March 5, 2020 / 5:47 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus deaths exceed 22,000

    March 26 (Reuters) - More than 488,900 people have been
infected by the novel coronavirus across the world and 22,095
have died, according to a Reuters tally.
    Infections have been reported in 200 countries and
territories.
    The following table shows countries that have reported
deaths due to the coronavirus and/or at least 10 confirmed
cases, as of 1400 GMT on March 26: 
    
    
 COUNTRY                  TOTAL DEATHS     CONFIRMED CASES
 Mainland China                     3,270               81,285
 Italy                              7,503               74,386
 Spain                              4,089               56,188
 Iran                               2,234               29,406
 France                             1,331               25,233
 U.S.                                 999               67,954
 United Kingdom                       456                9,529
 Netherlands                          434                7,431
 Germany                              222               39,502
 Belgium                              220                6,235
 Switzerland                          171               11,316
 South Korea                          131                9,241
 Indonesia                             78                  893
 Sweden                                64                2,554
 Brazil                                60                2,536
 Portugal                              60                3,544
 Turkey                                59                2,433
 Japan                                 57                2,110
 Philippines                           45                  707
 Austria                               42                6,001
 Denmark                               41                1,851
 Iraq                                  36                  382
 Canada                                36                3,409
 Ecuador                               29                1,211
 Greece                                23                  821
 Malaysia                              23                2,031
 San Marino                            21                  208
 Egypt                                 21                  456
 Algeria                               21                  302
 Romania                               18                1,029
 Norway                                14                3,246
 Poland                                14                 1085
 India                                 14                  716
 Australia                             13                2,806
 Hungary                               10                  261
 Dominican Republic                    10                  392
 Ireland                                9                1,564
 Peru                                   9                  480
 Luxembourg                             8                1,333
 Pakistan                               8                1,123
 Panama                                 8                  558
 Argentina                              8                  502
 Israel                                 8                2,666
 Albania                                6                  174
 Morocco                                6                  225
 Mexico                                 6                  475
 Czech Republic                         6                1,775
 Lebanon                                6                  368
 Tunisia                                6                  173
 Serbia                                 6                  384
 Slovenia                               5                  528
 Bangladesh                             5                   44
 Ukraine                                5                  162
 Finland                                5                  928
 Hong Kong                              4                  453
 Burkina Faso                           4                  146
 Thailand                               4                1,045
 Lithuania                              4                  290
 Bahrain                                4                  457
 Colombia                               4                  470
 Ghana                                  4                  132
 Bulgaria                               3                  243
 Democratic Republic of                 3                   51
 Congo                                     
 Bosnia                                 3                  185
 Paraguay                               3                   41
 Zimbabwe                               3                    4
 Cyprus                                 3                  132
 North Macedonia                        3                  201
 Chile                                  3                 1142
 Saudi Arabia                           3                1,012
 Azerbaijan                             3                  122
 Russia                                 3                  840
 Andorra                                3                  224
 Puerto Rico                            2                   39
 Taiwan                                 2                  252
 Costa Rica                             2                  201
 Singapore                              2                  631
 UAE                                    2                  333
 Mauritius                              2                   52
 Iceland                                2                  737
 Afghanistan                            2                   84
 Croatia                                2                  481
 Cabo Verde                             1                    4
 Kosovo                                 1                   61
 Ivory Coast                            1                   80
 Gambia                                 1                    3
 Gabon                                  1                    7
 Guyana                                 1                   20
 Cayman Islands                         1                    8
 Sudan                                  1                    3
 Guatemala                              1                   24
 Martinique                             1                   66
 Jamaica                                1                   26
 Moldova                                1                  149
 Cuba                                   1                   57
 Curacao                                1                    6
 Guadeloupe                             1                   73
 Niger                                  1                    7
 Nigeria                                1                   51
 Montenegro                             1                   67
 Guam                                   1                   32
 Cameroon                               1                   75
 Estonia                                1                  538
 Palestinian Territories                1                   84
 Channel Islands                        1                   46
 Trinidad and Tobago                    1                   60
 El Salvador                            0                   11
 Dominica                               0                   11
 Djibouti                               0                   11
 Uganda                                 0                   14
 New Caledonia                          0                   14
 U.S. Virgin Islands                    0                   17
 Isle of Man                            0                   25
 Madagascar                             0                   23
 Tanzania                               0                   13
 Barbados                               0                   18
 Mongolia                               0                   11
 Monaco                                 0                   31
 Macau                                  0                   30
 Kyrgyzstan                             0                   44
 Kuwait                                 0                  208
 Zambia                                 0                   12
 Vietnam                                0                  153
 Oman                                   0                  109
 Gibraltar                              0                   26
 Ethiopia                               0                   12
 Georgia                                0                   79
 Qatar                                  0                  537
 Latvia                                 0                  244
 Slovakia                               0                  226
 South Africa                           0                  709
 Belarus                                0                   86
 Brunei                                 0                  114
 Malta                                  0                  134
 Senegal                                0                  105
 Aruba                                  0                   19
 Armenia                                0                  290
 Cambodia                               0                   96
 Faroe Islands                          0                  140
 French Polynesia                       0                   25
 French Guiana                          0                   28
 Jordan                                 0                  172
 Maldives                               0                   13
 Sri Lanka                              0                  102
 Bolivia                                0                   39
 Kenya                                  0                   31
 Kazakhstan                             0                  109
 Venezuela                              0                   99
 New Zealand                            0                  283
 Liechtenstein                          0                   51
 Reunion                                0                  115
 Uruguay                                0                  217
 Uzbekistan                             0                   65
 Honduras                               0                   52
 Togo                                   0                   23
 Rwanda                                 0                   41
 Sint Maarten                           0                   12
 Mayotte                                0                   36
 TOTAL DEATHS OUTSIDE              18,825                     
 MAINLAND CHINA                            
    
    Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health
ministries and government officials
 

 (Compiled by Vishwadha Chander, Mrinalika Roy, Milla Nissi
and Catherine Cadell
Editing by Frances Kerry, Andrew Cawthorne, Saumyadeb
Chakrabarty and Uttaresh.V)
