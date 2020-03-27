Healthcare
March 5, 2020 / 5:47 PM / in an hour

FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus deaths exceed 24,000

10 Min Read

    March 27 (Reuters) - More than 531,600 people have been
infected by the novel coronavirus across the world and 24,051 have
died, according to a Reuters tally.
    Infections have been reported in 203 countries and territories
since first cases were identified in China in December 2019.
    Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus: open
tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser.
    The following table shows countries that have reported deaths
due to the coronavirus and/or at least 10 confirmed cases, as of
0200 GMT on March 27: 
 COUNTRY                              TOTAL DEATHS  CONFIRMED CASES
 United States                        1,259         84,946
 Mainland China                       3,292         81,340
 Italy                                8,215         80,589
 Spain                                4,365         57,786
 Germany                              267           43,938
 Iran                                 2,234         29,406
 France                               1,696         29,155
 Switzerland                          191           11,811
 United Kingdom                       578           11,658
 South Korea                          139           9,332
 Netherlands                          434           7,431
 Austria                              49            6,909
 Belgium                              220           6,235
 Canada                               39            4,043
 Turkey                               75            3,626
 Portugal                             60            3,544
 Norway                               14            3,370
 Australia                            13            3,050
 Brazil                               77            2,985
 Sweden                               77            2,840
 Israel                               8             2,693
 Japan                                57            2,113
 Malaysia                             23            2,031
 Czech Republic                       9             1,925
 Denmark                              41            1,877
 Ireland                              19            1,819
 Luxembourg                           9             1,453
 Ecuador                              34            1,403
 Chile                                4             1,306
 Poland                               16            1,221
 Pakistan                             9             1,201
 Thailand                             4             1,045
 Romania                              23            1,029
 Saudi Arabia                         3             1,012
 Finland                              5             958
 South Africa                         0             927
 Indonesia                            78            893
 Greece                               27            892
 Russia                               3             840
 Iceland                              2             802
 India                                20            727
 Philippines                          45            707
 Singapore                            2             683
 Panama                               9             674
 Argentina                            12            589
 Peru                                 9             580
 Slovenia                             6             562
 Qatar                                0             549
 Estonia                              1             538
 Croatia                              3             495
 Egypt                                24            495
 Dominican Republic                   10            488
 Mexico                               6             475
 Colombia                             6             470
 Bahrain                              4             458
 Serbia                               7             457
 Hong Kong                            4             453
 Iraq                                 36            382
 Lebanon                              6             368
 New Zealand                          0             368
 Algeria                              25            367
 UAE                                  2             333
 Lithuania                            4             299
 Armenia                              1             290
 Morocco                              11            275
 Bulgaria                             3             264
 Hungary                              10            261
 Taiwan                               2             252
 Latvia                               0             244
 Uruguay                              0             238
 Costa Rica                           2             231
 Slovakia                             0             226
 Andorra                              3             224
 Jordan                               0             212
 Kuwait                               0             208
 San Marino                           21            208
 North Macedonia                      3             201
 Tunisia                              6             197
 Ukraine                              5             196
 Bosnia                               3             191
 Moldova                              1             177
 Albania                              6             174
 Vietnam                              0             153
 Burkina Faso                         7             152
 Cyprus                               3             146
 Faroe Islands                        0             140
 Reunion                              0             135
 Malta                                0             134
 Ghana                                4             132
 Azerbaijan                           3             122
 Brunei                               0             114
 Kazakhstan                           1             111
 Oman                                 0             109
 Venezuela                            0             107
 Sri Lanka                            0             106
 Senegal                              0             105
 Cambodia                             0             96
 Ivory Coast                          1             96
 Afghanistan                          4             94
 Belarus                              0             86
 Palestinian Territories              1             84
 Martinique                           1             81
 Mauritius                            2             81
 Georgia                              0             79
 Cameroon                             1             75
 Uzbekistan                           0             75
 Guadeloupe                           1             73
 Montenegro                           1             69
 Cuba                                 2             67
 Honduras                             1             67
 Channel Islands                      1             66
 Nigeria                              1             65
 Trinidad and Tobago                  1             65
 Bolivia                              0             61
 Kosovo                               1             61
 Liechtenstein                        0             56
 Democratic Republic of the Congo     3             51
 Rwanda                               0             50
 Bangladesh                           5             44
 Kyrgyzstan                           0             44
 Paraguay                             3             41
 Puerto Rico                          2             39
 Mayotte                              0             36
 Gibraltar                            0             35
 Monaco                               0             33
 Guam                                 1             32
 Kenya                                1             31
 Macau                                0             30
 French Polynesia                     0             30
 Aruba                                0             28
 French Guiana                        0             28
 Jamaica                              1             26
 Guatemala                            1             25
 Isle of Man                          0             25
 Barbados                             0             24
 Togo                                 0             24
 Madagascar                           0             23
 Guyana                               1             20
 U.S. Virgin Islands                  0             17
 Zambia                               0             16
 Bermuda                              0             15
 New Caledonia                        0             14
 Uganda                               0             14
 El Salvador                          0             13
 Maldives                             0             13
 Tanzania                             0             13
 Equatorial Guinea                    0             12
 Ethiopia                             0             12
 Sint Maarten                         0             12
 Djibouti                             0             11
 Dominica                             0             11
 Mongolia                             0             11
 Niger                                1             10
 Zimbabwe                             3             4
 Cayman Islands                       1             8
 Curacao                              1             7
 Gabon                                1             7
 Cabo Verde                           1             5
 Gambia                               1             3
 Sudan                                1             3
 TOTAL DEATHS OUTSIDE MAINLAND CHINA  20,759        
    Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health
ministries and government officials
 

 (Compiled by Sarah Morland and Vishwadha Chander
Editing by Frances Kerry, Andrew Cawthorne, Saumyadeb Chakrabarty
and Uttaresh.V)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below