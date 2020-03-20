Australia's CBA defers home, small business loan repayments for up to 6 months

March 20 (Reuters) - Commonwealth Bank of Australia said it will defer repayment of home loans for up to six months and announced additional support measures for small businesses, as the country grapples with the coronavirus pandemic.

The bank said in a statement it will automatically enrol 76,000 small businesses into loan deferral arrangements for up to six months.

CBA’s move builds on customer support packages already announced on Friday by its ‘Big 4’ peers Westpac Banking , Australia and New Zealand Banking Group and National Australia Bank. (Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru Editing by Shri Navaratnam)