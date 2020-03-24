Healthcare
March 5, 2020 / 5:47 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus deaths exceed 17,000

11 Min Read

    March 24 (Reuters) - More than 395,500 people have been
infected by the novel coronavirus across the world and 17,225
have died, according to a Reuters tally.
    Infections have been reported by 195 countries outside
China.
    Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus:
open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser.
    The following table shows countries that have reported
deaths due to the coronavirus and/or at least 10 confirmed
cases, as of 1400 GMT on March 24:
      
 COUNTRY                   TOTAL DEATHS     CONFIRMED CASES
 Mainland China                      3,270               81,093
 Italy                               6,077               63,927
 Spain                               2,696               39,673
 Iran                                1,934               24,811
 France                                860               19,856
 U.S.                                  582               46,168
 United Kingdom                        335                6,650
 Netherlands                           276                5,560
 Germany                               132               31,260
 Switzerland                           122                9,117
 Belgium                               122                4,269
 South Korea                           120                9,037
 Indonesia                              55                  686
 Japan                                  52                1,911
 Turkey                                 37                1,529
 Sweden                                 36                2,272
 Philippines                            35                  552
 Brazil                                 34                1,965
 Denmark                                32                1,577
 Portugal                               29                2,362
 Austria                                25                4,839
 Canada                                 24                2,091
 Iraq                                   23                  316
 San Marino                             21                  187
 Greece                                 19                  695
 Egypt                                  19                  366
 Ecuador                                18                  981
 Algeria                                17                  231
 Malaysia                               15                1,624
 Norway                                 12                2,715
 India                                  10                  519
 Poland                                  9                  774
 Hungary                                 9                  187
 Luxembourg                              8                  875
 Australia                               8                2,144
 Romania                                 8                  762
 Pakistan                                7                  918
 Ireland                                 6                1,125
 Panama                                  6                  345
 Peru                                    5                  395
 Albania                                 5                  123
 Hong Kong                               4                  386
 Lebanon                                 4                  304
 Ukraine                                 4                   97
 Argentina                               4                  301
 Morocco                                 4                  143
 Burkina Faso                            4                  114
 Slovenia                                4                  480
 Bangladesh                              4                   39
 Mexico                                  4                  367
 Thailand                                4                  827
 Bulgaria                                3                  202
 Dominican Republic                      3                  245
 Tunisia                                 3                  114
 Bahrain                                 3                  390
 Serbia                                  3                  249
 Colombia                                3                  306
 Puerto Rico                             2                   39
 Taiwan                                  2                  216
 Costa Rica                              2                  158
 Singapore                               2                  558
 UAE                                     2                  198
 North Macedonia                         2                  148
 Democratic Republic of                  2                   45
 Congo                                      
 Mauritius                               2                   36
 Ghana                                   2                   52
 Chile                                   2                  922
 Iceland                                 2                  678
 Czech Republic                          2                1,289
 Bosnia                                  2                  150
 Paraguay                                2                   27
 Cabo Verde                              1                    3
 Kosovo                                  1                   61
 Ivory Coast                             1                   25
 Azerbaijan                              1                   72
 Gambia                                  1                    2
 Gabon                                   1                    6
 Guyana                                  1                   20
 Cayman Islands                          1                    5
 Sudan                                   1                    3
 Guatemala                               1                   20
 Martinique                              1                   53
 Croatia                                 1                  361
 Russia                                  1                  495
 Jamaica                                 1                   21
 Moldova                                 1                  109
 Cuba                                    1                   40
 Curacao                                 1                    4
 Zimbabwe                                1                    4
 Israel                                  1                1,656
 Finland                                 1                  792
 Cyprus                                  1                  116
 Afghanistan                             1                   42
 Lithuania                               1                  187
 Andorra                                 1                  164
 Guadeloupe                              1                   62
 Nigeria                                 1                   42
 Montenegro                              1                   29
 Guam                                    1                   29
 Saudi Arabia                            1                  767
 New Caledonia                           0                   10
 U.S. Virgin Islands                     0                   17
 Isle of Man                             0                   20
 Madagascar                              0                   17
 Tanzania                                0                   12
 Barbados                                0                   17
 Mongolia                                0                   10
 Monaco                                  0                   23
 Macau                                   0                   24
 Kyrgyzstan                              0                   42
 Kuwait                                  0                  191
 Vietnam                                 0                  123
 Oman                                    0                   66
 Gibraltar                               0                   15
 Ethiopia                                0                   12
 Estonia                                 0                  369
 Georgia                                 0                   67
 Palestinian Territories                 0                   60
 Qatar                                   0                  501
 Latvia                                  0                  197
 Slovakia                                0                  204
 South Africa                            0                  554
 Belarus                                 0                   91
 Brunei                                  0                  104
 Malta                                   0                  110
 Senegal                                 0                   86
 Aruba                                   0                   12
 Armenia                                 0                  235
 Cambodia                                0                   86
 Faroe Islands                           0                  122
 French Polynesia                        0                   23
 French Guiana                           0                   23
 Jordan                                  0                  127
 Maldives                                0                   13
 Sri Lanka                               0                  101
 Bolivia                                 0                   28
 Kenya                                   0                   16
 Kazakhstan                              0                   68
 Venezuela                               0                   84
 Cameroon                                0                   72
 New Zealand                             0                  155
 Liechtenstein                           0                   51
 Reunion                                 0                   75
 Uruguay                                 0                  162
 Uzbekistan                              0                   50
 Honduras                                0                   30
 Channel Islands                         0                   36
 Togo                                    0                   20
 Rwanda                                  0                   36
 Trinidad and Tobago                     0                   51
 Mayotte                                 0                   36
 TOTAL DEATHS OUTSIDE               13,955                     
 MAINLAND CHINA                             
 
    
    Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health
ministries and government officials
 

 (Compiled by Vishwadha Chander, Mrinalika Roy, Milla Nissi and
Catherine Cadell
Editing by Frances Kerry, Andrew Cawthorne and Saumyadeb
Chakrabarty)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below