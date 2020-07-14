U.S. CDC head says mask-wearing for 4-8 weeks could get COVID-19 under control

July 14 (Reuters) - U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Director Robert Redfield said on Tuesday that if all Americans wore a mask, the rising cases of COVID-19 could be under control within four to eight weeks.

Redfield was speaking in an online interview with the Journal of the American Medical Association, or JAMA, a medical publication.

“I think if we can get everyone to wear masks right now, we can bring this under control within four, six, eight weeks,” Redfield said. (Reporting by Dania Nadeem in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)