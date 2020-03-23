FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus deaths exceed 15,000

March 23 (Reuters) - More than 351,300 people have been infected by the novel coronavirus across the world and 15,339 have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported by 192 countries outside China. Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus: open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser. The following table shows countries that have reported deaths due to the coronavirus and/or at least 10 confirmed cases, as of 1400 GMT on March 23: COUNTRY TOTAL DEATHS CONFIRMED CASES Mainland China 3,270 81,093 Italy 5,476 59,138 Spain 2,206 33,089 Iran 1,812 23,049 France 674 16,689 U.S. 428 34,833 United Kingdom 289 5,683 Netherlands 179 4,204 Switzerland 118 8,547 South Korea 111 8,961 Germany 111 26,220 Belgium 88 3,743 Japan 52 1,850 Indonesia 49 579 Philippines 33 462 Turkey 30 1,236 Sweden 25 2,038 Brazil 25 1,620 Iraq 23 266 Portugal 23 2,060 San Marino 20 187 Canada 20 1,472 Algeria 17 201 Greece 17 624 Austria 16 3,923 Egypt 14 327 Ecuador 14 789 Malaysia 14 1,518 Denmark 13 1,450 Norway 9 2,385 Poland 8 684 India 8 425 Luxembourg 8 798 Australia 7 1,717 Hungary 7 167 Pakistan 6 825 Peru 5 363 Romania 5 576 Hong Kong 4 356 Lebanon 4 267 Ukraine 4 73 Argentina 4 266 Ireland 4 906 Morocco 4 134 Albania 4 104 Burkina Faso 4 99 Bulgaria 3 190 Dominican Republic 3 202 Panama 3 313 Slovenia 3 442 Bangladesh 3 33 Tunisia 3 89 Puerto Rico 2 31 Taiwan 2 195 Costa Rica 2 134 Bahrain 2 339 Mexico 2 316 Singapore 2 509 UAE 2 153 Serbia 2 249 Colombia 2 235 North Macedonia 2 136 Kosovo 2 31 Democratic Republic of 2 30 Congo Mauritius 2 28 Ivory Coast 1 25 Thailand 1 721 Azerbaijan 1 72 Gambia 1 2 Gabon 1 6 Guyana 1 18 Cayman Islands 1 3 Sudan 1 3 Guatemala 1 19 Martinique 1 37 Croatia 1 306 Russia 1 438 Jamaica 1 19 Moldova 1 94 Cuba 1 35 Curacao 1 4 Ghana 1 24 Chile 1 746 Zimbabwe 1 2 Iceland 1 588 Israel 1 1,238 Czech Republic 1 1,165 Finland 1 700 Bosnia 1 128 Cyprus 1 95 Afghanistan 1 40 Lithuania 1 154 Andorra 1 133 Paraguay 1 22 Guadeloupe 1 56 Nigeria 1 36 Montenegro 1 22 Guam 1 29 Madagascar 0 12 Tanzania 0 12 Barbados 0 17 Mongolia 0 10 Monaco 0 23 Macau 0 24 Kyrgyzstan 0 16 Kuwait 0 189 Vietnam 0 122 Oman 0 66 Gibraltar 0 15 Ethiopia 0 11 Estonia 0 352 Georgia 0 54 Palestinian 0 59 Territories Qatar 0 494 Saudi Arabia 0 511 Latvia 0 180 Slovakia 0 186 South Africa 0 402 Belarus 0 81 Brunei 0 91 Malta 0 107 Senegal 0 67 Armenia 0 194 Cambodia 0 86 Faroe Islands 0 118 French Polynesia 0 18 French Guiana 0 18 Jordan 0 112 Maldives 0 13 Sri Lanka 0 92 Bolivia 0 27 Kenya 0 15 Kazakhstan 0 62 Venezuela 0 77 Cameroon 0 56 New Zealand 0 102 Liechtenstein 0 46 Reunion 0 47 Uruguay 0 158 Uzbekistan 0 46 Honduras 0 27 Channel Islands 0 35 Togo 0 18 Rwanda 0 19 Trinidad and Tobago 0 50 Mayotte 0 21 TOTAL DEATHS OUTSIDE 12,069 MAINLAND CHINA Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials (Compiled by Vishwadha Chander, Mrinalika Roy, Milla Nissi and Catherine Cadell Editing by Frances Kerry, Andrew Cawthorne and Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)