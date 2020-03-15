RPT-FACTBOX-Coronavirus deaths pass 5,800 worldwide

(Repeats with no changes to text) March 15 (Reuters) - Some 156,465 people have been infected by the coronavirus across the world and 5,838 have died, according to a Reuters tally. In China there have been 80,984 cases and 3,203 deaths. Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus: open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser. The following table shows countries that have reported deaths due to the coronavirus and/or confirmed cases, as of 0200 GMT on March 15: COUNTRY CASES DEATHS China 80984 3203 Italy 21157 1441 Iran 12729 611 Spain 6391 196 France 4469 91 South Korea 8162 75 United States 2783 57 Japan 1484 29 United Kingdom 1140 21 Switzerland 1375 13 Netherlands 959 12 Iraq 110 10 Germany 4599 9 Philippines 111 8 San Marino 101 7 Indonesia 96 5 Belgium 689 4 Norway 1109 3 Australia 248 3 Greece 228 3 Poland 103 3 Lebanon 93 3 Algeria 37 3 Sweden 961 2 Ireland 129 2 Egypt 109 2 India 100 2 Argentina 45 2 Bulgaria 41 2 Denmark 827 1 Austria 655 1 Canada 252 1 Slovenia 181 1 Thailand 82 1 Chile 61 1 Taiwan 53 1 Luxembourg 51 1 Panama 43 1 Albania 38 1 Ecuador 28 1 Azerbaijan 19 1 Morocco 18 1 Ukraine 3 1 Guyana 1 1 Sudan 1 1 Qatar 337 0 Malaysia 238 0 Finland 225 0 Bahrain 212 0 Singapore 212 0 Israel 193 0 Czech Republic 189 0 Portugal 169 0 Iceland 161 0 Brazil 151 0 Romania 123 0 Estonia 115 0 Kuwait 104 0 Saudi Arabia 86 0 UAE 85 0 Russia 59 0 Vietnam 53 0 Serbia 46 0 Slovakia 44 0 Brunei 40 0 Croatia 39 0 Palestine 38 0 Peru 38 0 South Africa 38 0 Pakistan 31 0 Georgia 30 0 Hungary 30 0 Costa Rica 27 0 Cyprus 26 0 Latvia 26 0 Mexico 26 0 Senegal 24 0 Colombia 22 0 Belarus 21 0 Bosnia 21 0 North Macedonia 19 0 Oman 19 0 Armenia 18 0 Malta 18 0 Tunisia 18 0 Moldova 12 0 Afghanistan 11 0 Dominican Republic 11 0 Bolivia 10 0 Maldives 10 0 Martinique 10 0 Sri Lanka 10 0 Faroe Islands 9 0 Lithuania 9 0 Paraguay 9 0 Jamaica 8 0 Cambodia 7 0 French Guiana 7 0 New Zealand 7 0 Turkey 7 0 Kazakhstan 6 0 Reunion 6 0 Uruguay 6 0 Bangladesh 5 0 Ivory Coast 5 0 Cuba 4 0 Liechtenstein 4 0 Channel Islands 3 0 French Polynesia 3 0 Guadeloupe 3 0 Honduras 3 0 Puerto Rico 3 0 Aruba 2 0 Bhutan 2 0 Burkina Faso 2 0 Cameroon 2 0 Curacao 2 0 Democratic Republic 2 0 of Congo Ghana 2 0 Namibia 2 0 Nigeria 2 0 Seychelles 2 0 Trinidad and Tobago 2 0 Venezuela 2 0 Andorra 1 0 Antigua and Barbuda 1 0 Cayman Islands 1 0 Central African 1 0 Republic Eswatini 1 0 Ethiopia 1 0 Gabon 1 0 Gibraltar 1 0 Guatemala 1 0 Guinea 1 0 Jordan 1 0 Kenya 1 0 Mauritania 1 0 Mayotte 1 0 Monaco 1 0 Mongolia 1 0 Nepal 1 0 Northern Cyprus 1 0 Republic of the 1 0 Congo Rwanda 1 0 Saint Barthélemy 1 0 Saint Lucia 1 0 St Vincent 1 0 Grenadines Suriname 1 0 Togo 1 0 U.S. Virgin Islands 1 0 Vatican City 1 0 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials (Compiled by Vishwadha Chander, Mrinalika Roy, Catherine Cadell and Milla Nissi; Editing by Anil D'Silva; Sriraj Kalluvila, Saumyadeb Chakrabarty and Frances Kerry)