Healthcare
March 5, 2020 / 5:47 PM / Updated 4 hours ago

FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus deaths exceed 18,800

10 Min Read

    March 25 (Reuters) - More than 420,700 people have
been infected by the novel coronavirus across the world
and 18,820 have died, according to a Reuters tally.
    Infections have been reported by 196 countries
outside China.
    Interactive graphic tracking global spread of
coronavirus: open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an
external browser.
    The following table shows countries that have
reported deaths due to the coronavirus and/or at least
10 confirmed cases, as of 0200 GMT on March 25:
      
 COUNTRY                  TOTAL DEATHS   CONFIRMED CASES
 Mainland China                   3,270           81,093
 Italy                            6,820           69,176
 United States                      713           53,018
 Spain                            2,991           42,058
 Germany                            159           32,991
 Iran                             1,934           24,811
 France                           1,100           22,304
 Switzerland                        122            9,877
 South Korea                        120            9,037
 United Kingdom                     422            8,077
 Netherlands                        276            5,560
 Austria                             28            5,283
 Belgium                            122            4,269
 Norway                              12            2,866
 Canada                              26            2,792
 Portugal                            33            2,362
 Australia                            8            2,317
 Sweden                              40            2,299
 Brazil                              46            2,247
 Israel                               3            1,930
 Japan                               52            1,911
 Turkey                              44            1,872
 Malaysia                            16            1,624
 Denmark                             32            1,591
 Czech Republic                       3            1,394
 Ireland                              7            1,329
 Luxembourg                           8            1,099
 Ecuador                             27            1,082
 Pakistan                             7              972
 Chile                                2              922
 Poland                              10              901
 Thailand                             4              827
 Romania                             12              794
 Finland                              1              792
 Saudi Arabia                         1              767
 Greece                              20              743
 Indonesia                           55              686
 Iceland                              2              648
 Singapore                            2              558
 South Africa                         0              554
 Philippines                         35              552
 India                               10              536
 Qatar                                0              526
 Russia                               1              495
 Slovenia                             4              480
 Panama                               6              443
 Peru                                 7              416
 Egypt                               20              402
 Bahrain                              3              392
 Argentina                            6              387
 Hong Kong                            4              386
 Croatia                              1              382
 Colombia                             3              378
 Estonia                              0              369
 Mexico                               4              367
 Lebanon                              4              318
 Iraq                                27              316
 Dominican Republic                   6              312
 Serbia                               3              303
 Algeria                             19              264
 Armenia                              0              249
 UAE                                  2              248
 Bulgaria                             3              218
 Taiwan                               2              216
 Lithuania                            2              209
 New Zealand                          0              205
 Slovakia                             0              204
 Latvia                               0              197
 Kuwait                               0              191
 Uruguay                              0              189
 Hungary                              9              187
 San Marino                          21              187
 Costa Rica                           2              177
 Morocco                              5              170
 Andorra                              1              164
 Bosnia                               3              154
 Jordan                               0              154
 North Macedonia                      2              148
 Vietnam                              0              134
 Moldova                              1              125
 Cyprus                               3              124
 Albania                              5              123
 Faroe Islands                        0              122
 Burkina Faso                         4              114
 Tunisia                              4              114
 Malta                                0              110
 Brunei                               0              104
 Sri Lanka                            0              102
 Ukraine                              4              102
 Reunion                              0               94
 Cambodia                             0               91
 Azerbaijan                           1               87
 Senegal                              0               86
 Oman                                 0               84
 Venezuela                            0               84
 Belarus                              0               81
 Afghanistan                          1               74
 Guadeloupe                           1               73
 Ivory Coast                          1               73
 Cameroon                             0               72
 Kazakhstan                           0               72
 Georgia                              0               70
 Kosovo                               1               61
 Palestinian Territories              0               60
 Martinique                           1               57
 Trinidad and Tobago                  0               57
 Ghana                                2               53
 Liechtenstein                        0               51
 Uzbekistan                           0               50
 Cuba                                 1               48
 Montenegro                           1               47
 Democratic Republic of               2               45
 the Congo                               
 Nigeria                              1               44
 Kyrgyzstan                           0               42
 Mauritius                            2               42
 Rwanda                               0               40
 Bangladesh                           4               39
 Puerto Rico                          2               39
 Channel Islands                      0               36
 Mayotte                              0               36
 Guam                                 1               32
 Honduras                             0               30
 Macau                                0               29
 Bolivia                              0               29
 Paraguay                             2               27
 French Polynesia                     0               25
 Kenya                                0               25
 French Guiana                        0               23
 Isle of Man                          0               23
 Monaco                               0               23
 Guatemala                            1               21
 Jamaica                              1               21
 Guyana                               1               20
 Togo                                 0               20
 Barbados                             0               18
 Aruba                                0               17
 Madagascar                           0               17
 U.S. Virgin Islands                  0               17
 Gibraltar                            0               15
 Maldives                             0               13
 Ethiopia                             0               12
 Tanzania                             0               12
 Mongolia                             0               10
 New Caledonia                        0               10
 Cayman Islands                       1                6
 Curacao                              1                6
 Gabon                                1                6
 Zimbabwe                             1                4
 Cabo Verde                           1                3
 Gambia                               1                3
 Sudan                                1                3
 TOTAL DEATHS OUTSIDE            15,550                 
 MAINLAND CHINA                          
 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health
ministries and government officials
 

 (Compiled by Vishwadha Chander, Mrinalika Roy, Milla
Nissi and Catherine Cadell
Editing by Frances Kerry, Andrew Cawthorne and Saumyadeb
Chakrabarty)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below