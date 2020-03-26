FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus deaths exceed 21,200

March 26 (Reuters) - More than 470,800 people have been infected by the novel coronavirus across the world and 21,221 have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in 200 countries and territories outside China. Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus: open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser. The following table shows countries that have reported deaths due to the coronavirus and/or at least 10 confirmed cases, as of 0200 GMT on March 26: COUNTRY TOTAL DEATHS CONFIRMED CASES Mainland China 3,270 81,285 Italy 7,503 74,386 United States 978 67,847 Spain 3,647 49,515 Germany 206 37,323 Iran 2,077 27,017 France 1,331 25,233 Switzerland 153 10,897 United Kingdom 456 9,529 South Korea 131 9,241 Netherlands 356 6,412 Austria 30 5,588 Belgium 178 4,937 Canada 36 3,409 Norway 14 3,084 Portugal 43 2,995 Australia 11 2,676 Brazil 59 2,554 Sweden 62 2,526 Turkey 59 2,433 Israel 5 2,396 Japan 55 2,014 Malaysia 20 1,796 Denmark 34 1,724 Czech Republic 6 1,654 Ireland 9 1,564 Luxembourg 8 1,333 Ecuador 29 1,211 Chile 3 1,142 Pakistan 8 1,063 Poland 14 1,051 Thailand 4 934 Romania 17 906 Saudi Arabia 2 900 Finland 3 880 Greece 22 821 Indonesia 58 790 Iceland 2 737 South Africa 0 709 Russia 3 658 Philippines 38 636 Singapore 2 631 Panama 8 558 India 12 553 Qatar 0 537 Slovenia 5 528 Argentina 8 502 Peru 9 480 Colombia 4 470 Egypt 21 456 Croatia 1 442 Bahrain 4 419 Hong Kong 4 410 Mexico 5 405 Estonia 1 404 Dominican Republic 10 392 Serbia 4 384 Iraq 29 346 Lebanon 6 333 UAE 2 333 Algeria 21 302 New Zealand 0 283 Lithuania 4 274 Armenia 0 265 Bulgaria 3 242 Taiwan 2 235 Hungary 10 226 Morocco 6 225 Latvia 0 221 Uruguay 0 217 Slovakia 0 216 San Marino 21 208 Costa Rica 2 201 Kuwait 0 195 Andorra 1 188 North Macedonia 3 177 Bosnia 3 176 Tunisia 5 173 Jordan 0 172 Moldova 1 149 Vietnam 0 148 Albania 5 146 Burkina Faso 4 146 Ukraine 5 145 Cyprus 3 132 Faroe Islands 0 132 Malta 0 129 Reunion 0 111 Brunei 0 109 Sri Lanka 0 102 Oman 0 99 Senegal 0 99 Venezuela 0 99 Cambodia 0 96 Ghana 4 93 Azerbaijan 2 93 Belarus 0 86 Afghanistan 2 84 Kazakhstan 0 81 Ivory Coast 1 80 Cameroon 1 75 Georgia 0 75 Guadeloupe 1 73 Palestinian territories 1 71 Martinique 1 66 Kosovo 1 61 Trinidad and Tobago 1 60 Uzbekistan 0 60 Cuba 1 57 Montenegro 1 53 Honduras 0 52 Nigeria 1 51 Liechtenstein 0 51 Democratic Republic of the Congo 3 48 Mauritius 2 48 Channel Islands 0 46 Kyrgyzstan 0 44 Rwanda 0 41 Bangladesh 5 39 Puerto Rico 2 39 Paraguay 3 37 Mayotte 0 36 Guam 1 32 Bolivia 0 32 Monaco 0 31 Macau 0 30 French Guiana 0 28 Kenya 0 28 Jamaica 1 26 Gibraltar 0 26 French Polynesia 0 25 Guatemala 1 24 Isle of Man 0 23 Togo 0 23 Guyana 1 20 Aruba 0 19 Madagascar 0 19 Barbados 0 18 U.S. Virgin Islands 0 17 New Caledonia 0 14 Uganda 0 14 Maldives 0 13 Tanzania 0 13 Ethiopia 0 12 Sint Maarten 0 12 Zambia 0 12 Djibouti 0 11 Dominica 0 11 Mongolia 0 10 Cayman Islands 1 8 Niger 1 7 Curacao 1 6 Gabon 1 6 Zimbabwe 3 4 Cabo Verde 1 4 Gambia 1 3 Sudan 1 3 TOTAL DEATHS OUTSIDE MAINLAND CHINA 17,951 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials (Compiled by Vishwadha Chander, Mrinalika Roy, Milla Nissi and Catherine Cadell Editing by Frances Kerry, Andrew Cawthorne, Saumyadeb Chakrabarty and Uttaresh.V)