RPT-FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases exceed 7.66 million, death toll at 424,757

By Lynx Insight Service TOKYO, June 13 (Reuters) - More than 7.66 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 424,757​ have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019. For an interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus, open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser. Eikon users can click here for a case tracker. The following table lists the top 50 countries by the number of reported cases. A complete list is available with the above links. COUNTRIES AND TOTAL DEATHS CONFIRMED DEATHS PER TERRITORIES CASES 10,000 PEOPLE United States 114,503 2,056,700 3.5 Brazil 41,828 828,810 2 Russia 6,715 511,423 0.46 India 8,498 297,535 0.06 United Kingdom 41,481 292,950 6.24 Spain 27,136 261,063 5.8 Italy 34,223 236,305 5.66 Peru 6,308 220,749 1.97 France 29,374 193,090 4.39 Germany 8,744 185,878 1.05 Iran 8,659 182,525 1.06 Turkey 4,778 175,218 0.58 Chile 2,870 160,846 1.53 Mexico 16,448 139,196 1.3 Pakistan 2,463 125,933 0.12 Saudi Arabia 893 119,942 0.26 Canada 8,049 97,943 2.17 Mainland China 4,634 83,065 0.03 Bangladesh 1,095 81,523 0.07 Qatar 70 76,588 0.25 Belgium 9,646 59,819 8.44 South Africa 1,210 58,569 0.21 Belarus 298 52,520 0.31 Sweden 4,854 49,684 4.77 Netherlands 6,053 48,461 3.51 Colombia 1,545 46,858 0.31 Ecuador 3,828 45,778 2.24 United Arab Emirates 287 41,499 0.3 Singapore 25 39,850 0.04 Egypt 1,342 39,726 0.14 Indonesia 2,048 36,406 0.08 Portugal 1,505 36,180 1.46 Kuwait 285 34,952 0.69 Switzerland 1,677 31,063 1.97 Ukraine 870 29,753 0.19 Argentina 785 28,764 0.18 Poland 1,222 28,577 0.32 Ireland 1,705 25,250 3.5 Philippines 1,052 24,787 0.1 Afghanistan 446 23,546 0.12 Dominican Republic 568 22,008 0.53 Romania 1,380 21,404 0.71 Oman 96 21,071 0.2 Panama 421 19,211 1.01 Israel 300 18,701 0.34 Japan 938 18,116 0.07 Iraq 496 17,770 0.13 Bahrain 36 17,269 0.23 Austria 675 16,972 0.76 Bolivia 559 16,929 0.49 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials Generated at 04:00 GMT.