Aug 26 (Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention narrowed its guidance for who should get tested for COVID-19 this week, saying those who were exposed but are not symptomatic may not need to be tested.

That is a reversal from its previous recommendation, which said testing is recommended for all close contact of people diagnosed with COVID-19. (Reporting by Carl O’Donnell Editing by Chris Reese)