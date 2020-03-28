Healthcare
FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus deaths exceed 28,000

    March 28 (Reuters) - More than 615,600 people have been
infected by the novel coronavirus across the world and 28,316
have died, according to a Reuters tally.
    Infections have been reported in more than 200 countries and
territories since first cases were identified in China in
December 2019.
    Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus:
open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser.
    The following table shows countries that have reported
deaths due to the coronavirus and/or at least 10 confirmed
cases, as of 1400 GMT on March 28:    
    
 COUNTRY,        TOTAL     TOTAL
 TERRITORY       CASES     DEATHS
 United States    103,598        1,638
 Italy             86,498        9,134
 Mainland China    81,394        3,295
 Spain             72,248        5,690
 Germany           53,340          399
 Iran              35,408        2,517
 France            32,964        1,995
 United Kingdom    14,543          759
 Switzerland       13,377          242
 Netherlands        9,762          639
 South Korea        9,478          144
 Belgium            9,134          353
 Austria            7,964           68
 Turkey             5,698           92
 Canada             4,757           55
 Portugal           4,268          100
 Norway             3,811           20
 Australia          3,635           14
 Brazil             3,477           93
 Israel             3,460           12
 Sweden             3,069          105
 Czech Republic     2,422            9
 Malaysia           2,320           27
 Japan              2,237           62
 Denmark            2,201           65
 Ireland            2,121           22
 Ecuador            1,627           41
 Chile              1,610            5
 Luxembourg         1,605           15
 Romania            1,452           29
 Poland             1,436           16
 Pakistan           1,415           12
 Russia             1,264            4
 Thailand           1,245            6
 Saudi Arabia       1,203            4
 South Africa       1,170            2
 Finland            1,167            8
 Indonesia          1,155          102
 Philippines        1,075           68
 Greece               966           28
 Iceland              963            2
 India                933           20
 Panama               786           14
 Singapore            732            2
 Mexico               717           12
 Argentina            690           17
 Slovenia             684            9
 Estonia              645            1
 Peru                 635           11
 Croatia              635            4
 Dominican            581           20
 Republic                  
 Qatar                562            0
 Hong Kong            560            4
 Colombia             539            6
 Egypt                536           30
 Serbia               528            8
 Iraq                 506           42
 Bahrain              473            4
 New Zealand          451            0
 Lebanon              412            8
 Algeria              409           26
 UAE                  405            2
 Lithuania            382            5
 Armenia              372            1
 Morocco              358           23
 Hungary              343           11
 Bulgaria             313            5
 Ukraine              311            8
 Latvia               305            0
 Slovakia             292            0
 Taiwan               283            2
 Uruguay              274            0
 Andorra              267            3
 Costa Rica           263            2
 Bosnia               257            4
 Jordan               235            1
 Kuwait               235            0
 Tunisia              227            7
 San Marino           223           21
 North                219            3
 Macedonia                 
 Kazakhstan           204            1
 Moldova              199            2
 Albania              197           10
 Burkina Faso         180            9
 Vietnam              174            0
 Azerbaijan           165            3
 Cyprus               162            5
 Faroe Islands        155            0
 Oman                 152            0
 Malta                149            0
 Reunion              145            0
 Ghana                137            4
 Senegal              130            0
 Brunei               120            1
 Venezuela            113            1
 Afghanistan          110            4
 Sri Lanka            110            0
 Uzbekistan           104            2
 Ivory Coast          101            0
 Cambodia              99            0
 Palestine             97            1
 Guadeloupe            96            2
 Honduras              95            1
 Mauritius             94            2
 Belarus               94            0
 Cameroon              91            2
 Channel               88            1
 Islands                   
 Georgia               85            0
 Montenegro            82            1
 Martinique            81            1
 Nigeria               81            1
 Cuba                  80            2
 Bolivia               74            0
 Trinidad and          66            2
 Tobago                    
 Kosovo                61            1
 Democratic            58            6
 Republic of               
 the Congo                 
 Kyrgyzstan            58            0
 Paraguay              56            3
 Liechtenstein         56            0
 Gibraltar             55            0
 Rwanda                54            0
 Mayotte               50            0
 Bangladesh            48            5
 Monaco                42            0
 Puerto Rico           39            2
 Kenya                 38            1
 Macau                 34            0
 Aruba                 33            0
 Guam                  32            1
 Guatemala             32            1
 Isle of Man           32            0
 Jamaica               30            1
 French                30            0
 Polynesia                 
 French Guiana         28            0
 Zambia                28            0
 Madagascar            26            0
 Togo                  25            0
 Barbados              24            0
 Uganda                23            0
 Guyana                20            1
 El Salvador           19            0
 Mali                  18            0
 Bermuda               17            0
 U.S. Virgin           17            0
 Islands                   
 Ethiopia              16            0
 Maldives              16            0
 New Caledonia         15            0
 Tanzania              13            0
 Djibouti              12            0
 Equatorial            12            0
 Guinea                    
 Mongolia              12            0
 Saint Martin          12            0
 Dominica              11            0
 Niger                 10            1
 Bahamas               10            0
 Greenland             10            0
 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries
and government officials
    
    

 (Compiled by Sarah Morland and Vishwadha Chander
Editing by Frances Kerry)
