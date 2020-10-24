Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
RPT-FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 42.17 million, death toll at 1,143,025

By Lynx Insight Service

    Oct 24 (Reuters) - More than 42.17 million people have been
reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and
1,143,025​ have died, according to a Reuters tally.
    Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and
territories since the first cases were identified in China in
December 2019.
    The following table lists the top 50 countries by the number of
reported cases. A complete list is available with the above links.
 COUNTRIES AND         TOTAL DEATHS   CONFIRMED       DEATHS PER
 TERRITORIES                          CASES           10,000
                                                      INHABITANTS
 United States         223,226        8,444,165       6.83
 India                 117,956        7,814,682       0.87
 Brazil                156,471        5,353,656       7.47
 Russia                25,525         1,480,646       1.77
 Argentina             28,338         1,069,368       6.37
 Spain                 34,521         1,046,132       7.38
 France                34,508         1,041,075       5.15
 Colombia              29,802         998,942         6
 Peru                  34,033         883,116         10.43
 Mexico                88,312         880,775         7
 United Kingdom        44,571         861,445         6.71
 South Africa          18,891         712,412         3.27
 Iran                  31,985         556,891         3.91
 Chile                 13,844         498,906         7.39
 Italy                 37,059         484,869         6.13
 Iraq                  10,513         445,949         2.74
 Germany               9,936          409,698         1.2
 Bangladesh            5,761          396,413         0.36
 Indonesia             13,077         381,910         0.49
 Philippines           6,915          365,799         0.65
 Turkey                9,658          357,693         1.17
 Saudi Arabia          5,264          344,157         1.56
 Ukraine               6,164          330,396         1.38
 Pakistan              6,727          327,063         0.32
 Israel                2,319          308,572         2.61
 Belgium               10,658         287,700         9.32
 Netherlands           6,964          272,401         4.04
 Czech Republic        1,971          238,323         1.85
 Poland                4,172          228,326         1.1
 Canada                9,888          211,732         2.67
 Romania               6,245          201,032         3.21
 Morocco               3,205          190,416         0.89
 Ecuador               12,528         158,270         7.33
 Nepal                 829            153,008         0.3
 Bolivia               8,584          140,445         7.56
 Qatar                 229            130,711         0.82
 Panama                2,622          127,866         6.28
 Dominican Republic    2,212          122,873         2.08
 United Arab Emirates  475            122,273         0.49
 Kuwait                740            120,232         1.79
 Oman                  1,147          111,837         2.37
 Sweden                5,954          110,647         5.85
 Kazakhstan            1,796          110,250         0.98
 Portugal              2,245          109,541         2.18
 Egypt                 6,176          106,230         0.63
 Guatemala             3,594          103,902         2.08
 Switzerland           1,877          103,653         2.2
 Costa Rica            1,265          101,826         2.53
 Japan                 1,723          96,707          0.14
 Ethiopia              1,400          92,229          0.13
 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries
and government officials
Generated at 1000 GMT.

 (Editing by Mark Heinrich)
