WARSAW, April 2 (Reuters) - Poland’s leading shoe retailer CCC expects the coronavirus outbreak to seriously harm its financial results, though it is currently hard to assess its exact impact, Chief Executive Marcin Czyczerski said on Thursday.

Czyczerski added however during a videoconference with reporters that he upholds all the company’s long-term targets. (Reporting by Anna Koper; Writing by Marcin Goclowski)