March 5, 2020 / 5:47 PM / Updated an hour ago

FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus deaths exceed 30,000

    March 29 (Reuters) - More than 662,700 people have been
infected by the novel coronavirus across the world and 30,751
have died, according to a Reuters tally.
    Infections have been reported in more than 200 countries and
territories since first cases were identified in China in
December 2019.
    Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus:
open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser.
    The following table shows countries that have reported
deaths due to the coronavirus and/or at least 10 confirmed
cases, as of 0200 GMT on March 29: 

 Countries and     Total Cases       Total Deaths
 Territories                         
 United States              123,012             2,114
 Italy                       92,472            10,023
 China                       81,439             3,300
 Spain                       73,235             5,982
 Germany                     57,695               433
 France                      37,575             2,314
 Iran                        35,408             2,517
 United Kingdom              17,089             1,019
 Switzerland                 14,076               264
 Netherlands                  9,762               639
 South Korea                  9,478               144
 Belgium                      9,134               353
 Austria                      8,271                68
 Turkey                       7,402               108
 Canada                       5,655                60
 Portugal                     5,170               100
 Norway                       4,015                23
 Brazil                       3,904               114
 Australia                    3,635                14
 Israel                       3,619                12
 Sweden                       3,447               102
 Czech Republic               2,631                11
 Japan                        2,436                65
 Ireland                      2,415                36
 Malaysia                     2,320                27
 Denmark                      2,201                65
 Chile                        1,909                 6
 Luxembourg                   1,831                18
 Ecuador                      1,823                48
 Poland                       1,638                18
 Pakistan                     1,495                12
 Romania                      1,452                37
 Russia                       1,264                 4
 Thailand                     1,245                 6
 Saudi Arabia                 1,203                 4
 South Africa                 1,187                 2
 Finland                      1,167                 9
 Indonesia                    1,155               102
 Philippines                  1,075                68
 Greece                       1,061                32
 India                          987                19
 Iceland                        963                 2
 Panama                         901                17
 Singapore                      802                 2
 Argentina                      745                19
 Dominican                      719                28
 Republic                            
 Mexico                         717                12
 Slovenia                       684                 9
 Peru                           671                16
 Serbia                         659                10
 Croatia                        657                 5
 Estonia                        645                 1
 Colombia                       608                 6
 Qatar                          590                 1
 Hong Kong                      582                 4
 Egypt                          576                36
 New Zealand                    514                 1
 Iraq                           506                42
 Bahrain                        476                 4
 UAE                            468                 2
 Algeria                        454                29
 Lebanon                        412                 8
 Armenia                        407                 1
 Morocco                        402                25
 Lithuania                      394                 7
 Ukraine                        356                 9
 Hungary                        343                11
 Bulgaria                       311                 7
 Andorra                        308                 3
 Latvia                         305                 0
 Uruguay                        304                 0
 Costa Rica                     295                 2
 Slovakia                       292                 0
 Taiwan                         283                 2
 Tunisia                        278                 8
 Bosnia                         278                 6
 Jordan                         246                 1
 North Macedonia                241                 4
 Kuwait                         235                 0
 Moldova                        231                 2
 Kazakhstan                     228                 1
 San Marino                     223                22
 Burkina Faso                   207                11
 Albania                        197                10
 Reunion                        183                 0
 Azerbaijan                     182                 4
 Cyprus                         179                 5
 Vietnam                        174                 0
 Faroe Islands                  155                 0
 Oman                           152                 0
 Malta                          149                 0
 Ghana                          141                 5
 Senegal                        130                 0
 Brunei                         120                 1
 Cuba                           119                 3
 Venezuela                      119                 1
 Sri Lanka                      113                 1
 Afghanistan                    110                 4
 Uzbekistan                     104                 2
 Guadeloupe                     102                 2
 Mauritius                      102                 2
 Ivory Coast                    101                 0
 Cameroon                        99                 2
 Cambodia                        99                 0
 Palestine                       98                 1
 Channel Islands                 97                 1
 Nigeria                         97                 1
 Honduras                        95                 1
 Belarus                         94                 0
 Georgia                         90                 0
 Montenegro                      84                 1
 Martinique                      81                 1
 Trinidad and                    76                 3
 Tobago                              
 Bolivia                         74                 0
 Democratic                      65                 6
 Republic of the                     
 Congo                               
 Mayotte                         63                 0
 Kosovo                          61                 1
 Rwanda                          60                 0
 Kyrgyzstan                      58                 0
 Paraguay                        56                 3
 Gibraltar                       56                 0
 Liechtenstein                   56                 0
 Bangladesh                      48                 5
 Aruba                           46                 0
 Monaco                          42                 0
 Puerto Rico                     39                 2
 Kenya                           38                 1
 Guatemala                       34                 1
 Macau                           34                 0
 Guam                            32                 1
 Isle of Man                     32                 0
 Jamaica                         30                 1
 French Polynesia                30                 0
 Uganda                          30                 0
 French Guiana                   28                 0
 Zambia                          28                 0
 Madagascar                      26                 0
 Togo                            25                 0
 Barbados                        24                 0
 Congo                           19                 0
 El Salvador                     19                 0
 Mali                            18                 1
 Niger                           18                 1
 Bermuda                         17                 0
 U.S. Virgin                     17                 0
 Islands                             
 Ethiopia                        16                 0
 Maldives                        16                 0
 New Caledonia                   15                 0
 Djibouti                        14                 0
 Tanzania                        14                 0
 Equatorial                      12                 0
 Guinea                              
 Mongolia                        12                 0
 Saint Martin                    12                 0
 Dominica                        11                 0
 Bahamas                         10                 0
 Greenland                       10                 0
 Cayman Islands                   8                 1
 Curacao                          8                 1
 Gabon                            8                 1
 Guyana                           8                 1
 Zimbabwe                         7                 1
 Cabo Verde                       6                 1
 Sudan                            5                 1
 Gambia                           3                 1
 Nicaragua                        2                 1
 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries
and government officials.

 (Compiled by Sarah Morland and Vishwadha Chander
Editing by Frances Kerry)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
