FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus deaths exceed 24,000

March 27 (Reuters) - More than 531,600 people have been infected by the novel coronavirus across the world and 24,051 have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in 203 countries and territories since first cases were identified in China in December 2019. Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus: open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser. The following table shows countries that have reported deaths due to the coronavirus and/or at least 10 confirmed cases, as of 0200 GMT on March 27: COUNTRY TOTAL DEATHS CONFIRMED CASES United States 1,259 84,946 Mainland China 3,292 81,340 Italy 8,215 80,589 Spain 4,365 57,786 Germany 267 43,938 Iran 2,234 29,406 France 1,696 29,155 Switzerland 191 11,811 United Kingdom 578 11,658 South Korea 139 9,332 Netherlands 434 7,431 Austria 49 6,909 Belgium 220 6,235 Canada 39 4,043 Turkey 75 3,626 Portugal 60 3,544 Norway 14 3,370 Australia 13 3,050 Brazil 77 2,985 Sweden 77 2,840 Israel 8 2,693 Japan 57 2,113 Malaysia 23 2,031 Czech Republic 9 1,925 Denmark 41 1,877 Ireland 19 1,819 Luxembourg 9 1,453 Ecuador 34 1,403 Chile 4 1,306 Poland 16 1,221 Pakistan 9 1,201 Thailand 4 1,045 Romania 23 1,029 Saudi Arabia 3 1,012 Finland 5 958 South Africa 0 927 Indonesia 78 893 Greece 27 892 Russia 3 840 Iceland 2 802 India 20 727 Philippines 45 707 Singapore 2 683 Panama 9 674 Argentina 12 589 Peru 9 580 Slovenia 6 562 Qatar 0 549 Estonia 1 538 Croatia 3 495 Egypt 24 495 Dominican Republic 10 488 Mexico 6 475 Colombia 6 470 Bahrain 4 458 Serbia 7 457 Hong Kong 4 453 Iraq 36 382 Lebanon 6 368 New Zealand 0 368 Algeria 25 367 UAE 2 333 Lithuania 4 299 Armenia 1 290 Morocco 11 275 Bulgaria 3 264 Hungary 10 261 Taiwan 2 252 Latvia 0 244 Uruguay 0 238 Costa Rica 2 231 Slovakia 0 226 Andorra 3 224 Jordan 0 212 Kuwait 0 208 San Marino 21 208 North Macedonia 3 201 Tunisia 6 197 Ukraine 5 196 Bosnia 3 191 Moldova 1 177 Albania 6 174 Vietnam 0 153 Burkina Faso 7 152 Cyprus 3 146 Faroe Islands 0 140 Reunion 0 135 Malta 0 134 Ghana 4 132 Azerbaijan 3 122 Brunei 0 114 Kazakhstan 1 111 Oman 0 109 Venezuela 0 107 Sri Lanka 0 106 Senegal 0 105 Cambodia 0 96 Ivory Coast 1 96 Afghanistan 4 94 Belarus 0 86 Palestinian Territories 1 84 Martinique 1 81 Mauritius 2 81 Georgia 0 79 Cameroon 1 75 Uzbekistan 0 75 Guadeloupe 1 73 Montenegro 1 69 Cuba 2 67 Honduras 1 67 Channel Islands 1 66 Nigeria 1 65 Trinidad and Tobago 1 65 Bolivia 0 61 Kosovo 1 61 Liechtenstein 0 56 Democratic Republic of the Congo 3 51 Rwanda 0 50 Bangladesh 5 44 Kyrgyzstan 0 44 Paraguay 3 41 Puerto Rico 2 39 Mayotte 0 36 Gibraltar 0 35 Monaco 0 33 Guam 1 32 Kenya 1 31 Macau 0 30 French Polynesia 0 30 Aruba 0 28 French Guiana 0 28 Jamaica 1 26 Guatemala 1 25 Isle of Man 0 25 Barbados 0 24 Togo 0 24 Madagascar 0 23 Guyana 1 20 U.S. Virgin Islands 0 17 Zambia 0 16 Bermuda 0 15 New Caledonia 0 14 Uganda 0 14 El Salvador 0 13 Maldives 0 13 Tanzania 0 13 Equatorial Guinea 0 12 Ethiopia 0 12 Sint Maarten 0 12 Djibouti 0 11 Dominica 0 11 Mongolia 0 11 Niger 1 10 Zimbabwe 3 4 Cayman Islands 1 8 Curacao 1 7 Gabon 1 7 Cabo Verde 1 5 Gambia 1 3 Sudan 1 3 TOTAL DEATHS OUTSIDE MAINLAND CHINA 20,759 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials (Compiled by Sarah Morland and Vishwadha Chander Editing by Frances Kerry, Andrew Cawthorne, Saumyadeb Chakrabarty and Uttaresh.V)