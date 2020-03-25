FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus deaths exceed 19,500

March 25 (Reuters) - More than 435,300 people have been infected by the novel coronavirus across the world and 19,587 have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported by 197 countries outside China. Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus: open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser. The following table shows countries that have reported deaths due to the coronavirus and/or at least 10 confirmed cases, as of 1400 GMT on March 25: COUNTRY TOTAL DEATHS CONFIRMED CASES Mainland China 3,270 81,093 Italy 6,820 69,176 Spain 3,434 47,610 Iran 2,077 27,017 France 1,100 22,304 U.S. 730 53,541 United Kingdom 427 8,227 Netherlands 276 5,560 Belgium 178 4,937 Germany 175 34,055 Switzerland 145 10,456 South Korea 126 9,173 Indonesia 58 790 Japan 55 2,014 Brazil 47 2,271 Turkey 44 1,872 Portugal 43 2,995 Sweden 41 2,510 Philippines 38 636 Denmark 34 1,715 Austria 30 5,516 Iraq 27 316 Ecuador 27 1,082 Canada 26 2,792 San Marino 21 187 Greece 20 743 Egypt 20 402 Algeria 19 264 Malaysia 19 1,796 Norway 14 2,902 Poland 13 957 Romania 13 906 India 10 562 Hungary 10 226 Australia 9 2,431 Luxembourg 8 1,099 Pakistan 8 1,000 Ireland 7 1,329 Peru 7 416 Panama 6 443 Argentina 6 387 Dominican Republic 6 312 Albania 5 146 Morocco 5 170 Slovenia 5 528 Bangladesh 5 39 Mexico 5 405 Czech Republic 5 1,497 Israel 5 2,170 Hong Kong 4 410 Lebanon 4 333 Ukraine 4 113 Burkina Faso 4 114 Thailand 4 934 Tunisia 4 119 Serbia 4 303 Lithuania 4 255 Bulgaria 3 220 Bahrain 3 419 Colombia 3 378 Democratic Republic of Congo 3 48 Ghana 3 68 Bosnia 3 168 Paraguay 3 37 Zimbabwe 3 4 Finland 3 853 Cyprus 3 124 Puerto Rico 2 39 Taiwan 2 235 Costa Rica 2 177 Singapore 2 558 UAE 2 248 North Macedonia 2 177 Mauritius 2 48 Chile 2 922 Iceland 2 648 Afghanistan 2 79 Saudi Arabia 2 900 Cabo Verde 1 4 Kosovo 1 61 Ivory Coast 1 73 Azerbaijan 1 87 Gambia 1 3 Gabon 1 6 Guyana 1 20 Cayman Islands 1 6 Sudan 1 3 Guatemala 1 21 Martinique 1 57 Croatia 1 418 Russia 1 658 Jamaica 1 25 Moldova 1 125 Cuba 1 48 Curacao 1 6 Andorra 1 188 Guadeloupe 1 73 Niger 1 7 Nigeria 1 46 Montenegro 1 52 Guam 1 32 Cameroon 1 72 Djibouti 0 11 Uganda 0 14 New Caledonia 0 14 U.S. Virgin Islands 0 17 Isle of Man 0 23 Madagascar 0 19 Tanzania 0 12 Barbados 0 18 Mongolia 0 10 Monaco 0 27 Macau 0 30 Kyrgyzstan 0 44 Kuwait 0 195 Zambia 0 12 Vietnam 0 141 Oman 0 99 Gibraltar 0 15 Ethiopia 0 12 Estonia 0 404 Georgia 0 73 Palestinian Territories 0 62 Qatar 0 526 Latvia 0 221 Slovakia 0 216 South Africa 0 709 Belarus 0 86 Brunei 0 109 Malta 0 129 Senegal 0 99 Aruba 0 17 Armenia 0 265 Cambodia 0 93 Faroe Islands 0 132 French Polynesia 0 25 French Guiana 0 23 Jordan 0 154 Maldives 0 13 Sri Lanka 0 102 Bolivia 0 32 Kenya 0 25 Kazakhstan 0 80 Venezuela 0 91 New Zealand 0 205 Liechtenstein 0 51 Reunion 0 94 Uruguay 0 189 Uzbekistan 0 56 Honduras 0 36 Channel Islands 0 39 Togo 0 23 Rwanda 0 40 Trinidad and Tobago 0 57 Mayotte 0 36 TOTAL DEATHS OUTSIDE MAINLAND 16,317 CHINA Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials (Compiled by Vishwadha Chander, Mrinalika Roy, Milla Nissi and Catherine Cadell Editing by Frances Kerry, Andrew Cawthorne, Saumyadeb Chakrabarty and Uttaresh.V)