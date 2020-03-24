FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus deaths exceed 16,500

March 24 (Reuters) - More than 377,300 people have been infected by the novel coronavirus across the world and 16,520 have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported by 194 countries outside China. Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus: open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser. The following table shows countries that have reported deaths due to the coronavirus and/or at least 10 confirmed cases, as of 0200 GMT on March 24: COUNTRY TOTAL DEATHS CONFIRMED CASES Mainland China 3,270 81,093 Italy 6,077 63,927 United States 554 42,187 Spain 2,311 35,136 Germany 123 29,056 Iran 1,812 23,049 France 860 19,856 South Korea 120 9,037 Switzerland 120 8,795 United Kingdom 335 6,650 Netherlands 213 4,749 Austria 21 4,474 Belgium 88 3,743 Norway 10 2,621 Canada 24 2,091 Portugal 23 2,060 Sweden 25 2,046 Brazil 34 1,924 Australia 7 1,887 Japan 52 1,852 Turkey 37 1,529 Malaysia 14 1,518 Denmark 24 1,450 Israel 1 1,442 Czech Republic 1 1,236 Ireland 6 1,125 Ecuador 18 981 Luxembourg 8 875 Pakistan 6 875 Poland 8 749 Chile 2 746 Thailand 1 721 Finland 1 700 Greece 17 695 Iceland 1 588 Indonesia 49 579 Romania 7 576 Saudi Arabia 0 562 Singapore 2 509 Qatar 0 501 India 10 499 Philippines 33 462 Slovenia 3 442 Russia 1 438 South Africa 0 402 Peru 5 395 Bahrain 2 377 Egypt 19 366 Hong Kong 4 356 Estonia 0 352 Panama 6 345 Croatia 1 324 Mexico 3 316 Argentina 4 301 Colombia 3 277 Lebanon 4 267 Iraq 23 266 Serbia 3 249 Dominican Republic 3 245 Armenia 0 235 Algeria 17 230 Bulgaria 3 201 UAE 2 198 Taiwan 2 195 Kuwait 0 189 San Marino 20 187 Slovakia 0 185 Latvia 0 180 Lithuania 1 179 Hungary 7 167 Uruguay 0 162 Costa Rica 2 158 Morocco 4 143 Bosnia 1 136 North Macedonia 2 136 Andorra 1 133 Jordan 0 127 Vietnam 0 123 Faroe Islands 0 118 Cyprus 1 116 Moldova 1 109 Malta 0 107 Albania 4 104 New Zealand 0 102 Burkina Faso 4 99 Sri Lanka 0 99 Belarus 0 91 Brunei 0 91 Tunisia 3 89 Cambodia 0 86 Venezuela 0 84 Senegal 0 79 Ukraine 4 73 Azerbaijan 1 72 Reunion 0 71 Oman 0 66 Guadeloupe 1 62 Kazakhstan 0 62 Georgia 0 61 Palestinian Territories 0 59 Cameroon 0 56 Martinique 1 53 Liechtenstein 0 51 Trinidad and Tobago 0 51 Uzbekistan 0 46 Afghanistan 1 40 Cuba 1 40 Nigeria 1 40 Channel Islands 0 36 Democratic Republic of 2 36 the Congo Mauritius 2 36 Rwanda 0 36 Bangladesh 3 33 Kosovo 2 31 Puerto Rico 2 31 Honduras 0 30 Guam 1 29 Bolivia 0 27 Ghana 2 27 Montenegro 1 27 Ivory Coast 1 25 Macau 0 24 Mayotte 0 24 Monaco 0 23 Paraguay 1 22 French Guiana 0 20 Guatemala 1 20 Guyana 1 20 Jamaica 1 19 French Polynesia 0 18 Togo 0 18 Barbados 0 17 U.S. Virgin Islands 0 17 Kenya 0 16 Kyrgyzstan 0 16 Gibraltar 0 15 Isle of Man 0 13 Maldives 0 13 Madagascar 0 12 Tanzania 0 12 Ethiopia 0 11 Mongolia 0 10 Gabon 1 6 Cayman Islands 1 5 Curacao 1 4 Sudan 1 3 Gambia 1 2 Zimbabwe 1 2 TOTAL DEATHS OUTSIDE 13,250 MAINLAND CHINA Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials (Compiled by Vishwadha Chander, Mrinalika Roy, Milla Nissi and Catherine Cadell Editing by Frances Kerry, Andrew Cawthorne and Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)