RPT-FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 14.08 million, death toll at 595,459

    By Lynx Insight Service
    SYDNEY, July 18 (Reuters) - More than 14.08 million people
have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus
globally and 595,459​ have died, according to a Reuters tally.
    Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and
territories since the first cases were identified in China in
December 2019.
    The following table lists the top 50 countries by the number
of reported cases. A complete list is available with the above
links.
 COUNTRIES AND         TOTAL DEATHS   CONFIRMED       DEATHS PER
 TERRITORIES                          CASES           10,000
                                                      INHABITANTS
 United States         139,202        3,666,134       4.26
 Brazil                77,851         2,046,328       3.72
 India                 25,602         1,003,832       0.19
 Russia                12,123         759,203         0.84
 Peru                  12,799         345,537         4
 South Africa          4,804          337,594         0.83
 Mexico                38,310         331,298         3.04
 Chile                 8,347          326,520         4.46
 United Kingdom        45,233         323,852         6.81
 Spain                 28,420         278,109         6.07
 Iran                  13,791         269,440         1.69
 Pakistan              5,475          259,999         0.26
 Saudi Arabia          2,407          245,851         0.71
 Italy                 35,028         243,967         5.8
 Turkey                5,458          217,799         0.66
 France                30,138         208,776         4.5
 Germany               9,055          200,911         1.09
 Bangladesh            2,547          199,357         0.16
 Colombia              6,288          182,140         1.27
 Argentina             2,178          119,301         0.49
 Canada                8,839          109,670         2.39
 Qatar                 153            105,898         0.55
 Egypt                 4,188          86,474          0.43
 Iraq                  3,522          86,148          0.92
 Mainland China        4,634          83,622          0.03
 Indonesia             3,957          83,130          0.15
 Sweden                5,619          77,281          5.52
 Ecuador               5,250          72,444          3.07
 Kazakhstan            375            66,895          0.21
 Belarus               491            65,782          0.52
 Oman                  298            64,193          0.62
 Belgium               9,795          63,238          8.57
 Philippines           1,660          63,001          0.16
 Kuwait                404            58,221          0.98
 Ukraine               1,456          57,264          0.33
 United Arab Emirates  337            56,422          0.35
 Bolivia               2,049          56,102          1.8
 Netherlands           6,138          51,454          3.56
 Panama                1,038          51,408          2.49
 Dominican Republic    942            50,113          0.89
 Portugal              1,682          48,077          1.64
 Singapore             27             47,454          0.05
 Israel                380            44,714          0.43
 Poland                1,612          39,407          0.42
 Romania               1,988          35,802          1.02
 Bahrain               124            35,473          0.79
 Afghanistan           1,147          35,229          0.31
 Nigeria               769            34,854          0.04
 Armenia               620            34,001          2.1
 Guatemala             1,443          33,809          0.84
 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries
and government officials
Generated at 0400 GMT.

 (Editing by Lincoln Feast)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
