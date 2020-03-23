Healthcare
March 5, 2020 / 5:47 PM / Updated 20 minutes ago

FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus deaths exceed 15,000

10 Min Read

    March 23 (Reuters) - More than 351,300 people have been
infected by the novel coronavirus across the world and 15,339
have died, according to a Reuters tally.
    Infections have been reported by 192 countries outside
China.
    The following table shows countries that have reported
deaths due to the coronavirus and/or at least 10 confirmed
cases, as of 1400 GMT on March 23:
      
 COUNTRY                 TOTAL DEATHS     CONFIRMED CASES
 Mainland China                    3,270               81,093
 Italy                             5,476               59,138
 Spain                             2,206               33,089
 Iran                              1,812               23,049
 France                              674               16,689
 U.S.                                428               34,833
 United Kingdom                      289                5,683
 Netherlands                         179                4,204
 Switzerland                         118                8,547
 South Korea                         111                8,961
 Germany                             111               26,220
 Belgium                              88                3,743
 Japan                                52                1,850
 Indonesia                            49                  579
 Philippines                          33                  462
 Turkey                               30                1,236
 Sweden                               25                2,038
 Brazil                               25                1,620
 Iraq                                 23                  266
 Portugal                             23                2,060
 San Marino                           20                  187
 Canada                               20                1,472
 Algeria                              17                  201
 Greece                               17                  624
 Austria                              16                3,923
 Egypt                                14                  327
 Ecuador                              14                  789
 Malaysia                             14                1,518
 Denmark                              13                1,450
 Norway                                9                2,385
 Poland                                8                  684
 India                                 8                  425
 Luxembourg                            8                  798
 Australia                             7                1,717
 Hungary                               7                  167
 Pakistan                              6                  825
 Peru                                  5                  363
 Romania                               5                  576
 Hong Kong                             4                  356
 Lebanon                               4                  267
 Ukraine                               4                   73
 Argentina                             4                  266
 Ireland                               4                  906
 Morocco                               4                  134
 Albania                               4                  104
 Burkina Faso                          4                   99
 Bulgaria                              3                  190
 Dominican Republic                    3                  202
 Panama                                3                  313
 Slovenia                              3                  442
 Bangladesh                            3                   33
 Tunisia                               3                   89
 Puerto Rico                           2                   31
 Taiwan                                2                  195
 Costa Rica                            2                  134
 Bahrain                               2                  339
 Mexico                                2                  316
 Singapore                             2                  509
 UAE                                   2                  153
 Serbia                                2                  249
 Colombia                              2                  235
 North Macedonia                       2                  136
 Kosovo                                2                   31
 Democratic Republic of                2                   30
 Congo                                    
 Mauritius                             2                   28
 Ivory Coast                           1                   25
 Thailand                              1                  721
 Azerbaijan                            1                   72
 Gambia                                1                    2
 Gabon                                 1                    6
 Guyana                                1                   18
 Cayman Islands                        1                    3
 Sudan                                 1                    3
 Guatemala                             1                   19
 Martinique                            1                   37
 Croatia                               1                  306
 Russia                                1                  438
 Jamaica                               1                   19
 Moldova                               1                   94
 Cuba                                  1                   35
 Curacao                               1                    4
 Ghana                                 1                   24
 Chile                                 1                  746
 Zimbabwe                              1                    2
 Iceland                               1                  588
 Israel                                1                1,238
 Czech Republic                        1                1,165
 Finland                               1                  700
 Bosnia                                1                  128
 Cyprus                                1                   95
 Afghanistan                           1                   40
 Lithuania                             1                  154
 Andorra                               1                  133
 Paraguay                              1                   22
 Guadeloupe                            1                   56
 Nigeria                               1                   36
 Montenegro                            1                   22
 Guam                                  1                   29
 Madagascar                            0                   12
 Tanzania                              0                   12
 Barbados                              0                   17
 Mongolia                              0                   10
 Monaco                                0                   23
 Macau                                 0                   24
 Kyrgyzstan                            0                   16
 Kuwait                                0                  189
 Vietnam                               0                  122
 Oman                                  0                   66
 Gibraltar                             0                   15
 Ethiopia                              0                   11
 Estonia                               0                  352
 Georgia                               0                   54
 Palestinian                           0                   59
 Territories                              
 Qatar                                 0                  494
 Saudi Arabia                          0                  511
 Latvia                                0                  180
 Slovakia                              0                  186
 South Africa                          0                  402
 Belarus                               0                   81
 Brunei                                0                   91
 Malta                                 0                  107
 Senegal                               0                   67
 Armenia                               0                  194
 Cambodia                              0                   86
 Faroe Islands                         0                  118
 French Polynesia                      0                   18
 French Guiana                         0                   18
 Jordan                                0                  112
 Maldives                              0                   13
 Sri Lanka                             0                   92
 Bolivia                               0                   27
 Kenya                                 0                   15
 Kazakhstan                            0                   62
 Venezuela                             0                   77
 Cameroon                              0                   56
 New Zealand                           0                  102
 Liechtenstein                         0                   46
 Reunion                               0                   47
 Uruguay                               0                  158
 Uzbekistan                            0                   46
 Honduras                              0                   27
 Channel Islands                       0                   35
 Togo                                  0                   18
 Rwanda                                0                   19
 Trinidad and Tobago                   0                   50
 Mayotte                               0                   21
 TOTAL DEATHS OUTSIDE             12,069                     
 MAINLAND CHINA                           
    
Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health
ministries and government officials
 

 (Compiled by Vishwadha Chander, Mrinalika Roy, Milla Nissi
and Catherine Cadell
Editing by Frances Kerry, Andrew Cawthorne and Saumyadeb
Chakrabarty)
