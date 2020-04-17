Ceconomy expects 131 mln eur operating loss in fiscal Q2

FRANKFURT, April 17 (Reuters) - German electronics retailer Ceconomy said measures to contain the coronavirus have hit its business, resulting the company posting an operating loss in its fiscal second quarter.

Sales adjusted for currency effects and portfolio changes are expected to fall by approximately 6.6% and the company is now expecting to report an adjusted loss before interest and taxes for the second quarter 2019/20 of 131 million euros.

Ceconomy is due to publish full second-quarter 2019/20 results on May 14, 2020. (Reporting by Edward Taylor; editing by David Evans)