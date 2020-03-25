Healthcare
FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus deaths exceed 19,500

    March 25 (Reuters) - More than 435,300 people have been infected
by the novel coronavirus across the world and 19,587 have died,
according to a Reuters tally.
    Infections have been reported by 197 countries outside China.
    The following table shows countries that have reported deaths due
to the coronavirus and/or at least 10 confirmed cases, as of 1400 GMT
on March 25:
     
 COUNTRY                         TOTAL DEATHS     CONFIRMED CASES
 Mainland China                            3,270               81,093
 Italy                                     6,820               69,176
 Spain                                     3,434               47,610
 Iran                                      2,077               27,017
 France                                    1,100               22,304
 U.S.                                        730               53,541
 United Kingdom                              427                8,227
 Netherlands                                 276                5,560
 Belgium                                     178                4,937
 Germany                                     175               34,055
 Switzerland                                 145               10,456
 South Korea                                 126                9,173
 Indonesia                                    58                  790
 Japan                                        55                2,014
 Brazil                                       47                2,271
 Turkey                                       44                1,872
 Portugal                                     43                2,995
 Sweden                                       41                2,510
 Philippines                                  38                  636
 Denmark                                      34                1,715
 Austria                                      30                5,516
 Iraq                                         27                  316
 Ecuador                                      27                1,082
 Canada                                       26                2,792
 San Marino                                   21                  187
 Greece                                       20                  743
 Egypt                                        20                  402
 Algeria                                      19                  264
 Malaysia                                     19                1,796
 Norway                                       14                2,902
 Poland                                       13                  957
 Romania                                      13                  906
 India                                        10                  562
 Hungary                                      10                  226
 Australia                                     9                2,431
 Luxembourg                                    8                1,099
 Pakistan                                      8                1,000
 Ireland                                       7                1,329
 Peru                                          7                  416
 Panama                                        6                  443
 Argentina                                     6                  387
 Dominican Republic                            6                  312
 Albania                                       5                  146
 Morocco                                       5                  170
 Slovenia                                      5                  528
 Bangladesh                                    5                   39
 Mexico                                        5                  405
 Czech Republic                                5                1,497
 Israel                                        5                2,170
 Hong Kong                                     4                  410
 Lebanon                                       4                  333
 Ukraine                                       4                  113
 Burkina Faso                                  4                  114
 Thailand                                      4                  934
 Tunisia                                       4                  119
 Serbia                                        4                  303
 Lithuania                                     4                  255
 Bulgaria                                      3                  220
 Bahrain                                       3                  419
 Colombia                                      3                  378
 Democratic Republic of Congo                  3                   48
 Ghana                                         3                   68
 Bosnia                                        3                  168
 Paraguay                                      3                   37
 Zimbabwe                                      3                    4
 Finland                                       3                  853
 Cyprus                                        3                  124
 Puerto Rico                                   2                   39
 Taiwan                                        2                  235
 Costa Rica                                    2                  177
 Singapore                                     2                  558
 UAE                                           2                  248
 North Macedonia                               2                  177
 Mauritius                                     2                   48
 Chile                                         2                  922
 Iceland                                       2                  648
 Afghanistan                                   2                   79
 Saudi Arabia                                  2                  900
 Cabo Verde                                    1                    4
 Kosovo                                        1                   61
 Ivory Coast                                   1                   73
 Azerbaijan                                    1                   87
 Gambia                                        1                    3
 Gabon                                         1                    6
 Guyana                                        1                   20
 Cayman Islands                                1                    6
 Sudan                                         1                    3
 Guatemala                                     1                   21
 Martinique                                    1                   57
 Croatia                                       1                  418
 Russia                                        1                  658
 Jamaica                                       1                   25
 Moldova                                       1                  125
 Cuba                                          1                   48
 Curacao                                       1                    6
 Andorra                                       1                  188
 Guadeloupe                                    1                   73
 Niger                                         1                    7
 Nigeria                                       1                   46
 Montenegro                                    1                   52
 Guam                                          1                   32
 Cameroon                                      1                   72
 Djibouti                                      0                   11
 Uganda                                        0                   14
 New Caledonia                                 0                   14
 U.S. Virgin Islands                           0                   17
 Isle of Man                                   0                   23
 Madagascar                                    0                   19
 Tanzania                                      0                   12
 Barbados                                      0                   18
 Mongolia                                      0                   10
 Monaco                                        0                   27
 Macau                                         0                   30
 Kyrgyzstan                                    0                   44
 Kuwait                                        0                  195
 Zambia                                        0                   12
 Vietnam                                       0                  141
 Oman                                          0                   99
 Gibraltar                                     0                   15
 Ethiopia                                      0                   12
 Estonia                                       0                  404
 Georgia                                       0                   73
 Palestinian Territories                       0                   62
 Qatar                                         0                  526
 Latvia                                        0                  221
 Slovakia                                      0                  216
 South Africa                                  0                  709
 Belarus                                       0                   86
 Brunei                                        0                  109
 Malta                                         0                  129
 Senegal                                       0                   99
 Aruba                                         0                   17
 Armenia                                       0                  265
 Cambodia                                      0                   93
 Faroe Islands                                 0                  132
 French Polynesia                              0                   25
 French Guiana                                 0                   23
 Jordan                                        0                  154
 Maldives                                      0                   13
 Sri Lanka                                     0                  102
 Bolivia                                       0                   32
 Kenya                                         0                   25
 Kazakhstan                                    0                   80
 Venezuela                                     0                   91
 New Zealand                                   0                  205
 Liechtenstein                                 0                   51
 Reunion                                       0                   94
 Uruguay                                       0                  189
 Uzbekistan                                    0                   56
 Honduras                                      0                   36
 Channel Islands                               0                   39
 Togo                                          0                   23
 Rwanda                                        0                   40
 Trinidad and Tobago                           0                   57
 Mayotte                                       0                   36
 TOTAL DEATHS OUTSIDE MAINLAND            16,317                     
 CHINA                                            
 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and
government officials
 

 (Compiled by Vishwadha Chander, Mrinalika Roy, Milla Nissi and
Catherine Cadell
Editing by Frances Kerry, Andrew Cawthorne, Saumyadeb Chakrabarty and
Uttaresh.V)
