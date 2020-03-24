Healthcare
March 5, 2020 / 5:47 PM / Updated an hour ago

FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus deaths exceed 16,500

10 Min Read

    March 24 (Reuters) - More than 377,300 people have
been infected by the novel coronavirus across the world
and 16,520 have died, according to a Reuters tally.
    Infections have been reported by 194 countries outside
China.
    Interactive graphic tracking global spread of
coronavirus: open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external
browser.
    The following table shows countries that have reported
deaths due to the coronavirus and/or at least 10 confirmed
cases, as of 0200 GMT on March 24:
      
 COUNTRY                   TOTAL DEATHS    CONFIRMED CASES
 Mainland China                     3,270           81,093
 Italy                              6,077           63,927
 United States                        554           42,187
 Spain                              2,311           35,136
 Germany                              123           29,056
 Iran                               1,812           23,049
 France                               860           19,856
 South Korea                          120            9,037
 Switzerland                          120            8,795
 United Kingdom                       335            6,650
 Netherlands                          213            4,749
 Austria                               21            4,474
 Belgium                               88            3,743
 Norway                                10            2,621
 Canada                                24            2,091
 Portugal                              23            2,060
 Sweden                                25            2,046
 Brazil                                34            1,924
 Australia                              7            1,887
 Japan                                 52            1,852
 Turkey                                37            1,529
 Malaysia                              14            1,518
 Denmark                               24            1,450
 Israel                                 1            1,442
 Czech Republic                         1            1,236
 Ireland                                6            1,125
 Ecuador                               18              981
 Luxembourg                             8              875
 Pakistan                               6              875
 Poland                                 8              749
 Chile                                  2              746
 Thailand                               1              721
 Finland                                1              700
 Greece                                17              695
 Iceland                                1              588
 Indonesia                             49              579
 Romania                                7              576
 Saudi Arabia                           0              562
 Singapore                              2              509
 Qatar                                  0              501
 India                                 10              499
 Philippines                           33              462
 Slovenia                               3              442
 Russia                                 1              438
 South Africa                           0              402
 Peru                                   5              395
 Bahrain                                2              377
 Egypt                                 19              366
 Hong Kong                              4              356
 Estonia                                0              352
 Panama                                 6              345
 Croatia                                1              324
 Mexico                                 3              316
 Argentina                              4              301
 Colombia                               3              277
 Lebanon                                4              267
 Iraq                                  23              266
 Serbia                                 3              249
 Dominican Republic                     3              245
 Armenia                                0              235
 Algeria                               17              230
 Bulgaria                               3              201
 UAE                                    2              198
 Taiwan                                 2              195
 Kuwait                                 0              189
 San Marino                            20              187
 Slovakia                               0              185
 Latvia                                 0              180
 Lithuania                              1              179
 Hungary                                7              167
 Uruguay                                0              162
 Costa Rica                             2              158
 Morocco                                4              143
 Bosnia                                 1              136
 North Macedonia                        2              136
 Andorra                                1              133
 Jordan                                 0              127
 Vietnam                                0              123
 Faroe Islands                          0              118
 Cyprus                                 1              116
 Moldova                                1              109
 Malta                                  0              107
 Albania                                4              104
 New Zealand                            0              102
 Burkina Faso                           4               99
 Sri Lanka                              0               99
 Belarus                                0               91
 Brunei                                 0               91
 Tunisia                                3               89
 Cambodia                               0               86
 Venezuela                              0               84
 Senegal                                0               79
 Ukraine                                4               73
 Azerbaijan                             1               72
 Reunion                                0               71
 Oman                                   0               66
 Guadeloupe                             1               62
 Kazakhstan                             0               62
 Georgia                                0               61
 Palestinian Territories                0               59
 Cameroon                               0               56
 Martinique                             1               53
 Liechtenstein                          0               51
 Trinidad and Tobago                    0               51
 Uzbekistan                             0               46
 Afghanistan                            1               40
 Cuba                                   1               40
 Nigeria                                1               40
 Channel Islands                        0               36
 Democratic Republic of                 2               36
 the Congo                                 
 Mauritius                              2               36
 Rwanda                                 0               36
 Bangladesh                             3               33
 Kosovo                                 2               31
 Puerto Rico                            2               31
 Honduras                               0               30
 Guam                                   1               29
 Bolivia                                0               27
 Ghana                                  2               27
 Montenegro                             1               27
 Ivory Coast                            1               25
 Macau                                  0               24
 Mayotte                                0               24
 Monaco                                 0               23
 Paraguay                               1               22
 French Guiana                          0               20
 Guatemala                              1               20
 Guyana                                 1               20
 Jamaica                                1               19
 French Polynesia                       0               18
 Togo                                   0               18
 Barbados                               0               17
 U.S. Virgin Islands                    0               17
 Kenya                                  0               16
 Kyrgyzstan                             0               16
 Gibraltar                              0               15
 Isle of Man                            0               13
 Maldives                               0               13
 Madagascar                             0               12
 Tanzania                               0               12
 Ethiopia                               0               11
 Mongolia                               0               10
 Gabon                                  1                6
 Cayman Islands                         1                5
 Curacao                                1                4
 Sudan                                  1                3
 Gambia                                 1                2
 Zimbabwe                               1                2
 TOTAL DEATHS OUTSIDE              13,250                 
 MAINLAND CHINA                            
 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health
ministries and government officials
 

 (Compiled by Vishwadha Chander, Mrinalika Roy, Milla
Nissi and Catherine Cadell
Editing by Frances Kerry, Andrew Cawthorne and Saumyadeb
Chakrabarty)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below