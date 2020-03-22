Healthcare
FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus deaths exceed 13,000

    March 22 (Reuters) - More than
305,000 people have been infected
by the novel coronavirus across
the world and more than 13,000
have died, with deaths in Italy
surpassing the toll in China,
where the outbreak began,
according to a Reuters tally.
    Interactive graphic tracking
global spread of coronavirus: open
tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an
external browser.
    The following table shows
countries that have reported
deaths due to the coronavirus
and/or at least 10 confirmed
cases, as of 0200 GMT on March 22:
      
 Countries and       Cases  Deaths
 Territories                
 Italy               53578    4825
 Mainland China      81054    3261
 Iran                20610    1556
 Spain               25496    1378
 France              14459     562
 United States       24180     317
 United Kingdom       5018     233
 Netherlands          3631     136
 South Korea          8897     104
 Germany             22364      84
 Switzerland          6863      80
 Belgium              2815      67
 Japan                1767      45
 Indonesia             450      38
 Turkey                947      21
 Sweden               1770      20
 San Marino            160      20
 Canada               1328      19
 Philippines           307      19
 Brazil               1178      18
 Iraq                  214      17
 Algeria               139      15
 Denmark              1326      13
 Greece                530      13
 Portugal             1280      12
 Egypt                 294      10
 Austria              2992       8
 Malaysia             1183       8
 Luxembourg            670       8
 Norway               2164       7
 Australia            1072       7
 Ecuador               532       7
 Poland                536       5
 India                 332       5
 Peru                  318       5
 Hong Kong             274       4
 Lebanon               230       4
 Argentina             158       4
 Hungary               103       4
 Burkina Faso           64       4
 Ukraine                47       4
 Ireland               785       3
 Pakistan              645       3
 Panama                245       3
 Bulgaria              133       3
 Dominican Republic    112       3
 Morocco                96       3
 Singapore             432       2
 Mexico                203       2
 Taiwan                153       2
 UAE                   153       2
 Costa Rica            117       2
 Albania                76       2
 Bangladesh             24       2
 Israel                883       1
 Chile                 537       1
 Finland               523       1
 Iceland               473       1
 Thailand              411       1
 Slovenia              383       1
 Bahrain               310       1
 Russia                306       1
 Croatia               206       1
 Serbia                157       1
 Bosnia                 93       1
 Cyprus                 84       1
 Moldova                80       1
 Tunisia                60       1
 Azerbaijan             53       1
 Martinique             37       1
 Democratic             23       1
 Republic of Congo          
 Paraguay               22       1
 Cuba                   21       1
 Ghana                  21       1
 Puerto Rico            21       1
 Jamaica                19       1
 Guyana                 18       1
 Guatemala              17       1
 Mauritius              14       1
 Gabon                   5       1
 Cayman Islands          3       1
 Curacao                 3       1
 Sudan                   2       1
 Czech Republic        995       0
 Qatar                 481       0
 Saudi Arabia          392       0
 Romania               367       0
 Estonia               306       0
 South Africa          202       0
 Colombia              196       0
 Slovakia              178       0
 Kuwait                176       0
 Armenia               160       0
 Latvia                124       0
 Uruguay               110       0
 Jordan                100       0
 Lithuania              99       0
 Vietnam                94       0
 Faroe Islands          92       0
 Andorra                88       0
 North Macedonia        85       0
 Brunei                 83       0
 Sri Lanka              77       0
 Belarus                76       0
 Malta                  73       0
 Venezuela              70       0
 New Zealand            66       0
 Guadeloupe             56       0
 Senegal                56       0
 Kazakhstan             54       0
 Cambodia               53       0
 Palestine              53       0
 Oman                   52       0
 Georgia                49       0
 Trinidad and           49       0
 Tobago                     
 Reunion                47       0
 Uzbekistan             41       0
 Cameroon               40       0
 Liechtenstein          37       0
 Channel Islands        32       0
 Afghanistan            24       0
 Honduras               24       0
 Nigeria                22       0
 Barbados               21       0
 Bolivia                19       0
 Macau                  19       0
 French Guiana          18       0
 Monaco                 18       0
 Rwanda                 17       0
 Montenegro             16       0
 Togo                   16       0
 French Polynesia       15       0
 Guam                   15       0
 Ivory Coast            14       0
 Kyrgyzstan             14       0
 Maldives               13       0
 Mayotte                11       0
 Gibraltar              10       0
 Mongolia               10       0
 Source: Reuters tally based on
statements from health ministries
and government officials
    
    
    

 (Compiled by Vishwadha Chander,
Mrinalika Roy, Milla Nissi and
Catherine Cadell
Editing by Frances Kerry)
