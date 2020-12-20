Frontline essential should be next in line for U.S. COVID vaccines, CDC advisers say

FILE PHOTO: A United States Postal Service (USPS) mail carrier walks past the New York Stock Exchange in Manhattan in New York City, New York, U.S., October 26, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Segar

(Reuters) -A U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advisory panel on Sunday recommended frontline essential workers and persons 75 years and older should be next in line to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

The frontline group includes 30 million workers such as first responders, teachers, food and agriculture, manufacturing, U.S. Postal Service, public transit, and grocery store workers.

The panel voted 13-1 in favor of the move that, in all, would make 49 million people eligible to receive the vaccine in the next round.

Other 57 million non-frontline workers like those in media, finance, energy and IT & communication industries, and persons in the age group of 65-74 and those aged 16-64 years with high-risk conditions are proposed to receive the vaccine in the ensuing round.