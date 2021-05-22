U.S. CDC investigating heart problem in few young vaccine recipients: NYT

FILE PHOTO: People wait after receiving a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine at a clinic run by the Philadelphia Department of Public Health in partnership with the Black Doctors COVID-19 Consortium to encourage all eligible teenagers to get vaccinated in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, U.S., May 18, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah Beier

(Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is looking into reports that a very small number of teenagers and young adults vaccinated against the coronavirus may have experienced heart problems, The New York Times reported on Saturday, citing the agency’s vaccine safety group.

The group's statement was sparse in details, saying only that there were "relatively few" cases and that they may be entirely unrelated to vaccination, the report nyti.ms/3fEGtC7 said.