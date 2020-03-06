Bonds News
March 6, 2020 / 10:09 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Japan CDS soar to near 2-year high, China and Italy risk also up

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 6 (Reuters) - The cost of insuring exposure to Japan’s sovereign debt rose to its highest in 23 months on Friday as investors remained on edge about the spread of coronavirus.

Five-year credit default swaps (CDS) for Japan’s sovereign debt jumped 3 basis points (bps) from Thursday’s close to 27 bps, their highest level since early April 2018, according to data from IHS Markit.

Chinese sovereign CDS climbed 7 bps to 51 bps, its highest level since August 2019, while Italy’s rose to 166 bps, the highest since the end of August. (Reporting by Tom Arnold; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below