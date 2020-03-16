Philippine c.bank governor signals bigger policy rate cut

MANILA, March 16 (Reuters) - The Philippine central bank hinted it may cut interest rates by more than 25 basis points when it meets on Thursday to shield the economy from the impact of the coronavirus outbreak.

“The 25 basis points is almost a certainty, and can certainly go higher because of the seriousness of the situation,” Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas Governor Benjamin Diokno said on Monday.

Diokno said the U.S. Federal Reserve decision to cut interest rates to near zero and the Reserve Bank of New Zealand unexpected move to reduce the official cash rate by 75 basis points will be considered at its policy meeting on March 19. (Reporting by Karen Lema; Editing by Himani Sarkar)