Frontline essential should be next in line for U.S. COVID vaccines, CDC advisors say

CHICAGO, Dec 20 (Reuters) - A U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advisory panel on Sunday recommended frontline essential workers, and persons 75 years and older to be next in line to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

The frontline group includes 30 million workers such as first responders, teachers, food and agriculture, manufacturing, U.S. Postal Service, public transit, and grocery store workers. (Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh; Editing by Daniel Wallis)