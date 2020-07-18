RPT-FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 14.08 million, death toll at 595,459

(Repeats with no changes to text) By Lynx Insight Service SYDNEY, July 18 (Reuters) - More than 14.08 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 595,459​ have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019. Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus: open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser. Eikon users can click here for a case tracker. The following table lists the top 50 countries by the number of reported cases. A complete list is available with the above links. COUNTRIES AND TOTAL DEATHS CONFIRMED DEATHS PER TERRITORIES CASES 10,000 INHABITANTS United States 139,202 3,666,134 4.26 Brazil 77,851 2,046,328 3.72 India 25,602 1,003,832 0.19 Russia 12,123 759,203 0.84 Peru 12,799 345,537 4 South Africa 4,804 337,594 0.83 Mexico 38,310 331,298 3.04 Chile 8,347 326,520 4.46 United Kingdom 45,233 323,852 6.81 Spain 28,420 278,109 6.07 Iran 13,791 269,440 1.69 Pakistan 5,475 259,999 0.26 Saudi Arabia 2,407 245,851 0.71 Italy 35,028 243,967 5.8 Turkey 5,458 217,799 0.66 France 30,138 208,776 4.5 Germany 9,055 200,911 1.09 Bangladesh 2,547 199,357 0.16 Colombia 6,288 182,140 1.27 Argentina 2,178 119,301 0.49 Canada 8,839 109,670 2.39 Qatar 153 105,898 0.55 Egypt 4,188 86,474 0.43 Iraq 3,522 86,148 0.92 Mainland China 4,634 83,622 0.03 Indonesia 3,957 83,130 0.15 Sweden 5,619 77,281 5.52 Ecuador 5,250 72,444 3.07 Kazakhstan 375 66,895 0.21 Belarus 491 65,782 0.52 Oman 298 64,193 0.62 Belgium 9,795 63,238 8.57 Philippines 1,660 63,001 0.16 Kuwait 404 58,221 0.98 Ukraine 1,456 57,264 0.33 United Arab Emirates 337 56,422 0.35 Bolivia 2,049 56,102 1.8 Netherlands 6,138 51,454 3.56 Panama 1,038 51,408 2.49 Dominican Republic 942 50,113 0.89 Portugal 1,682 48,077 1.64 Singapore 27 47,454 0.05 Israel 380 44,714 0.43 Poland 1,612 39,407 0.42 Romania 1,988 35,802 1.02 Bahrain 124 35,473 0.79 Afghanistan 1,147 35,229 0.31 Nigeria 769 34,854 0.04 Armenia 620 34,001 2.1 Guatemala 1,443 33,809 0.84 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials Generated at 0400 GMT. (Editing by Lincoln Feast)