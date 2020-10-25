Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Healthcare

RPT-FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 42.45 million, death toll at 1,146,763

By Lynx Insight Service

 (Repeats for wider distribution, no change to text)
    LONDON, Oct 25 (Reuters) - More than 42.45 million people
have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus
globally and 1,146,763​ have died, according to a Reuters tally.
    Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and
territories since the first cases were identified in China in
December 2019.
    The following table lists the top 50 countries by the number
of reported cases. A complete list is available with the above
links.
 COUNTRIES AND         TOTAL DEATHS   CONFIRMED       DEATHS PER
 TERRITORIES                          CASES           10,000
                                                      INHABITANTS
 United States         224,128        8,528,383       6.86
 India                 118,534        7,864,811       0.88
 Brazil                156,471        5,353,656       7.47
 Russia                25,821         1,497,167       1.79
 Argentina             28,338         1,069,368       6.37
 Spain                 34,752         1,046,132       7.43
 France                34,508         1,041,075       5.15
 Colombia              29,802         998,942         6
 United Kingdom        44,795         884,457         6.74
 Peru                  34,033         883,116         10.43
 Mexico                88,312         880,775         7
 South Africa          18,891         712,412         3.27
 Iran                  32,320         562,705         3.95
 Italy                 37,210         504,509         6.16
 Chile                 13,844         498,906         7.39
 Iraq                  10,568         449,153         2.75
 Germany               9,945          413,946         1.2
 Bangladesh            5,761          396,413         0.36
 Indonesia             13,205         385,980         0.49
 Philippines           6,915          365,799         0.65
 Turkey                9,727          359,784         1.18
 Saudi Arabia          5,281          344,552         1.57
 Ukraine               6,289          337,410         1.41
 Pakistan              6,727          327,063         0.32
 Israel                2,319          308,572         2.61
 Belgium               10,658         287,700         9.32
 Netherlands           7,019          281,052         4.07
 Poland                4,351          241,946         1.15
 Czech Republic        1,971          238,323         1.85
 Canada                9,888          211,732         2.67
 Romania               6,318          205,793         3.25
 Morocco               3,205          190,416         0.89
 Ecuador               12,528         158,270         7.33
 Nepal                 829            153,008         0.3
 Bolivia               8,584          140,445         7.56
 Qatar                 229            130,965         0.82
 Panama                2,622          127,866         6.28
 United Arab Emirates  475            123,764         0.49
 Dominican Republic    2,212          122,873         2.08
 Kuwait                744            120,927         1.8
 Portugal              2,276          112,440         2.21
 Oman                  1,147          111,837         2.37
 Sweden                5,954          110,647         5.85
 Kazakhstan            1,796          110,250         0.98
 Egypt                 6,176          106,230         0.63
 Guatemala             3,594          103,902         2.08
 Switzerland           1,877          103,653         2.2
 Costa Rica            1,265          101,826         2.53
 Japan                 1,727          97,432          0.14
 Ethiopia              1,400          92,229          0.13
 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries
and government officials
Generated at 10:00 GMT.

 (Reporting by Catherine Evans
Editing by Mark Heinrich)
