WARSAW, March 19 (Reuters) - Poland’s central bank offered on Thursday to buy from banks bonds due April 2022, July 2025 and October 2029 worth 10 billion zlotys ($2.36 billion) in total, it said on the page in Revititiv’s Eikon system. ($1 = 4.2432 zlotys) (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski)