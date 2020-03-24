FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus deaths exceed 17,000

March 24 (Reuters) - More than 395,500 people have been infected by the novel coronavirus across the world and 17,225 have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported by 195 countries outside China. Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus: open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser. The following table shows countries that have reported deaths due to the coronavirus and/or at least 10 confirmed cases, as of 1400 GMT on March 24: COUNTRY TOTAL DEATHS CONFIRMED CASES Mainland China 3,270 81,093 Italy 6,077 63,927 Spain 2,696 39,673 Iran 1,934 24,811 France 860 19,856 U.S. 582 46,168 United Kingdom 335 6,650 Netherlands 276 5,560 Germany 132 31,260 Switzerland 122 9,117 Belgium 122 4,269 South Korea 120 9,037 Indonesia 55 686 Japan 52 1,911 Turkey 37 1,529 Sweden 36 2,272 Philippines 35 552 Brazil 34 1,965 Denmark 32 1,577 Portugal 29 2,362 Austria 25 4,839 Canada 24 2,091 Iraq 23 316 San Marino 21 187 Greece 19 695 Egypt 19 366 Ecuador 18 981 Algeria 17 231 Malaysia 15 1,624 Norway 12 2,715 India 10 519 Poland 9 774 Hungary 9 187 Luxembourg 8 875 Australia 8 2,144 Romania 8 762 Pakistan 7 918 Ireland 6 1,125 Panama 6 345 Peru 5 395 Albania 5 123 Hong Kong 4 386 Lebanon 4 304 Ukraine 4 97 Argentina 4 301 Morocco 4 143 Burkina Faso 4 114 Slovenia 4 480 Bangladesh 4 39 Mexico 4 367 Thailand 4 827 Bulgaria 3 202 Dominican Republic 3 245 Tunisia 3 114 Bahrain 3 390 Serbia 3 249 Colombia 3 306 Puerto Rico 2 39 Taiwan 2 216 Costa Rica 2 158 Singapore 2 558 UAE 2 198 North Macedonia 2 148 Democratic Republic of 2 45 Congo Mauritius 2 36 Ghana 2 52 Chile 2 922 Iceland 2 678 Czech Republic 2 1,289 Bosnia 2 150 Paraguay 2 27 Cabo Verde 1 3 Kosovo 1 61 Ivory Coast 1 25 Azerbaijan 1 72 Gambia 1 2 Gabon 1 6 Guyana 1 20 Cayman Islands 1 5 Sudan 1 3 Guatemala 1 20 Martinique 1 53 Croatia 1 361 Russia 1 495 Jamaica 1 21 Moldova 1 109 Cuba 1 40 Curacao 1 4 Zimbabwe 1 4 Israel 1 1,656 Finland 1 792 Cyprus 1 116 Afghanistan 1 42 Lithuania 1 187 Andorra 1 164 Guadeloupe 1 62 Nigeria 1 42 Montenegro 1 29 Guam 1 29 Saudi Arabia 1 767 New Caledonia 0 10 U.S. Virgin Islands 0 17 Isle of Man 0 20 Madagascar 0 17 Tanzania 0 12 Barbados 0 17 Mongolia 0 10 Monaco 0 23 Macau 0 24 Kyrgyzstan 0 42 Kuwait 0 191 Vietnam 0 123 Oman 0 66 Gibraltar 0 15 Ethiopia 0 12 Estonia 0 369 Georgia 0 67 Palestinian Territories 0 60 Qatar 0 501 Latvia 0 197 Slovakia 0 204 South Africa 0 554 Belarus 0 91 Brunei 0 104 Malta 0 110 Senegal 0 86 Aruba 0 12 Armenia 0 235 Cambodia 0 86 Faroe Islands 0 122 French Polynesia 0 23 French Guiana 0 23 Jordan 0 127 Maldives 0 13 Sri Lanka 0 101 Bolivia 0 28 Kenya 0 16 Kazakhstan 0 68 Venezuela 0 84 Cameroon 0 72 New Zealand 0 155 Liechtenstein 0 51 Reunion 0 75 Uruguay 0 162 Uzbekistan 0 50 Honduras 0 30 Channel Islands 0 36 Togo 0 20 Rwanda 0 36 Trinidad and Tobago 0 51 Mayotte 0 36 TOTAL DEATHS OUTSIDE 13,955 MAINLAND CHINA Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials (Compiled by Vishwadha Chander, Mrinalika Roy, Milla Nissi and Catherine Cadell Editing by Frances Kerry, Andrew Cawthorne and Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)