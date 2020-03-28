FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus deaths exceed 28,000

March 28 (Reuters) - More than 615,600 people have been infected by the novel coronavirus across the world and 28,316 have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in more than 200 countries and territories since first cases were identified in China in December 2019. Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus: open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser. The following table shows countries that have reported deaths due to the coronavirus and/or at least 10 confirmed cases, as of 1400 GMT on March 28: COUNTRY, TOTAL TOTAL TERRITORY CASES DEATHS United States 103,598 1,638 Italy 86,498 9,134 Mainland China 81,394 3,295 Spain 72,248 5,690 Germany 53,340 399 Iran 35,408 2,517 France 32,964 1,995 United Kingdom 14,543 759 Switzerland 13,377 242 Netherlands 9,762 639 South Korea 9,478 144 Belgium 9,134 353 Austria 7,964 68 Turkey 5,698 92 Canada 4,757 55 Portugal 4,268 100 Norway 3,811 20 Australia 3,635 14 Brazil 3,477 93 Israel 3,460 12 Sweden 3,069 105 Czech Republic 2,422 9 Malaysia 2,320 27 Japan 2,237 62 Denmark 2,201 65 Ireland 2,121 22 Ecuador 1,627 41 Chile 1,610 5 Luxembourg 1,605 15 Romania 1,452 29 Poland 1,436 16 Pakistan 1,415 12 Russia 1,264 4 Thailand 1,245 6 Saudi Arabia 1,203 4 South Africa 1,170 2 Finland 1,167 8 Indonesia 1,155 102 Philippines 1,075 68 Greece 966 28 Iceland 963 2 India 933 20 Panama 786 14 Singapore 732 2 Mexico 717 12 Argentina 690 17 Slovenia 684 9 Estonia 645 1 Peru 635 11 Croatia 635 4 Dominican 581 20 Republic Qatar 562 0 Hong Kong 560 4 Colombia 539 6 Egypt 536 30 Serbia 528 8 Iraq 506 42 Bahrain 473 4 New Zealand 451 0 Lebanon 412 8 Algeria 409 26 UAE 405 2 Lithuania 382 5 Armenia 372 1 Morocco 358 23 Hungary 343 11 Bulgaria 313 5 Ukraine 311 8 Latvia 305 0 Slovakia 292 0 Taiwan 283 2 Uruguay 274 0 Andorra 267 3 Costa Rica 263 2 Bosnia 257 4 Jordan 235 1 Kuwait 235 0 Tunisia 227 7 San Marino 223 21 North 219 3 Macedonia Kazakhstan 204 1 Moldova 199 2 Albania 197 10 Burkina Faso 180 9 Vietnam 174 0 Azerbaijan 165 3 Cyprus 162 5 Faroe Islands 155 0 Oman 152 0 Malta 149 0 Reunion 145 0 Ghana 137 4 Senegal 130 0 Brunei 120 1 Venezuela 113 1 Afghanistan 110 4 Sri Lanka 110 0 Uzbekistan 104 2 Ivory Coast 101 0 Cambodia 99 0 Palestine 97 1 Guadeloupe 96 2 Honduras 95 1 Mauritius 94 2 Belarus 94 0 Cameroon 91 2 Channel 88 1 Islands Georgia 85 0 Montenegro 82 1 Martinique 81 1 Nigeria 81 1 Cuba 80 2 Bolivia 74 0 Trinidad and 66 2 Tobago Kosovo 61 1 Democratic 58 6 Republic of the Congo Kyrgyzstan 58 0 Paraguay 56 3 Liechtenstein 56 0 Gibraltar 55 0 Rwanda 54 0 Mayotte 50 0 Bangladesh 48 5 Monaco 42 0 Puerto Rico 39 2 Kenya 38 1 Macau 34 0 Aruba 33 0 Guam 32 1 Guatemala 32 1 Isle of Man 32 0 Jamaica 30 1 French 30 0 Polynesia French Guiana 28 0 Zambia 28 0 Madagascar 26 0 Togo 25 0 Barbados 24 0 Uganda 23 0 Guyana 20 1 El Salvador 19 0 Mali 18 0 Bermuda 17 0 U.S. Virgin 17 0 Islands Ethiopia 16 0 Maldives 16 0 New Caledonia 15 0 Tanzania 13 0 Djibouti 12 0 Equatorial 12 0 Guinea Mongolia 12 0 Saint Martin 12 0 Dominica 11 0 Niger 10 1 Bahamas 10 0 Greenland 10 0 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials (Compiled by Sarah Morland and Vishwadha Chander Editing by Frances Kerry)