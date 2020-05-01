Cboe eyes June 1 reopening of options trading floor in Chicago

NEW YORK, May 1 (Reuters) - Cboe Global Markets will be ready to reopen its Cboe options trading floor as of June 1, but the reopening will depend on how safely the exchange operator can do so in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, Chief Executive Officer Ed Tilly said on Friday.

Cboe moved to fully electronic trading at the end of the trading day on March 13 in response to the threat posed by the fast-spreading virus, and since the floor closure, it has been more difficult for customers to get complex options trades done, Tilly said on a post-earnings conference call with analysts. (Reporting by John McCrank Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)