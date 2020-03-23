Healthcare
FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus deaths exceed 14,000

    March 23 (Reuters) - More than 337,000 people have
been infected by the novel coronavirus across the world
and 14,651 have died, with deaths in Italy surpassing
the toll in China where the outbreak began, according
to a Reuters tally.
    Infections have been reported by 192 countries
outside China.
    The following table shows countries that have
reported deaths due to the coronavirus and/or at least
10 confirmed cases, as of 0200 GMT on March 23:
    
 COUNTRY                  TOTAL DEATHS  CONFIRMED CASES
 Mainland China                  3,270           81,093
 Italy                           5,476           59,138
 United States                     421           33,623
 Spain                           1,772           28,768
 Germany                            94           24,873
 Iran                            1,685           21,638
 France                            674           16,018
 South Korea                       104            8,897
 Switzerland                        98            7,474
 United Kingdom                    281            5,683
 Netherlands                       179            4,204
 Austria                            16            3,582
 Belgium                            75            3,401
 Norway                              7            2,385
 Sweden                             21            1,931
 Japan                              49            1,813
 Australia                           7            1,609
 Portugal                           14            1,600
 Brazil                             25            1,546
 Canada                             20            1,470
 Denmark                            13            1,395
 Malaysia                           10            1,306
 Turkey                             30            1,236
 Czech Republic                      1            1,120
 Israel                              1            1,071
 Ireland                             4              906
 Luxembourg                          8              798
 Ecuador                            14              789
 Pakistan                            4              776
 Poland                              7              634
 Chile                               1              632
 Finland                             1              626
 Greece                             15              624
 Thailand                            1              599
 Iceland                             1              568
 Indonesia                          48              514
 Saudi Arabia                        0              511
 Qatar                               0              494
 Singapore                           2              455
 Romania                             3              433
 Slovenia                            2              414
 India                               7              396
 Philippines                        25              380
 Russia                              1              367
 Peru                                5              363
 Bahrain                             2              334
 Egypt                              14              327
 Estonia                             0              326
 Hong Kong                           4              317
 Panama                              3              313
 South Africa                        0              274
 Argentina                           4              266
 Croatia                             1              254
 Mexico                              2              251
 Lebanon                             4              248
 Iraq                               20              233
 Colombia                            2              231
 Serbia                              2              222
 Dominican Republic                  3              202
 Algeria                            17              201
 Armenia                             0              194
 Kuwait                              0              188
 Bulgaria                            3              187
 Slovakia                            0              185
 San Marino                         20              175
 Taiwan                              2              169
 Uruguay                             0              158
 UAE                                 2              153
 Lithuania                           1              143
 Latvia                              0              139
 Costa Rica                          2              134
 Hungary                             6              131
 Bosnia                              1              126
 Morocco                             4              115
 North Macedonia                     1              115
 Faroe Islands                       0              115
 Andorra                             1              113
 Vietnam                             0              113
 Jordan                              0              112
 New Zealand                         0              102
 Cyprus                              1               95
 Moldova                             1               94
 Malta                               0               90
 Albania                             2               89
 Brunei                              0               88
 Cambodia                            0               84
 Sri Lanka                           0               82
 Belarus                             0               76
 Burkina Faso                        4               75
 Tunisia                             3               75
 Ukraine                             4               73
 Venezuela                           0               70
 Senegal                             0               67
 Azerbaijan                          1               65
 Kazakhstan                          0               59
 Palestinian Territories             0               59
 Guadeloupe                          1               56
 Oman                                0               55
 Georgia                             0               54
 Trinidad and Tobago                 0               50
 Reunion                             0               47
 Uzbekistan                          0               43
 Afghanistan                         1               40
 Cameroon                            0               40
 Martinique                          1               37
 Liechtenstein                       0               37
 Cuba                                1               35
 Channel Islands                     0               32
 Kosovo                              2               31
 Democratic Republic of              1               30
 Congo                                  
 Nigeria                             0               30
 Mauritius                           2               28
 Bangladesh                          2               27
 Guam                                1               27
 Honduras                            0               26
 Bolivia                             0               24
 Ghana                               1               23
 Puerto Rico                         1               23
 Monaco                              0               23
 Paraguay                            1               22
 Macau                               0               21
 Barbados                            0               21
 Montenegro                          0               21
 Guatemala                           1               19
 Jamaica                             1               19
 Rwanda                              0               19
 Guyana                              1               18
 French Guiana                       0               18
 French Polynesia                    0               18
 Togo                                0               16
 Gibraltar                           0               15
 Kenya                               0               15
 Ivory Coast                         0               14
 Kyrgyzstan                          0               14
 Maldives                            0               13
 Tanzania                            0               12
 Ethiopia                            0               11
 Mayotte                             0               11
 Mongolia                            0               10
 Gabon                               1                6
 Cayman Islands                      1                3
 Curacao                             1                3
 Sudan                               1                3
 TOTAL DEATHS OUTSIDE           11,381                 
 MAINLAND CHINA                         
 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health
ministries and government officials
 

 (Compiled by Vishwadha Chander, Mrinalika Roy, Milla
Nissi and Catherine Cadell
Editing by Frances Kerry and Andrew Cawthorne)
