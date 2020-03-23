FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus deaths exceed 14,000

March 23 (Reuters) - More than 337,000 people have been infected by the novel coronavirus across the world and 14,651 have died, with deaths in Italy surpassing the toll in China where the outbreak began, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported by 192 countries outside China. Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus: open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser. The following table shows countries that have reported deaths due to the coronavirus and/or at least 10 confirmed cases, as of 0200 GMT on March 23: COUNTRY TOTAL DEATHS CONFIRMED CASES Mainland China 3,270 81,093 Italy 5,476 59,138 United States 421 33,623 Spain 1,772 28,768 Germany 94 24,873 Iran 1,685 21,638 France 674 16,018 South Korea 104 8,897 Switzerland 98 7,474 United Kingdom 281 5,683 Netherlands 179 4,204 Austria 16 3,582 Belgium 75 3,401 Norway 7 2,385 Sweden 21 1,931 Japan 49 1,813 Australia 7 1,609 Portugal 14 1,600 Brazil 25 1,546 Canada 20 1,470 Denmark 13 1,395 Malaysia 10 1,306 Turkey 30 1,236 Czech Republic 1 1,120 Israel 1 1,071 Ireland 4 906 Luxembourg 8 798 Ecuador 14 789 Pakistan 4 776 Poland 7 634 Chile 1 632 Finland 1 626 Greece 15 624 Thailand 1 599 Iceland 1 568 Indonesia 48 514 Saudi Arabia 0 511 Qatar 0 494 Singapore 2 455 Romania 3 433 Slovenia 2 414 India 7 396 Philippines 25 380 Russia 1 367 Peru 5 363 Bahrain 2 334 Egypt 14 327 Estonia 0 326 Hong Kong 4 317 Panama 3 313 South Africa 0 274 Argentina 4 266 Croatia 1 254 Mexico 2 251 Lebanon 4 248 Iraq 20 233 Colombia 2 231 Serbia 2 222 Dominican Republic 3 202 Algeria 17 201 Armenia 0 194 Kuwait 0 188 Bulgaria 3 187 Slovakia 0 185 San Marino 20 175 Taiwan 2 169 Uruguay 0 158 UAE 2 153 Lithuania 1 143 Latvia 0 139 Costa Rica 2 134 Hungary 6 131 Bosnia 1 126 Morocco 4 115 North Macedonia 1 115 Faroe Islands 0 115 Andorra 1 113 Vietnam 0 113 Jordan 0 112 New Zealand 0 102 Cyprus 1 95 Moldova 1 94 Malta 0 90 Albania 2 89 Brunei 0 88 Cambodia 0 84 Sri Lanka 0 82 Belarus 0 76 Burkina Faso 4 75 Tunisia 3 75 Ukraine 4 73 Venezuela 0 70 Senegal 0 67 Azerbaijan 1 65 Kazakhstan 0 59 Palestinian Territories 0 59 Guadeloupe 1 56 Oman 0 55 Georgia 0 54 Trinidad and Tobago 0 50 Reunion 0 47 Uzbekistan 0 43 Afghanistan 1 40 Cameroon 0 40 Martinique 1 37 Liechtenstein 0 37 Cuba 1 35 Channel Islands 0 32 Kosovo 2 31 Democratic Republic of 1 30 Congo Nigeria 0 30 Mauritius 2 28 Bangladesh 2 27 Guam 1 27 Honduras 0 26 Bolivia 0 24 Ghana 1 23 Puerto Rico 1 23 Monaco 0 23 Paraguay 1 22 Macau 0 21 Barbados 0 21 Montenegro 0 21 Guatemala 1 19 Jamaica 1 19 Rwanda 0 19 Guyana 1 18 French Guiana 0 18 French Polynesia 0 18 Togo 0 16 Gibraltar 0 15 Kenya 0 15 Ivory Coast 0 14 Kyrgyzstan 0 14 Maldives 0 13 Tanzania 0 12 Ethiopia 0 11 Mayotte 0 11 Mongolia 0 10 Gabon 1 6 Cayman Islands 1 3 Curacao 1 3 Sudan 1 3 TOTAL DEATHS OUTSIDE 11,381 MAINLAND CHINA Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials (Compiled by Vishwadha Chander, Mrinalika Roy, Milla Nissi and Catherine Cadell Editing by Frances Kerry and Andrew Cawthorne)