Greece 530 13 Portugal 1280 12 Egypt 294 10 Austria 2992 8 Malaysia 1183 8 Luxembourg 670 8 Norway 2164 7 Australia 1072 7 Ecuador 532 7 Poland 536 5 India 332 5 Peru 318 5 Hong Kong 274 4 Lebanon 230 4 Argentina 158 4 Hungary 103 4 Burkina Faso 64 4 Ukraine 47 4 Ireland 785 3 Pakistan 645 3 Panama 245 3 Bulgaria 133 3 Dominican Republic 112 3 Morocco 96 3 Singapore 432 2 Mexico 203 2 Taiwan 153 2 UAE 153 2 Costa Rica 117 2 Albania 76 2 Bangladesh 24 2 Israel 883 1 Chile 537 1 Finland 523 1 Iceland 473 1 Thailand 411 1 Slovenia 383 1 Bahrain 310 1 Russia 306 1 Croatia 206 1 Serbia 157 1 Bosnia 93 1 Cyprus 84 1 Moldova 80 1 Tunisia 60 1 Azerbaijan 53 1 Martinique 37 1 Democratic 23 1 Republic of Congo Paraguay 22 1 Cuba 21 1 Ghana 21 1 Puerto Rico 21 1 Jamaica 19 1 Guyana 18 1 Guatemala 17 1 Mauritius 14 1 Gabon 5 1 Cayman Islands 3 1 Curacao 3 1 Sudan 2 1 Czech Republic 995 0 Qatar 481 0 Saudi Arabia 392 0 Romania 367 0 Estonia 306 0 South Africa 202 0 Colombia 196 0 Slovakia 178 0 Kuwait 176 0 Armenia 160 0 Latvia 124 0 Uruguay 110 0 Jordan 100 0 Lithuania 99 0 Vietnam 94 0 Faroe Islands 92 0 Andorra 88 0 North Macedonia 85 0 Brunei 83 0 Sri Lanka 77 0 Belarus 76 0 Malta 73 0 Venezuela 70 0 New Zealand 66 0 Guadeloupe 56 0 Senegal 56 0 Kazakhstan 54 0 Cambodia 53 0 Palestine 53 0 Oman 52 0 Georgia 49 0 Trinidad and 49 0 Tobago Reunion 47 0 Uzbekistan 41 0 Cameroon 40 0 Liechtenstein 37 0 Channel Islands 32 0 Afghanistan 24 0 Honduras 24 0 Nigeria 22 0 Barbados 21 0 Bolivia 19 0 Macau 19 0 French Guiana 18 0 Monaco 18 0 Rwanda 17 0 Montenegro 16 0 Togo 16 0 French Polynesia 15 0 Guam 15 0 Ivory Coast 14 0 Kyrgyzstan 14 0 Maldives 13 0 Mayotte 11 0 Gibraltar 10 0 Mongolia 10 0 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials (Compiled by Vishwadha Chander, Mrinalika Roy, Milla Nissi and Catherine Cadell Editing by Frances Kerry)