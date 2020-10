Oct 5 (Reuters) - U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Monday updated its guidance saying COVID-19 can sometimes be spread by airborne transmission.

Some infections can be spread by exposure to virus in small droplets and particles that can linger in the air for minutes to hours, the CDC said. (bit.ly/3ndJxIi) (Reporting by Vishwadha Chander in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)