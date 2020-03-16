UPDATE 1-S.Korea central bank to hold policy setting meeting

(Adds further details)

SEOUL, March 16 (Reuters) - South Korea’s central bank said on Monday it will hold an emergency policy-setting meeting following moves from other global central banks as the economy comes under pressure due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The emergency meeting will start at 4:30 p.m. (0730 GMT), the Bank of Korea (BOK) said in a text message.

The BOK Governor Lee Ju-yeol’s press conference will be live-streamed on YouTube from 6 p.m., while the bank will announce the rate decision as soon as it is made, the bank added. (Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)