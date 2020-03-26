FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus deaths exceed 22,000

March 26 (Reuters) - More than 488,900 people have been infected by the novel coronavirus across the world and 22,095 have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in 200 countries and territories. Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus: open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser. The following table shows countries that have reported deaths due to the coronavirus and/or at least 10 confirmed cases, as of 1400 GMT on March 26: COUNTRY TOTAL DEATHS CONFIRMED CASES Mainland China 3,270 81,285 Italy 7,503 74,386 Spain 4,089 56,188 Iran 2,234 29,406 France 1,331 25,233 U.S. 999 67,954 United Kingdom 456 9,529 Netherlands 434 7,431 Germany 222 39,502 Belgium 220 6,235 Switzerland 171 11,316 South Korea 131 9,241 Indonesia 78 893 Sweden 64 2,554 Brazil 60 2,536 Portugal 60 3,544 Turkey 59 2,433 Japan 57 2,110 Philippines 45 707 Austria 42 6,001 Denmark 41 1,851 Iraq 36 382 Canada 36 3,409 Ecuador 29 1,211 Greece 23 821 Malaysia 23 2,031 San Marino 21 208 Egypt 21 456 Algeria 21 302 Romania 18 1,029 Norway 14 3,246 Poland 14 1085 India 14 716 Australia 13 2,806 Hungary 10 261 Dominican Republic 10 392 Ireland 9 1,564 Peru 9 480 Luxembourg 8 1,333 Pakistan 8 1,123 Panama 8 558 Argentina 8 502 Israel 8 2,666 Albania 6 174 Morocco 6 225 Mexico 6 475 Czech Republic 6 1,775 Lebanon 6 368 Tunisia 6 173 Serbia 6 384 Slovenia 5 528 Bangladesh 5 44 Ukraine 5 162 Finland 5 928 Hong Kong 4 453 Burkina Faso 4 146 Thailand 4 1,045 Lithuania 4 290 Bahrain 4 457 Colombia 4 470 Ghana 4 132 Bulgaria 3 243 Democratic Republic of 3 51 Congo Bosnia 3 185 Paraguay 3 41 Zimbabwe 3 4 Cyprus 3 132 North Macedonia 3 201 Chile 3 1142 Saudi Arabia 3 1,012 Azerbaijan 3 122 Russia 3 840 Andorra 3 224 Puerto Rico 2 39 Taiwan 2 252 Costa Rica 2 201 Singapore 2 631 UAE 2 333 Mauritius 2 52 Iceland 2 737 Afghanistan 2 84 Croatia 2 481 Cabo Verde 1 4 Kosovo 1 61 Ivory Coast 1 80 Gambia 1 3 Gabon 1 7 Guyana 1 20 Cayman Islands 1 8 Sudan 1 3 Guatemala 1 24 Martinique 1 66 Jamaica 1 26 Moldova 1 149 Cuba 1 57 Curacao 1 6 Guadeloupe 1 73 Niger 1 7 Nigeria 1 51 Montenegro 1 67 Guam 1 32 Cameroon 1 75 Estonia 1 538 Palestinian Territories 1 84 Channel Islands 1 46 Trinidad and Tobago 1 60 El Salvador 0 11 Dominica 0 11 Djibouti 0 11 Uganda 0 14 New Caledonia 0 14 U.S. Virgin Islands 0 17 Isle of Man 0 25 Madagascar 0 23 Tanzania 0 13 Barbados 0 18 Mongolia 0 11 Monaco 0 31 Macau 0 30 Kyrgyzstan 0 44 Kuwait 0 208 Zambia 0 12 Vietnam 0 153 Oman 0 109 Gibraltar 0 26 Ethiopia 0 12 Georgia 0 79 Qatar 0 537 Latvia 0 244 Slovakia 0 226 South Africa 0 709 Belarus 0 86 Brunei 0 114 Malta 0 134 Senegal 0 105 Aruba 0 19 Armenia 0 290 Cambodia 0 96 Faroe Islands 0 140 French Polynesia 0 25 French Guiana 0 28 Jordan 0 172 Maldives 0 13 Sri Lanka 0 102 Bolivia 0 39 Kenya 0 31 Kazakhstan 0 109 Venezuela 0 99 New Zealand 0 283 Liechtenstein 0 51 Reunion 0 115 Uruguay 0 217 Uzbekistan 0 65 Honduras 0 52 Togo 0 23 Rwanda 0 41 Sint Maarten 0 12 Mayotte 0 36 TOTAL DEATHS OUTSIDE 18,825 MAINLAND CHINA Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials (Compiled by Vishwadha Chander, Mrinalika Roy, Milla Nissi and Catherine Cadell Editing by Frances Kerry, Andrew Cawthorne, Saumyadeb Chakrabarty and Uttaresh.V)