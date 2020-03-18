Polish c.bank plans bond buy auction for Thurs

WARSAW, March 18 (Reuters) - Poland’s central bank will on Thursday conduct a tender at which it will start buying treasury bonds to support the government in its efforts to bolster the economy in the wake of the coronavirus epidemic, governor Adam Glapinski said on Wednesday.

Glapinski also said during a news conference that the central bank will supply banks with cash so they can stock their ATMs and may deliver foreign currencies to lenders so consumers can buy them, even though he doesn’t support such behaviours in the current moment.