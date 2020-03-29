FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus deaths exceed 30,000

March 29 (Reuters) - More than 662,700 people have been infected by the novel coronavirus across the world and 30,751 have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in more than 200 countries and territories since first cases were identified in China in December 2019. Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus: open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser. The following table shows countries that have reported deaths due to the coronavirus and/or at least 10 confirmed cases, as of 0200 GMT on March 29: Countries and Total Cases Total Deaths Territories United States 123,012 2,114 Italy 92,472 10,023 China 81,439 3,300 Spain 73,235 5,982 Germany 57,695 433 France 37,575 2,314 Iran 35,408 2,517 United Kingdom 17,089 1,019 Switzerland 14,076 264 Netherlands 9,762 639 South Korea 9,478 144 Belgium 9,134 353 Austria 8,271 68 Turkey 7,402 108 Canada 5,655 60 Portugal 5,170 100 Norway 4,015 23 Brazil 3,904 114 Australia 3,635 14 Israel 3,619 12 Sweden 3,447 102 Czech Republic 2,631 11 Japan 2,436 65 Ireland 2,415 36 Malaysia 2,320 27 Denmark 2,201 65 Chile 1,909 6 Luxembourg 1,831 18 Ecuador 1,823 48 Poland 1,638 18 Pakistan 1,495 12 Romania 1,452 37 Russia 1,264 4 Thailand 1,245 6 Saudi Arabia 1,203 4 South Africa 1,187 2 Finland 1,167 9 Indonesia 1,155 102 Philippines 1,075 68 Greece 1,061 32 India 987 19 Iceland 963 2 Panama 901 17 Singapore 802 2 Argentina 745 19 Dominican 719 28 Republic Mexico 717 12 Slovenia 684 9 Peru 671 16 Serbia 659 10 Croatia 657 5 Estonia 645 1 Colombia 608 6 Qatar 590 1 Hong Kong 582 4 Egypt 576 36 New Zealand 514 1 Iraq 506 42 Bahrain 476 4 UAE 468 2 Algeria 454 29 Lebanon 412 8 Armenia 407 1 Morocco 402 25 Lithuania 394 7 Ukraine 356 9 Hungary 343 11 Bulgaria 311 7 Andorra 308 3 Latvia 305 0 Uruguay 304 0 Costa Rica 295 2 Slovakia 292 0 Taiwan 283 2 Tunisia 278 8 Bosnia 278 6 Jordan 246 1 North Macedonia 241 4 Kuwait 235 0 Moldova 231 2 Kazakhstan 228 1 San Marino 223 22 Burkina Faso 207 11 Albania 197 10 Reunion 183 0 Azerbaijan 182 4 Cyprus 179 5 Vietnam 174 0 Faroe Islands 155 0 Oman 152 0 Malta 149 0 Ghana 141 5 Senegal 130 0 Brunei 120 1 Cuba 119 3 Venezuela 119 1 Sri Lanka 113 1 Afghanistan 110 4 Uzbekistan 104 2 Guadeloupe 102 2 Mauritius 102 2 Ivory Coast 101 0 Cameroon 99 2 Cambodia 99 0 Palestine 98 1 Channel Islands 97 1 Nigeria 97 1 Honduras 95 1 Belarus 94 0 Georgia 90 0 Montenegro 84 1 Martinique 81 1 Trinidad and 76 3 Tobago Bolivia 74 0 Democratic 65 6 Republic of the Congo Mayotte 63 0 Kosovo 61 1 Rwanda 60 0 Kyrgyzstan 58 0 Paraguay 56 3 Gibraltar 56 0 Liechtenstein 56 0 Bangladesh 48 5 Aruba 46 0 Monaco 42 0 Puerto Rico 39 2 Kenya 38 1 Guatemala 34 1 Macau 34 0 Guam 32 1 Isle of Man 32 0 Jamaica 30 1 French Polynesia 30 0 Uganda 30 0 French Guiana 28 0 Zambia 28 0 Madagascar 26 0 Togo 25 0 Barbados 24 0 Congo 19 0 El Salvador 19 0 Mali 18 1 Niger 18 1 Bermuda 17 0 U.S. Virgin 17 0 Islands Ethiopia 16 0 Maldives 16 0 New Caledonia 15 0 Djibouti 14 0 Tanzania 14 0 Equatorial 12 0 Guinea Mongolia 12 0 Saint Martin 12 0 Dominica 11 0 Bahamas 10 0 Greenland 10 0 Cayman Islands 8 1 Curacao 8 1 Gabon 8 1 Guyana 8 1 Zimbabwe 7 1 Cabo Verde 6 1 Sudan 5 1 Gambia 3 1 Nicaragua 2 1 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials. (Compiled by Sarah Morland and Vishwadha Chander Editing by Frances Kerry)