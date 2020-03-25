China sovereign CDS ease to near three week low

LONDON, March 25 (Reuters) - The cost of insuring debt issued by China slipped to a near three-week low on Wednesday, while Italian CDS also eased.

Five-year credit default swaps for China reached 52 basis points, down 11 bps from Tuesday’s close, data from IHS Markit showed.

Signs are emerging of business in China starting to return to normal, while the number of new coronavirus cases on the mainland totalled 47 on Tuesday, down from 78 a day earlier.

Italy’s CDS edged down 2 bps to 179 bps, IHS Markit data showed.

The Markit iTraxx Europe crossover CDS index, which measures the cost of insuring exposure to a basket of sub-investment grade European companies, dropped to 545 bps from Tuesday’s close of 603 bps. (Reporting by Tom Arnold, editing by Maiya Keidan)