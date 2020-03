BRIEF-U.S., Germany 5-yr CDS rise on coronavirus crisis - IHS Markit

LONDON, March 13 (Reuters) -

* MARKIT ITRAXX INDEX OF SUBORDINATED EUROPEAN FINANCIAL CDS FALL 18 BPS TO 297 BPS FROM THURSDAY CLOSE

* ITRAXX EUROPEAN CROSSOVER CDS INDEX FALLS 11 BPS FROM THURSDAY CLOSE TO 574 BPS

* FIVE YEAR CDS OF COMMERZBANK, UNICREDIT , INTESA SANPAOLO, SANTANDER RISE BETWEEN 2-6 BPS FROM THURSDAY CLOSE

* UK BANKS HSBC, BARCLAYS AND ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND SEE 5-YEAR CDS FALL, RBS DOWN 13 BPS

* FIVE-YEAR CDS FOR U.S. ADD 2 BPS FROM THURSDAY CLOSE TO 20 BPS, GERMANY UP 4 BPS TO 21 BPS, SPAIN ADDS 7 BPS TO 112 BPS, PORTUGAL RISES 6 BPS TO 108 BPS (Reporting by Karin Strohecker)