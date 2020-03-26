Healthcare
FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus deaths exceed 21,200

    March 26 (Reuters) - More than 470,800 people have been
infected by the novel coronavirus across the world and 21,221 have
died, according to a Reuters tally.
    Infections have been reported in 200 countries and territories
outside China.
    The following table shows countries that have reported deaths
due to the coronavirus and/or at least 10 confirmed cases, as of
0200 GMT on March 26:  
 COUNTRY                              TOTAL DEATHS  CONFIRMED CASES
 Mainland China                       3,270         81,285
 Italy                                7,503         74,386
 United States                        978           67,847
 Spain                                3,647         49,515
 Germany                              206           37,323
 Iran                                 2,077         27,017
 France                               1,331         25,233
 Switzerland                          153           10,897
 United Kingdom                       456           9,529
 South Korea                          131           9,241
 Netherlands                          356           6,412
 Austria                              30            5,588
 Belgium                              178           4,937
 Canada                               36            3,409
 Norway                               14            3,084
 Portugal                             43            2,995
 Australia                            11            2,676
 Brazil                               59            2,554
 Sweden                               62            2,526
 Turkey                               59            2,433
 Israel                               5             2,396
 Japan                                55            2,014
 Malaysia                             20            1,796
 Denmark                              34            1,724
 Czech Republic                       6             1,654
 Ireland                              9             1,564
 Luxembourg                           8             1,333
 Ecuador                              29            1,211
 Chile                                3             1,142
 Pakistan                             8             1,063
 Poland                               14            1,051
 Thailand                             4             934
 Romania                              17            906
 Saudi Arabia                         2             900
 Finland                              3             880
 Greece                               22            821
 Indonesia                            58            790
 Iceland                              2             737
 South Africa                         0             709
 Russia                               3             658
 Philippines                          38            636
 Singapore                            2             631
 Panama                               8             558
 India                                12            553
 Qatar                                0             537
 Slovenia                             5             528
 Argentina                            8             502
 Peru                                 9             480
 Colombia                             4             470
 Egypt                                21            456
 Croatia                              1             442
 Bahrain                              4             419
 Hong Kong                            4             410
 Mexico                               5             405
 Estonia                              1             404
 Dominican Republic                   10            392
 Serbia                               4             384
 Iraq                                 29            346
 Lebanon                              6             333
 UAE                                  2             333
 Algeria                              21            302
 New Zealand                          0             283
 Lithuania                            4             274
 Armenia                              0             265
 Bulgaria                             3             242
 Taiwan                               2             235
 Hungary                              10            226
 Morocco                              6             225
 Latvia                               0             221
 Uruguay                              0             217
 Slovakia                             0             216
 San Marino                           21            208
 Costa Rica                           2             201
 Kuwait                               0             195
 Andorra                              1             188
 North Macedonia                      3             177
 Bosnia                               3             176
 Tunisia                              5             173
 Jordan                               0             172
 Moldova                              1             149
 Vietnam                              0             148
 Albania                              5             146
 Burkina Faso                         4             146
 Ukraine                              5             145
 Cyprus                               3             132
 Faroe Islands                        0             132
 Malta                                0             129
 Reunion                              0             111
 Brunei                               0             109
 Sri Lanka                            0             102
 Oman                                 0             99
 Senegal                              0             99
 Venezuela                            0             99
 Cambodia                             0             96
 Ghana                                4             93
 Azerbaijan                           2             93
 Belarus                              0             86
 Afghanistan                          2             84
 Kazakhstan                           0             81
 Ivory Coast                          1             80
 Cameroon                             1             75
 Georgia                              0             75
 Guadeloupe                           1             73
 Palestinian territories              1             71
 Martinique                           1             66
 Kosovo                               1             61
 Trinidad and Tobago                  1             60
 Uzbekistan                           0             60
 Cuba                                 1             57
 Montenegro                           1             53
 Honduras                             0             52
 Nigeria                              1             51
 Liechtenstein                        0             51
 Democratic Republic of the Congo     3             48
 Mauritius                            2             48
 Channel Islands                      0             46
 Kyrgyzstan                           0             44
 Rwanda                               0             41
 Bangladesh                           5             39
 Puerto Rico                          2             39
 Paraguay                             3             37
 Mayotte                              0             36
 Guam                                 1             32
 Bolivia                              0             32
 Monaco                               0             31
 Macau                                0             30
 French Guiana                        0             28
 Kenya                                0             28
 Jamaica                              1             26
 Gibraltar                            0             26
 French Polynesia                     0             25
 Guatemala                            1             24
 Isle of Man                          0             23
 Togo                                 0             23
 Guyana                               1             20
 Aruba                                0             19
 Madagascar                           0             19
 Barbados                             0             18
 U.S. Virgin Islands                  0             17
 New Caledonia                        0             14
 Uganda                               0             14
 Maldives                             0             13
 Tanzania                             0             13
 Ethiopia                             0             12
 Sint Maarten                         0             12
 Zambia                               0             12
 Djibouti                             0             11
 Dominica                             0             11
 Mongolia                             0             10
 Cayman Islands                       1             8
 Niger                                1             7
 Curacao                              1             6
 Gabon                                1             6
 Zimbabwe                             3             4
 Cabo Verde                           1             4
 Gambia                               1             3
 Sudan                                1             3
 TOTAL DEATHS OUTSIDE MAINLAND CHINA  17,951        
 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries
and government officials
 

 (Compiled by Vishwadha Chander, Mrinalika Roy, Milla Nissi and
Catherine Cadell
Editing by Frances Kerry, Andrew Cawthorne, Saumyadeb Chakrabarty
and Uttaresh.V)
