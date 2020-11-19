CDC recommends Americans don't travel for Thanksgiving

Nov 19 (Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said it recommends Americans do not travel during the Thanksgiving holiday next week to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 as cases of the virus spike around the country.

The travel recommendation is a “strong recommendation,” not a requirement, CDC official Henry Walke said on a call with reporters Thursday. The government agency said it was making the recommendation after many states across the country have experienced a surge in coronavirus cases in recent weeks. (Reporting by Rebecca Spalding Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)